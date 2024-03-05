Rosie and Sienna Just Wore These Smart, Anti-Trend Trousers Within 24 Hours of Each Other
Apparently, Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have both been in the market to shake up their trouser collections and have landed on a very similar staple that ticks the "anti-trend" box whilst offering something fresh for spring.
Settling on a pair of beige trousers, both style icons revitalised their transeasonal wardrobes by incorporating the classic pant style in their latest outfits. Whilst Miller selected a wide-leg, cropped denim style, and Huntington-Whiteley chose a draping longline trouser, both were able to achieve a polished effect with their choices, whilst giving their ensembles a lighter feel than they would have had they gone for a black or grey trouser.
Thanks to its neutral tone, a beige trouser presents huge amounts of styling potential. Wearing well with tan, camel and brown shades, the combination will tap into the growing "latte" dressing trend whilst offering a simple formula for a chic ensemble. Still, it works just as well as a canvas to brighter colours, too—I'd argue it feels more "fashion" to add beige to hues such as saffron red or avocado green than it does defaulting to cream or white.
As we move between the seasons, the fashion consensus seems to be to swap your darker-palette trousers for something a little fresher, and the beige trouser trend offers just that.
While they'll never outright replace blue jeans, there is something about a beige trouser that feels more directional and polished, and brands across the board are serving up their own iterations of them to sway us. From Reformation's tried-and-true Mason trousers, to The Row's perfectly pleated pair, shop our edit of the best beige trousers available now at every price point.
SHOP BEIGE TROUSERS
The pleated details add beautiful movement to these wide-leg trousers.
Cropped jeans always look chic with a flat or kitten heel—these look just like Miller's.
The asymmetrical waistband elevates the feel of this classic item.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—I Shop This Affordable Brand First When I Head to Shopbop
These (mostly) under-$100 pieces look designer.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Tried the Viral J.Crew Pants Everyone's Buying Instead of That $890 It Pair
And they're just as good.
By Allyson Payer
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore Skinny Pants to the Dior Show, and Now I Need a Pair
Goodbye, wide-leg pants.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sienna Miller Just Wore the Classy Spring Outfit Combo That French Women Love
And you can shop her look on the high street.
By Natalie Munro
-
Puddle Pants Have Officially Been Replaced by This Polarizing Trend
Just in time for spring.
By Allyson Payer
-
These 27 Luxe-Looking Basics From J.Crew, H&M, and Gap Have All of My Attention
Rich-girl vibes, right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Trust Me: This Elegant, Anti-Trend Handbag Brand Is About to Be Everywhere
And it's celebrity-approved.
By Florrie Alexander
-
Everywhere I Look, Celebs Are Carrying Timeless It Bags From This One Brand
True classics ahead.
By Florrie Alexander