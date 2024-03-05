Rosie and Sienna Just Wore These Smart, Anti-Trend Trousers Within 24 Hours of Each Other

Apparently, Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have both been in the market to shake up their trouser collections and have landed on a very similar staple that ticks the "anti-trend" box whilst offering something fresh for spring.

Settling on a pair of beige trousers, both style icons revitalised their transeasonal wardrobes by incorporating the classic pant style in their latest outfits. Whilst Miller selected a wide-leg, cropped denim style, and Huntington-Whiteley chose a draping longline trouser, both were able to achieve a polished effect with their choices, whilst giving their ensembles a lighter feel than they would have had they gone for a black or grey trouser.

Thanks to its neutral tone, a beige trouser presents huge amounts of styling potential. Wearing well with tan, camel and brown shades, the combination will tap into the growing "latte" dressing trend whilst offering a simple formula for a chic ensemble. Still, it works just as well as a canvas to brighter colours, too—I'd argue it feels more "fashion" to add beige to hues such as saffron red or avocado green than it does defaulting to cream or white.

As we move between the seasons, the fashion consensus seems to be to swap your darker-palette trousers for something a little fresher, and the beige trouser trend offers just that.

While they'll never outright replace blue jeans, there is something about a beige trouser that feels more directional and polished, and brands across the board are serving up their own iterations of them to sway us. From Reformation's tried-and-true Mason trousers, to The Row's perfectly pleated pair, shop our edit of the best beige trousers available now at every price point.

