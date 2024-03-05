Rosie and Sienna Just Wore These Smart, Anti-Trend Trousers Within 24 Hours of Each Other

By Natalie Munro
published

Apparently, Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have both been in the market to shake up their trouser collections and have landed on a very similar staple that ticks the "anti-trend" box whilst offering something fresh for spring.

Settling on a pair of beige trousers, both style icons revitalised their transeasonal wardrobes by incorporating the classic pant style in their latest outfits. Whilst Miller selected a wide-leg, cropped denim style, and Huntington-Whiteley chose a draping longline trouser, both were able to achieve a polished effect with their choices, whilst giving their ensembles a lighter feel than they would have had they gone for a black or grey trouser.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Thanks to its neutral tone, a beige trouser presents huge amounts of styling potential. Wearing well with tan, camel and brown shades, the combination will tap into the growing "latte" dressing trend whilst offering a simple formula for a chic ensemble. Still, it works just as well as a canvas to brighter colours, too—I'd argue it feels more "fashion" to add beige to hues such as saffron red or avocado green than it does defaulting to cream or white.

As we move between the seasons, the fashion consensus seems to be to swap your darker-palette trousers for something a little fresher, and the beige trouser trend offers just that.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

While they'll never outright replace blue jeans, there is something about a beige trouser that feels more directional and polished, and brands across the board are serving up their own iterations of them to sway us. From Reformation's tried-and-true Mason trousers, to The Row's perfectly pleated pair, shop our edit of the best beige trousers available now at every price point.

SHOP BEIGE TROUSERS

Relaxed Tailored Trousers
& Other Stories
Relaxed Tailored Trousers

These relaxed trousers also come in three other colours.

beige trousers
Everlane
The Way-High Drape Pant

These high waisted rousers drape elegantly down the leg.

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

Reformation's Mason trousers are a fashion persons favourite.

beige trousers
Joseph
Tottenham Crepe Tapered Pants

The elasticated band ensures all day comfort.

beige trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

This pair comes in UK sizes 4 – 22.

beige trousers
Marks & Spencer
Pleat Front Relaxed Wide Leg Trousers

These also come in grey and black.

beige trousers
Sezane
Le Crop Jeans

Style with mary janes or wear with leather loafers.

wide leg trousers
The Row
Rufos Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Pants

The pleated details add beautiful movement to these wide-leg trousers.

beige trousers
A.L.C.
Fynn Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants

Style with the matching blazer or wear with a navy knit.

beige trouser
Mango
Jeans Culotte High Waist

Cropped jeans always look chic with a flat or kitten heel—these look just like Miller's.

ESSE STUDIOS, Delphi Pleated Wool-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants
ESSE STUDIOS
Delphi Pleated Wool-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants

The asymmetrical waistband elevates the feel of this classic item.

beige trousers
Abercrombie
Sloane Tailored Pant

These are onbe of Abercrombie's best sellers.

