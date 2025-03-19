Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore Fashion's Favourite Colour Trend With Simple Spring Trousers

Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to step out for a casual walk in the city wearing the perfect spring outfit. An off-duty look styled to perfection, Lawrence kept her laid-back aesthetic intact, all the while honouring a major spring colour trend.

She started with an unfussy yet refined foundation: a pair of tailored navy trousers and a classic black bag, both wardrobe staples that form the backbone of any minimalist outfit. But the real star of the look? A roomy knit in the colour that fashion insiders are gravitating toward right now. Not quite baby blue, not quite navy, instead, she picked the perfect, vibrant shade of cobalt—an undeniably fresh hue that has been making its way into the most considered spring wardrobes this season.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It’s a colour that’s been bubbling under the surface for a while, but this season, its populairty feels incomparable. Take Prada’s spring/summer 2025 runway, where unexpected pops of cobalt punctuated tonal looks. From a branding perspective, Burberry’s refreshed cobalt logo injected a modern, energetic edge into the heritage house’s aesthetic, while @stylenotcom’s signature blue has been firmly cemented in the fashion consciousness.

(Image credit: Prada)

Lawrence’s take on the trend proves just how wearable cobalt can be—an easy way to elevate simple spring trousers and inject a hit of colour into a spring wardrobe without veering too far into statement territory. If you’re feeling inspired by her look, read on to discover the best cobalt items to shop now.

SHOP THE BEST COBALT COLOUR TREND:

& Other Stories Mock-Neck Sweater £47 SHOP NOW I also find that a mock neck design looks incredibly chic.

& Other Stories Smocked Top £77 SHOP NOW Style this with straight-leg trousers or wear with a flowing skirt.

Rixo Doutzen Dress £245 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.

ME+EM Merino Cashmere Barely There Trim Jumper £115 SHOP NOW The white trim on the collar gives the illusion of a white tee layered underneath.

Mango Long Flared Sleeve Dress £120 SHOP NOW Style these with strappy black heels for a very 2025 take on evening style.

La Ligne Ben Oversized Silk-Blend Polo Sweater £281 SHOP NOW This also comes in a bright emerald shade.

Free People Lowen Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW This also comes in 13 other shades!

Kitri Philippa Cobalt Blue Mini Dress £180 SHOP NOW I have this dress in the black, but I'm seriously considering adding the cobalt to my collection.

Mango V-Neck Knit Sweater £26 SHOP NOW This slim-fitting knit is easy to layer underneath jackets without adding bulk.

RÓHE Wool-Blend Sweater £440 SHOP NOW Layer this over a white tee or style it on its own.

FALKE Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights £27 SHOP NOW Take a low-key approach to styling the trend this spring, as shop a pretty pair of cobalt tights.

Zara Plain Knit Sweater £30 SHOP NOW Style this slouchy knit off your shoulders for a super casual finish.

Alice + Olivia Simon Pleated Wide-Leg Satin Trousers £395 SHOP NOW The pretty pleat details add plenty of swish to your step.

& Other Stories Smocked Long-Sleeve Top £47 SHOP NOW Style with swishy black trousers or wear with deep indigo jeans.