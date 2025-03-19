Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore Fashion's Favourite Colour Trend With Simple Spring Trousers
Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to step out for a casual walk in the city wearing the perfect spring outfit. An off-duty look styled to perfection, Lawrence kept her laid-back aesthetic intact, all the while honouring a major spring colour trend.
She started with an unfussy yet refined foundation: a pair of tailored navy trousers and a classic black bag, both wardrobe staples that form the backbone of any minimalist outfit. But the real star of the look? A roomy knit in the colour that fashion insiders are gravitating toward right now. Not quite baby blue, not quite navy, instead, she picked the perfect, vibrant shade of cobalt—an undeniably fresh hue that has been making its way into the most considered spring wardrobes this season.
It’s a colour that’s been bubbling under the surface for a while, but this season, its populairty feels incomparable. Take Prada’s spring/summer 2025 runway, where unexpected pops of cobalt punctuated tonal looks. From a branding perspective, Burberry’s refreshed cobalt logo injected a modern, energetic edge into the heritage house’s aesthetic, while @stylenotcom’s signature blue has been firmly cemented in the fashion consciousness.
Lawrence’s take on the trend proves just how wearable cobalt can be—an easy way to elevate simple spring trousers and inject a hit of colour into a spring wardrobe without veering too far into statement territory. If you’re feeling inspired by her look, read on to discover the best cobalt items to shop now.
SHOP THE BEST COBALT COLOUR TREND:
The white trim on the collar gives the illusion of a white tee layered underneath.
Style these with strappy black heels for a very 2025 take on evening style.
I have this dress in the black, but I'm seriously considering adding the cobalt to my collection.
This slim-fitting knit is easy to layer underneath jackets without adding bulk.
Take a low-key approach to styling the trend this spring, as shop a pretty pair of cobalt tights.
The pretty pleat details add plenty of swish to your step.
Style with swishy black trousers or wear with deep indigo jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
