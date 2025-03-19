Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore Fashion's Favourite Colour Trend With Simple Spring Trousers

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to step out for a casual walk in the city wearing the perfect spring outfit. An off-duty look styled to perfection, Lawrence kept her laid-back aesthetic intact, all the while honouring a major spring colour trend.

She started with an unfussy yet refined foundation: a pair of tailored navy trousers and a classic black bag, both wardrobe staples that form the backbone of any minimalist outfit. But the real star of the look? A roomy knit in the colour that fashion insiders are gravitating toward right now. Not quite baby blue, not quite navy, instead, she picked the perfect, vibrant shade of cobalt—an undeniably fresh hue that has been making its way into the most considered spring wardrobes this season.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a cobalt blue jumper.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It’s a colour that’s been bubbling under the surface for a while, but this season, its populairty feels incomparable. Take Prada’s spring/summer 2025 runway, where unexpected pops of cobalt punctuated tonal looks. From a branding perspective, Burberry’s refreshed cobalt logo injected a modern, energetic edge into the heritage house’s aesthetic, while @stylenotcom’s signature blue has been firmly cemented in the fashion consciousness.

Model wears cobalt blue on the Prada runway.

(Image credit: Prada)

Lawrence’s take on the trend proves just how wearable cobalt can be—an easy way to elevate simple spring trousers and inject a hit of colour into a spring wardrobe without veering too far into statement territory. If you’re feeling inspired by her look, read on to discover the best cobalt items to shop now.

SHOP THE BEST COBALT COLOUR TREND:

Mock-Neck Sweater
& Other Stories
Mock-Neck Sweater

I also find that a mock neck design looks incredibly chic.

Smocked Top
& Other Stories
Smocked Top

Style this with straight-leg trousers or wear with a flowing skirt.

Doutzen - Cobalt
Rixo
Doutzen Dress

I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.

Merino Cashmere Barely There Trim Jumper
ME+EM
Merino Cashmere Barely There Trim Jumper

The white trim on the collar gives the illusion of a white tee layered underneath.

Mango, Long Flared Sleeve Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Long Flared Sleeve Dress

Style these with strappy black heels for a very 2025 take on evening style.

Ben Oversized Silk-Blend Polo Sweater
La Ligne
Ben Oversized Silk-Blend Polo Sweater

This also comes in a bright emerald shade.

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

This also comes in 13 other shades!

Philippa Cobalt Blue Mini Dress
Kitri
Philippa Cobalt Blue Mini Dress

I have this dress in the black, but I'm seriously considering adding the cobalt to my collection.

Mango, V-Neck Knit Sweater - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
V-Neck Knit Sweater

This slim-fitting knit is easy to layer underneath jackets without adding bulk.

Wool-Blend Sweater
RÓHE
Wool-Blend Sweater

Layer this over a white tee or style it on its own.

Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights
FALKE
Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights

Take a low-key approach to styling the trend this spring, as shop a pretty pair of cobalt tights.

Plain Knit Sweater
Zara
Plain Knit Sweater

Style this slouchy knit off your shoulders for a super casual finish.

Simon Pleated Wide-Leg Satin Trousers
Alice + Olivia
Simon Pleated Wide-Leg Satin Trousers

The pretty pleat details add plenty of swish to your step.

Smocked Long-Sleeve Top
& Other Stories
Smocked Long-Sleeve Top

Style with swishy black trousers or wear with deep indigo jeans.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸