This Pretty Colour Ruled the Fashion Awards 2024 Red Carpet—Expect to See It Everywhere in 2025

First, we saw hints of it on the runway, then it started cropping up on social media, and now, the colour trend that's set to define 2025 has officially had its red carpet debut.

At Monday night's British Fashion Awards event at The Royal Albert Hall in London, a very stylish swarm of celebrities left their black gowns on the hanger, instead embracing the pale pink colour trend for the evening's events. While it's a fresh, pretty and feminine shade, it's not the colour I would think of when planning a look for a black-tie event in December—but now I’m officially convinced it deserves a spot in my eveningwear wardrobe.

Pale pink colour trend Fashion Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing an elegant tiered Prada gown in a pale pink shade, actor Simone Ashley made a case for the colour that designers are backing right now. Pairing her outfit with sparkling silver shoes and a light spattering of jewels, Ashley's outfit felt light and vibrant—a refreshing departure from the dark, moody tones typically favoured during party season.

Fellow actor Shalom Brune-Franklin followed suit, swapping the classic LBD for a charming pink number. Styled with platform heels and understated silver accessories, her look further proved that pale pink's moment is here.

Pale pink colour trend Fashion Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pale pink made a strong impression during Fashion Month in September, appearing in runway collections from brands like Erdem, Alaïa, and Khaite amongst others. Weaving the optimistic shade into their Spring/Summer 2025 collection these designers firmly established pale pink as the colour to watch for the upcoming season.

Also experimenting with the pale pink and silver combination this evening, Angela Scanlon styled the powdery shade with silver slingback shoes and a pale pearl handbag.

Pale pink colour trend Fashion Awards 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having reached all of the major milestones of a ballooning trend, I predict that we'll be seeing a lot more of this chic shade in 2025. To get ahead of the rest, read on to discover our edit of the pale pink colour trend below.

SHOP THE PALE PINK COLOUR TREND HERE:

Hutch the Ridge Dress
Hutch
Ridge Dress

This also comes in eight other shades.

Mint Velvet Fringed Scarf Wool Blend Coat, Light Pink
Mint Velvet
Fringed Scarf Wool Blend Coat

Bundle up in style.

Satin Maxi Slip Skirt
Marks & Spencer
X Siena Miller Satin Maxi Slip Skirt

Trust me—this won't stay in stock for much longer.

Matelassé Nappa Leather Mini-Bag
Miu Miu
Matelassé Nappa Leather Mini-Bag

Wear this over your shoulder or style it in your clutches.

Sama Jumper - Light Pink - Baby Alpaca - Sézane
Sézane
Sama Jumper

Style with denim for a cosy day-to-day look.

Baukjen Sima Frill Detail Blouse
Baukjen
Sima Frill Detail Blouse

The frill detailing adds such a pretty touch.

Wide Leg Split Hem Trousers in Pink
Reiss
Wide Leg Split Hem Trousers in Pink

These come in both petit and regular lengths.

Crystal - Powder Pink
Rixo
Crystal Skirt

The lace-time skirt trend is taking off this season.

Tyler Trousers - Powder Pink - Viscose Ecovero™ Lenzing™ - Sézane
Sézane
Tyler Trousers

Style with the matching blazer or wear with with a chocolate brown knit.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

