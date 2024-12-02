This Pretty Colour Ruled the Fashion Awards 2024 Red Carpet—Expect to See It Everywhere in 2025

First, we saw hints of it on the runway, then it started cropping up on social media, and now, the colour trend that's set to define 2025 has officially had its red carpet debut.

At Monday night's British Fashion Awards event at The Royal Albert Hall in London, a very stylish swarm of celebrities left their black gowns on the hanger, instead embracing the pale pink colour trend for the evening's events. While it's a fresh, pretty and feminine shade, it's not the colour I would think of when planning a look for a black-tie event in December—but now I’m officially convinced it deserves a spot in my eveningwear wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing an elegant tiered Prada gown in a pale pink shade, actor Simone Ashley made a case for the colour that designers are backing right now. Pairing her outfit with sparkling silver shoes and a light spattering of jewels, Ashley's outfit felt light and vibrant—a refreshing departure from the dark, moody tones typically favoured during party season.

Fellow actor Shalom Brune-Franklin followed suit, swapping the classic LBD for a charming pink number. Styled with platform heels and understated silver accessories, her look further proved that pale pink's moment is here.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pale pink made a strong impression during Fashion Month in September, appearing in runway collections from brands like Erdem, Alaïa, and Khaite amongst others. Weaving the optimistic shade into their Spring/Summer 2025 collection these designers firmly established pale pink as the colour to watch for the upcoming season.

Also experimenting with the pale pink and silver combination this evening, Angela Scanlon styled the powdery shade with silver slingback shoes and a pale pearl handbag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having reached all of the major milestones of a ballooning trend, I predict that we'll be seeing a lot more of this chic shade in 2025. To get ahead of the rest, read on to discover our edit of the pale pink colour trend below.

SHOP THE PALE PINK COLOUR TREND HERE:

Hutch Ridge Dress £298 SHOP NOW This also comes in eight other shades.

Mint Velvet Fringed Scarf Wool Blend Coat £188 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.

Marks & Spencer X Siena Miller Satin Maxi Slip Skirt £59 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't stay in stock for much longer.

Miu Miu Matelassé Nappa Leather Mini-Bag £1290 SHOP NOW Wear this over your shoulder or style it in your clutches.

Sézane Sama Jumper £125 SHOP NOW Style with denim for a cosy day-to-day look.

Baukjen Sima Frill Detail Blouse £76 SHOP NOW The frill detailing adds such a pretty touch.

Reiss Wide Leg Split Hem Trousers in Pink £58 SHOP NOW These come in both petit and regular lengths.

Rixo Crystal Skirt £140 SHOP NOW The lace-time skirt trend is taking off this season.

Sézane Tyler Trousers £135 SHOP NOW Style with the matching blazer or wear with with a chocolate brown knit.