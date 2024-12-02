This Pretty Colour Ruled the Fashion Awards 2024 Red Carpet—Expect to See It Everywhere in 2025
First, we saw hints of it on the runway, then it started cropping up on social media, and now, the colour trend that's set to define 2025 has officially had its red carpet debut.
At Monday night's British Fashion Awards event at The Royal Albert Hall in London, a very stylish swarm of celebrities left their black gowns on the hanger, instead embracing the pale pink colour trend for the evening's events. While it's a fresh, pretty and feminine shade, it's not the colour I would think of when planning a look for a black-tie event in December—but now I’m officially convinced it deserves a spot in my eveningwear wardrobe.
Wearing an elegant tiered Prada gown in a pale pink shade, actor Simone Ashley made a case for the colour that designers are backing right now. Pairing her outfit with sparkling silver shoes and a light spattering of jewels, Ashley's outfit felt light and vibrant—a refreshing departure from the dark, moody tones typically favoured during party season.
Fellow actor Shalom Brune-Franklin followed suit, swapping the classic LBD for a charming pink number. Styled with platform heels and understated silver accessories, her look further proved that pale pink's moment is here.
Pale pink made a strong impression during Fashion Month in September, appearing in runway collections from brands like Erdem, Alaïa, and Khaite amongst others. Weaving the optimistic shade into their Spring/Summer 2025 collection these designers firmly established pale pink as the colour to watch for the upcoming season.
Also experimenting with the pale pink and silver combination this evening, Angela Scanlon styled the powdery shade with silver slingback shoes and a pale pearl handbag.
Having reached all of the major milestones of a ballooning trend, I predict that we'll be seeing a lot more of this chic shade in 2025. To get ahead of the rest, read on to discover our edit of the pale pink colour trend below.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
