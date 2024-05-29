Forget the Bad Rep, French Celebrities Approve of This Pull-On Trouser Trend
In these early summer days I've been keeping track of the styling choices that fashion people are making to ensure they look elegant and feel comfortable all day. As it's still too chilly to style shorts and minis, but far too warm to keep wool trousers in the rotation, I've seen the style set gravitate towards a forgotten trouser trend en mass this season.
Reaching for a breezy pair of calf-grazing culottes, fashion people in London and France have banded together in their appreciation of the trouser trend once deemed too "frumpy". Whilst the trousers fell out of favour for some time, I've always found that they drape beautifully on the body, instilling plenty of movement as you walk and a very comfortable finish.
Wearing them with trending vests and slouchy tees, these cropped trousers have become a new streetwear staple. Cut to a relaxed, slightly billowy style, the trousers typically fall between knee and mid-calf, and style well with mary janes, as well as with pointed-toe heels and strappy sandals.
Whilst I've seen the trousers trend on so many of my recent outings in London, it's also proving to be a red carpet success this season. Recently spotted on French actor Lea Seydoux for an appearance on the Cannes red carpet, she selected an elegant pair of navy culottes that she wore with a matching blazer. Dispelling the myth that black and navy can't be worn together, the actor wore her suit set over a simple black top and accessories her look with tonal navy heels.
Offering just the right amount of coverage for the changeable weather we're currently experiencing, the underrated trouser trend is set to garner even more attention over the next few months. And, after it's years in hibernation, I for one am excited for the imminent return.
A more comfortable alternative to the pedal pushers that are saturating shop fronts at the moment, this lightweight style offers all the more the breathability with the same trending length.
To discover the trouser trend that fashion people can't stop wearing, read on to find our edit of the best culottes to shop now.
