Makeup Worsened My Acne-Prone Skin, so I Created My Own Skincare-Spiked Formulas

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
If there's one thing I've learned about beauty, it's that your makeup is only as good as your skincare. When I was younger, I neglected to nourish my skin with the right ingredients, instead covering up my redness and blemishes with heavy makeup and wondering why my skin still didn't look better. Well, after some trial and error, I learned that following a consistent skincare routine is the key to unlocking your makeup's maximum potential. You want to make sure your skin is glowy and lifted before a drop of highlighter or a swipe of bronzer even touches your face.
What if your makeup could benefit your skin as much as your skincare products? That's exactly what Sheena Zadeh set out to do with clean beauty brand Kosas. "I struggled with sensitive, acne-prone skin growing up and the endless cycle of makeup making my skin worse," she tells me. "This personal struggle ignited my desire to create products that not only enhance beauty, but also support skin health." Each Kosas product is infused with ingredients that hydrate, brighten, or soothe—including a hyaluronic acid–infused blush, a castor oil–spiked brow pencil, and a foundation that contains niacinamide and caffeine. "It's makeup that you can feel good about wearing, knowing it's doing something positive for your skin."
If you also want to give some extra love to your lashes, today Zadeh is launching a new mascara that helps give you long, fluttery lashes—even after you take it off. "It took years of development to create this mascara," she explains. "I wanted to get the formula just right." According to Zadeh, this mascara and lash serum hybrid doesn't just lengthen and lift your lashes, but actually helps grow them. The formula includes an amino acid peptide called myristoyl pentapeptide-17, which is incredibly effective for lash growth. Want in? Keep scrolling to get your hands on this new mascara and the rest of Zadeh's favorites, from her go-to hair tool to the only micellar water she uses.
Kosas
Soulgazer Mascara
"It's really a lengthening mascara and lash-boosting serum in one."
Davines
Momo Hydrating Shampoo for Dry Hair
"This shampoo is really well balanced for my hair. It gets it clean without stripping."
Medicube
Mini Booster Pro
"I love the travel version. It's tiny and powerful, and I feel like my face looks immediately more lifted."
Kosas
Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer
"My go-to. This is one of those products that does it all—brightens, conceals, and hydrates. It's such a special formula."
DedCool
Sunlit Blooms Eau De Parfum
"My go-to scent. It has my favorite notes—a little bit sweet and grounding."
Wet Brush
Pro Detangler Neutral
"It's the first thing I use after washing my hair. Detangles perfectly and doesn't pull, tug, or break any hair. I'm very protective about treating my hair gently."
Slip
Slipsilk Skinny Scrunchies
"I use one every night when I sleep. I put my hair in a low pony at the nape of my neck to keep it off my face."
Bioderma
Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
"The only micellar water that works for my acne-prone skin."
Kosas
Wet Lip Oil Plumping Peptide Lip Gloss
"This is hydrating, juicy, and gives the perfect glossy finish."
Facegym
Multi-Sculpt High Performance Contouring Tool
"I use this to work through any facial tension."
Dyson
Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer
"My go-to hair tool. I love the power and the concentrated tip."
Nopalera
Cactus Body Cream
"The slip on this is beautiful and the formula is pure."
Kitsch
Eco-Friendly Large Claw Clip
"These are big enough to hold all my hair, and they're what I use when washing my face or taking a shower."
Davines
Heart of Glass Intense Hair Treatment for Blondes
"This conditions without weighing my hair down, and the subtle purple protects my color."
Malin + Goetz
Peppermint Body Scrub
"I use this when I'm having a true 'everything' shower. I love how gentle it is."
Cymbiotika
Liposomal Glutathione
"I use this powerful antioxidant for glow and energy. And the packet makes it convenient, and I love that I don't have to swallow another pill."
Earth Therapeutics
Dry Body Brush With Bamboo
"I do this before showering for lymphatic flow."
Marvis
Whitening Mint Toothpaste
"This toothpaste hasn't done me wrong for so many years. I love the flavor and the feeling and the way it foams."
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.