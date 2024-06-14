This Summer Will Be Defined by Statement Pants—5 Styles to Know

There was a time when my closet was filled with a plethora of pretty tops and just a few good pairs of jeans to go with them, but lately, I've learned how to have a bit more fun. I can't open any form of social media without seeing people lose their minds over a freakishly cool pair of pants, from exciting graphic prints to shocking sequins—pants so bold they might as well have their own zip code. I always stop and ask people where they got their pants from when they're this cool.

Most people's first thought when they come across a pair of statement pants is to wear a more subdued top, be it a white cotton poplin blouse or a ribbed tank. My favorite way to style them right now is for a night out with something equally exciting to look at. A bright, contrasting statement top makes things even more fun. Whether you prefer a more laid-back styling approach or want to go for something equally bold, discover the five statement pant trends you need to know below.

1. Graphic Prints

When I think of statement pants, my mind goes straight into the Jean Paul Gaultier archives. A bold graphic print that's asymmetrical and eye-catching is something Gaultier would approve of. Don't worry if you can't get your hands on his original designs—I've sourced some other options.

Jean Paul Gaultier Body Morphing Jeans $538 SHOP NOW

1XBLUE Anime Trousers $160 SHOP NOW

Mango Mid-Rise Printed Straight Jeans $88 SHOP NOW

Miaou Atlas Pant $240 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Printed Fresh Start Pants $108 SHOP NOW

2. Red Denim

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Red has been thriving in every category lately, be it footwear, handbags, or knitwear. It's no surprise that denim was next to come. I've seen a few pairs of red jeans go viral on my FYP, and now, I've been convinced that I need a pair for myself.

Bdg Grunge Red Jaya Baggy Jean $84 SHOP NOW

COS Extra Wide Leg Drawstring Denim Pants $150 SHOP NOW

Reformation Val Belted Mid Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Red Le Raphia le De Nîmes Bordado Jeans $348 SHOP NOW

Zara Denim Pants $49 SHOP NOW

3. Pajama Pants

I see wearing your pajama pants outside of the house as a total fashion statement. It's daring and can be difficult to style, but with the right wardrobe, you can make it happen with ease. For me, colorful sneakers and a lightweight sweater over the shoulders are the answer.

DONNI Tie Pant $164 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant $88 SHOP NOW

Reformation Olina Knit Pant $128 SHOP NOW

Dissh Gina Linen Elastic Waist Pant $99 SHOP NOW

DONNI Pop Pant $164 SHOP NOW

4. Colored Leather

In the past five to 10 years, leather pants have been considered the ultimate closet staple. They've truly served their purpose as the ideal replacement for jeans when you want to pack a little bit more power into your outfit. If you're bored of wearing them in black, definitely consider experimenting with other colors.

PISTOLA Cassie Super High Rise Straight Pant $158 SHOP NOW

Remain Leather Straight Pants $460 $249 SHOP NOW

LAMARQUE Faleen Pants $207 SHOP NOW

Alice + Olivia Dylan Faux Leather Pant $330 SHOP NOW

5. Party Pants

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Here's your excuse to get the party started. While many night-out looks revolve around a little black dress, there's so much more to the world of nightlife attire. Choose a pair of sequin or sheer pants to be the walking disco ball that you are.

Oseree Sequin Pants $216 SHOP NOW

AFRM Marshall Pants $118 SHOP NOW

Bella Venice Page Pants $88 SHOP NOW

AFRM Ronny Pant $128 SHOP NOW