This Summer Will Be Defined by Statement Pants—5 Styles to Know
There was a time when my closet was filled with a plethora of pretty tops and just a few good pairs of jeans to go with them, but lately, I've learned how to have a bit more fun. I can't open any form of social media without seeing people lose their minds over a freakishly cool pair of pants, from exciting graphic prints to shocking sequins—pants so bold they might as well have their own zip code. I always stop and ask people where they got their pants from when they're this cool.
Most people's first thought when they come across a pair of statement pants is to wear a more subdued top, be it a white cotton poplin blouse or a ribbed tank. My favorite way to style them right now is for a night out with something equally exciting to look at. A bright, contrasting statement top makes things even more fun. Whether you prefer a more laid-back styling approach or want to go for something equally bold, discover the five statement pant trends you need to know below.
1. Graphic Prints
When I think of statement pants, my mind goes straight into the Jean Paul Gaultier archives. A bold graphic print that's asymmetrical and eye-catching is something Gaultier would approve of. Don't worry if you can't get your hands on his original designs—I've sourced some other options.
2. Red Denim
Red has been thriving in every category lately, be it footwear, handbags, or knitwear. It's no surprise that denim was next to come. I've seen a few pairs of red jeans go viral on my FYP, and now, I've been convinced that I need a pair for myself.
3. Pajama Pants
I see wearing your pajama pants outside of the house as a total fashion statement. It's daring and can be difficult to style, but with the right wardrobe, you can make it happen with ease. For me, colorful sneakers and a lightweight sweater over the shoulders are the answer.
4. Colored Leather
In the past five to 10 years, leather pants have been considered the ultimate closet staple. They've truly served their purpose as the ideal replacement for jeans when you want to pack a little bit more power into your outfit. If you're bored of wearing them in black, definitely consider experimenting with other colors.
5. Party Pants
Here's your excuse to get the party started. While many night-out looks revolve around a little black dress, there's so much more to the world of nightlife attire. Choose a pair of sequin or sheer pants to be the walking disco ball that you are.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.