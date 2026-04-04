Its Confirmed: These Are The Flat Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans and Skirts This Spring

If you're stuck in a spring-outfit rut, worry no more. Here are five outfits with flat shoes worth re-creating.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
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Spring outfits with flat shoes
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Spring has arrived, but with the temperature swinging wildly enough to give us all whiplash, getting transitional dressing right feels like a strategic exercise. One minute it's bright and balmy, and the next you’re battling an icy chill, but thankfully, this isn’t my first unpredictable springtime. As a seasoned fashion editor, I’ve built up a small arsenal of fail-safe formulas to keep my spring wardrobe feeling fresh (and crucially, weather-appropriate), ready to combat whatever the weather throws at me. From light layers I can peel off midday to clever trouser swaps that champion comfort, the tips and tricks I swear by have yet to steer me wrong. However, there's always been one category which has sent me into a spin: shoes.

Smythsisters

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

I believe in the age-old saying that a pair of shoes can make or break an outfit, and many a time, I’ve fallen into the trap of creating a weather-appropriate look, only for it to feel a little lacklustre when my shoes didn't fit the bill. As much as I love a strappy kitten-heel sandal or knee-high boot, when it comes to spring, flat shoes come into their own.

Following the "light but closed" rule, you begin to understand the quiet genius of a well-chosen flat. From relaxed tailoring paired with minimalist leather loafers to floaty linen grounded by Mary Janes, the right flat shoe pulls a look together effortlessly.

@nlmarylin

(Image credit: @nlmarylin )

Should you be after some flat-shoe outfit inspo this season, I turned to my social media feeds and noted all the pairs the chicest dressers are wearing right now. And naturally, I had to share it with you. Scroll down to discover 5 spring outfits with flat shoes worth re-creating in 2026.

1. Layered Tee + Jeans + Trainers

claire_most

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Style Notes: Let's keep it simple, shall we? Trainers are arguably the hardest-working flat shoe in your rotation. When you choose the right shape, they can easily transform your look from polished to edgy in seconds. Personally, in spring, my fail-safe formula is a great pair of jeans, a statement tee and trainers. It's easy, timeless and always works.

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2. Shirt + Midi Skirt + Loafers

@nlmarylin

(Image credit: @nlmarylin )

Style Notes: A black midi skirt always looks elevated, so why not lean into its polish? Paired with an oversized shirt and soft leather loafers, this is a look that feels equally refined and relaxed. Add visual interest through a vibrant hue like Marilyn's blue shirt, and this is a spring outfit I’m set to copy pronto.

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3. Denim Shirt + Jeans + Ballet Flats

fakerstrom

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: Timeless, French and undeniably chic, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a flat shoe that works quite as hard as a ballet flat. For a cooler, modern finish, why not try styling yours with double denim? It's your best bet for mid-temp styling. Plus, when you get the shades right, this two-piece will do all the heavy lifting for you. Bonus points if you finish with chocolate suede accessories.

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