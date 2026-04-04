Its Confirmed: These Are The Flat Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans and Skirts This Spring

Spring has arrived, but with the temperature swinging wildly enough to give us all whiplash, getting transitional dressing right feels like a strategic exercise. One minute it's bright and balmy, and the next you’re battling an icy chill, but thankfully, this isn’t my first unpredictable springtime. As a seasoned fashion editor, I’ve built up a small arsenal of fail-safe formulas to keep my spring wardrobe feeling fresh (and crucially, weather-appropriate), ready to combat whatever the weather throws at me. From light layers I can peel off midday to clever trouser swaps that champion comfort, the tips and tricks I swear by have yet to steer me wrong. However, there's always been one category which has sent me into a spin: shoes.
I believe in the age-old saying that a pair of shoes can make or break an outfit, and many a time, I’ve fallen into the trap of creating a weather-appropriate look, only for it to feel a little lacklustre when my shoes didn't fit the bill. As much as I love a strappy kitten-heel sandal or knee-high boot, when it comes to spring, flat shoes come into their own.
Following the "light but closed" rule, you begin to understand the quiet genius of a well-chosen flat. From relaxed tailoring paired with minimalist leather loafers to floaty linen grounded by Mary Janes, the right flat shoe pulls a look together effortlessly.
Should you be after some flat-shoe outfit inspo this season, I turned to my social media feeds and noted all the pairs the chicest dressers are wearing right now. And naturally, I had to share it with you. Scroll down to discover 5 spring outfits with flat shoes worth re-creating in 2026.
1. Layered Tee + Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: Let's keep it simple, shall we? Trainers are arguably the hardest-working flat shoe in your rotation. When you choose the right shape, they can easily transform your look from polished to edgy in seconds. Personally, in spring, my fail-safe formula is a great pair of jeans, a statement tee and trainers. It's easy, timeless and always works.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Cotton Vest Top
This H&M vest looks almost identical to Claire's own (pictured above).
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
Simple yet effective.
AGOLDE
Kiera Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
The thick denim will keep you warm on cooler spring days.
Nike x Jacquemus
Moon Sneakers
If you missed out on the Nike x Jacquemus Moon Sneakers, you can still find them if you hunt around online.
2. Shirt + Midi Skirt + Loafers
Style Notes: A black midi skirt always looks elevated, so why not lean into its polish? Paired with an oversized shirt and soft leather loafers, this is a look that feels equally refined and relaxed. Add visual interest through a vibrant hue like Marilyn's blue shirt, and this is a spring outfit I’m set to copy pronto.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Oversized Cotton Poplin Shirt
Stay true to size if you're after a looser fit.
MANGO
Wool-Blend Midi-Skirt
The wool blend will keep you warm when the temperature drops.
Style Notes: Timeless, French and undeniably chic, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a flat shoe that works quite as hard as a ballet flat. For a cooler, modern finish, why not try styling yours with double denim? It's your best bet for mid-temp styling. Plus, when you get the shades right, this two-piece will do all the heavy lifting for you. Bonus points if you finish with chocolate suede accessories.