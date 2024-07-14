Black Flip Flops Are a Summer Staple—4 Outfits That Make Them Look So Chic

Ask any fashion editor and they're tell you the same thing: Black flip flops are a summer shoe staple that's worth its weight in gold. With a simplistic design and a '90s edge, the chic sandal trend is a long-enduring favourite for good reason. Whether selected in a rubbery material and worn with a bikini or plucked in a more premium leather and styled with a chic white dress, I always find myself coming back to my favourite black flip flops throughout the summer.

In an attempt to showcase their versatility, below, I've chronicled four of my favourite black flip-flop outfits that I know I'll wear on repeat this season. Scroll on to see just how fashion people are styling theirs.

4 BLACK FLIP-FLIP OUTFITS TO TRY THIS SUMMER

1. BLACK FLIP FLOPS + MINISKIRT

Style Notes: Black flip flops are a humble wardrobe investment that are more of a footwear all-rounder than you might have initially expected. Beyond predictable denim shorts or bikini pairings, a sleek black pair can style well with a playful mini to give your favourite skirt a relaxed twist. With simple, clean lines, this chic shoe trend adds a casual edge to any skirt I can think of.

SHOP THE LOOK:

H&M Bubble-Hem Mini Skirt £22 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

Marks & Spencer Flat Toe Thong Sandal £15 SHOP NOW These also come in silver and pink.

Reformation Carla Low Waist Skirt £98 SHOP NOW Style with a boxy tee or wear with a fitted tank.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW The leather finish gives these a luxurious edge.

2. BLACK FLIP FLOPS + BAGGY JEANS

Style Notes: Ideal for errand running throughout the height of summer, a baggy jeans and black flip flop pairing is the comfortable combo you never knew you needed. Style with a boxy tee for the ultimate off-duty 'fit, or wear with a navy knit on chillier afternoon.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Mother Denim The Down Low Spinner Hover £313 SHOP NOW These come in UK waist sizes 23—34.

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Sandals £125 SHOP NOW I always come back to Ancient Greek Sandals for their chic summer sandals.

H&M Baggy Regular Jeans £25 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops= £29 SHOP NOW The rubber composition gives these a cushioned feel.

3. BLACK FLIP FLOPS + WHITE DRESS

Style Notes: Another summer fashion staple is the white dress and black flip flops make for, in my opinion, the perfect pairing. Minimal and sophisticated, this sleek shoe style works with the elegant nature of any white dress to create a cohesive ensemble that you can rely on all season.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Reformation Safiya Dress £228 SHOP NOW

Soléi Sea Around Town Flip Flops £50 SHOP NOW These also come in eight other colours.

H&M Smocked-Bodice Dress £38 SHOP NOW This comfortable summer dress is perfect for heatwave stying.

Aeyde Renee Leather Flip Flops £210 SHOP NOW The tiny heel adds extra structure and support.

4. BLACK FLIP FLOPS + COTTON SHORTS

Style Notes: Lean in to the laid-back nature of black flip flops and style them with an equally relaxed pair of shorts. Whilst denim is a classic option, the cotton shorts trend has been emerging this season, and I'm inspired by the new-season silhouette. Dress up with gold jewellery and finish with a relaxed shirt or a logo tank.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Massimo Dutti Flat Leather Sandals £70 SHOP NOW These elegant sandals look more expensive than they are.

The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 SHOP NOW These platform sandals add some extra height without any discomfort.

H&M Poplin Pull-On Shorts £19 SHOP NOW The frill trim detail adds an elevated edge.