Black Flip Flops Are a Summer Staple—4 Outfits That Make Them Look So Chic

Ask any fashion editor and they're tell you the same thing: Black flip flops are a summer shoe staple that's worth its weight in gold. With a simplistic design and a '90s edge, the chic sandal trend is a long-enduring favourite for good reason. Whether selected in a rubbery material and worn with a bikini or plucked in a more premium leather and styled with a chic white dress, I always find myself coming back to my favourite black flip flops throughout the summer.

In an attempt to showcase their versatility, below, I've chronicled four of my favourite black flip-flop outfits that I know I'll wear on repeat this season. Scroll on to see just how fashion people are styling theirs.

4 BLACK FLIP-FLIP OUTFITS TO TRY THIS SUMMER

1. BLACK FLIP FLOPS + MINISKIRT

Influencer wears black flip flops.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Black flip flops are a humble wardrobe investment that are more of a footwear all-rounder than you might have initially expected. Beyond predictable denim shorts or bikini pairings, a sleek black pair can style well with a playful mini to give your favourite skirt a relaxed twist. With simple, clean lines, this chic shoe trend adds a casual edge to any skirt I can think of.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Bubble-Hem Mini Skirt
H&M
Bubble-Hem Mini Skirt

This looks more expensive than it is.

Flat Toe Thong Sandal
Marks & Spencer
Flat Toe Thong Sandal

These also come in silver and pink.

Carla Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Skirt

Style with a boxy tee or wear with a fitted tank.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

The leather finish gives these a luxurious edge.

2. BLACK FLIP FLOPS + BAGGY JEANS

Influencer wears black flip flops.

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Style Notes: Ideal for errand running throughout the height of summer, a baggy jeans and black flip flop pairing is the comfortable combo you never knew you needed. Style with a boxy tee for the ultimate off-duty 'fit, or wear with a navy knit on chillier afternoon.

SHOP THE LOOK:

The Down Low Spinner Hover - I Confess
Mother Denim
The Down Low Spinner Hover

These come in UK waist sizes 23—34.

Saionara
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Sandals

I always come back to Ancient Greek Sandals for their chic summer sandals.

Baggy Regular Jeans
H&M
Baggy Regular Jeans

These look more expensive than they are.

Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops - Black - Arket Gb
Sleepers
Tapered Flip Flops=

The rubber composition gives these a cushioned feel.

3. BLACK FLIP FLOPS + WHITE DRESS

Influencer wears black flip flops.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Another summer fashion staple is the white dress and black flip flops make for, in my opinion, the perfect pairing. Minimal and sophisticated, this sleek shoe style works with the elegant nature of any white dress to create a cohesive ensemble that you can rely on all season.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Safiya Dress
Reformation
Safiya Dress

Around Town Flip Flops
Soléi Sea
Around Town Flip Flops

These also come in eight other colours.

Smocked-Bodice Dress
H&M
Smocked-Bodice Dress

This comfortable summer dress is perfect for heatwave stying.

Renee Leather Flip Flops
Aeyde
Renee Leather Flip Flops

The tiny heel adds extra structure and support.

4. BLACK FLIP FLOPS + COTTON SHORTS

Influencer wears black flip flops and cotton shorts.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Lean in to the laid-back nature of black flip flops and style them with an equally relaxed pair of shorts. Whilst denim is a classic option, the cotton shorts trend has been emerging this season, and I'm inspired by the new-season silhouette. Dress up with gold jewellery and finish with a relaxed shirt or a logo tank.

SHOP THE LOOK:

sandals
Massimo Dutti
Flat Leather Sandals

These elegant sandals look more expensive than they are.

Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
The Row
Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

These platform sandals add some extra height without any discomfort.

Poplin Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Poplin Pull-On Shorts

The frill trim detail adds an elevated edge.

Striped Straight Shorts
Mango
Striped Straight Shorts

Style with flip flops or wear with a retro trainer.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

