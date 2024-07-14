Black Flip Flops Are a Summer Staple—4 Outfits That Make Them Look So Chic
Ask any fashion editor and they're tell you the same thing: Black flip flops are a summer shoe staple that's worth its weight in gold. With a simplistic design and a '90s edge, the chic sandal trend is a long-enduring favourite for good reason. Whether selected in a rubbery material and worn with a bikini or plucked in a more premium leather and styled with a chic white dress, I always find myself coming back to my favourite black flip flops throughout the summer.
In an attempt to showcase their versatility, below, I've chronicled four of my favourite black flip-flop outfits that I know I'll wear on repeat this season. Scroll on to see just how fashion people are styling theirs.
4 BLACK FLIP-FLIP OUTFITS TO TRY THIS SUMMER
1. BLACK FLIP FLOPS + MINISKIRT
Style Notes: Black flip flops are a humble wardrobe investment that are more of a footwear all-rounder than you might have initially expected. Beyond predictable denim shorts or bikini pairings, a sleek black pair can style well with a playful mini to give your favourite skirt a relaxed twist. With simple, clean lines, this chic shoe trend adds a casual edge to any skirt I can think of.
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. BLACK FLIP FLOPS + BAGGY JEANS
Style Notes: Ideal for errand running throughout the height of summer, a baggy jeans and black flip flop pairing is the comfortable combo you never knew you needed. Style with a boxy tee for the ultimate off-duty 'fit, or wear with a navy knit on chillier afternoon.
SHOP THE LOOK:
I always come back to Ancient Greek Sandals for their chic summer sandals.
3. BLACK FLIP FLOPS + WHITE DRESS
Style Notes: Another summer fashion staple is the white dress and black flip flops make for, in my opinion, the perfect pairing. Minimal and sophisticated, this sleek shoe style works with the elegant nature of any white dress to create a cohesive ensemble that you can rely on all season.
SHOP THE LOOK:
4. BLACK FLIP FLOPS + COTTON SHORTS
Style Notes: Lean in to the laid-back nature of black flip flops and style them with an equally relaxed pair of shorts. Whilst denim is a classic option, the cotton shorts trend has been emerging this season, and I'm inspired by the new-season silhouette. Dress up with gold jewellery and finish with a relaxed shirt or a logo tank.
SHOP THE LOOK:
These platform sandals add some extra height without any discomfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
The Shopbop Sale Section Is Filled With Cool-Girl Gems—24 I'm Adding to My Cart
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Nordstrom Shoe Section Is Calling My Name This Summer—35 Swoon-Worthy Finds
Most ring in under $150.
By Ana Escalante
-
These 31 Incredibly Chic Picks From Nordstrom Scream Fashion Person
Time to up your fashion game.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These Are the Things I Wore the Most and Least on My 3-Week Trip to Europe
White skirts and fun shirts.
By Natalie Cantell
-
These 23 Madewell and J.Crew Sale Finds Are So Chic You'll Be Getting Compliments Left and Right
Instant cool-girl factor.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lopez Just Made Simple Flip-Flops Look More Elevated Than Ever Before
It's the shoe of summer 2024.
By Allyson Payer
-
Cindy Crawford Wore the Jeans-and-Sandals Outfit I See Every Time I Go to L.A.
It's a classic.
By Allyson Payer
-
Amazon Prime Day Is Almost Here—I'm Keeping an Eye on These 31 Elevated Items
You'd never guess these are all under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes