Not Stilettos—The Heel Style Taking Over LA, NYC, and Paris Right Now

Very chic.

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There's a noticeable shift happening in the shoe department, and it isn't toward towering stilettos. Instead, fashion people are gravitating toward a heel that's a little more understated but every bit as elegant: skinny wedge sandals. The silhouette has quietly resurfaced this season, showing up everywhere from the streets of Paris to downtown NYC and all over Los Angeles, where they’re being styled with everything from relaxed denim to sleek slip dresses and tailored separates. The result feels polished, modern, and just unexpected enough to stand out.

Part of the appeal is how effortlessly the slim wedge balances comfort and sophistication. Unlike chunkier wedges of seasons past, today's versions feature delicate straps, refined proportions, and barely-there heels that elongate the leg without feeling overly formal. They offer the lift of a heel while maintaining the ease that's become essential in everyday dressing, making them an easy choice for long lunches, vacations, evenings out, and everything in between.

If recent street style and designer collections are any indication, skinny wedge sandals are poised to become one of the defining shoe trends of the season. They bring a fresh perspective to warm-weather outfits without overpowering them, adding just enough height while keeping the overall look relaxed and chic. As wardrobes continue to lean toward elevated basics and timeless silhouettes, it's no surprise this quietly sophisticated heel is quickly replacing classic stilettos as the fashion crowd's favorite.

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How to Style Skinny Wedge Sandals

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Get the look: Fun T-shirt + Midi skirt + Skinny wedge sandals + Bangle

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Get the look: Matching set + Skinny wedge sandals + Oversized bag

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Get the look: Button-down shirt + Bikini top + Skirt + Skinny wedge sandals

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Get the look: White top + Silk skirt + Skinny wedge sandals

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Get the look: Party dress + Skinny wedge sandals + Tiny bag

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Get the look: Halter top + Trouser shorts + Skinny wedge sandals

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Get the look: Silk dress + Skinny wedge sandals + Sparkle bag

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Get the look: Baggy shirt + Trouser shorts + Skinny wedge sandals

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Get the look: Minidress + Skinny wedge sandals + Printed bag

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Get the look: Babydoll dress + Skinny wedge sandals + Leather bag

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Get the look: Minidress + Skinny wedge sandals + Tiny bag

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Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor