Okay, I See You, Legit Shopbop Sale—These Are the Fall Items Fashionable People Want to Wear

This tiered sale is excellent.

Bobby Schuessler&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
how to wear a white long-sleeve tee
(Image credit: @modehunter)

If you're in the process of building your fall and winter wardrobes, you've landed in the right spot. Yes, you're going to find relevant 2026 pieces below. Furthermore, everything featured is from Shopbop, which is having a legit fall sale right now. Through October 1, you can take 15% off $200+, 20% off $500+, and 25% off $800+ with the code FALL.

Keep scrolling for an edit of the staples I know fashionable people will love. You'll find everything from forward jackets (hello, high collars), delicious sweaters (cashmere!), cool jeans and trousers you'll live in, sneakers, and so much more. Just note that the prices below showcase the regular price because the discount varies based on the items and your cart size (just use the code FALL at checkout).

Explore More:
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.