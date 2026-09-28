Okay, I See You, Legit Shopbop Sale—These Are the Fall Items Fashionable People Want to Wear

If you're in the process of building your fall and winter wardrobes, you've landed in the right spot. Yes, you're going to find relevant 2026 pieces below. Furthermore, everything featured is from Shopbop, which is having a legit fall sale right now. Through October 1, you can take 15% off $200+, 20% off $500+, and 25% off $800+ with the code FALL.
Keep scrolling for an edit of the staples I know fashionable people will love. You'll find everything from forward jackets (hello, high collars), delicious sweaters (cashmere!), cool jeans and trousers you'll live in, sneakers, and so much more. Just note that the prices below showcase the regular price because the discount varies based on the items and your cart size (just use the code FALL at checkout).
A long-sleeve white tee is beyond versatile.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants
Fashion editors love these pants.
Of-the-moment silhouette.
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans
adidas
Handball Spezial Sneakers
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
ALIGNE
Theodora Faux Fur Jacket
This trench will bring polish to any look.
Reformation
Inez Heeled Mules
Reformation
Lian Cashmere Crew Pullover
Vince
Grid Dot Pull on Slip Skirt
Style with your favorite sweater.
Alex Mill
Bond St. Stripe Polo Sweater
Rugby sweaters are everywhere.
DONNI.
The Eyelet Pop Simple Crop Pants
ANINE BING
Miles Collegiate Sweatshirt
I live in Anine Bing sweatshirts.
Lioness
Blanc Trench Coat
This coat looks more expensive than it is.
Lioness
Bloom Long Sleeve Tee
Love the tees from Lioness.
Alex Mill
Taylor Cashmere Cardigan
All about this silhouette.
You may live in these pants.
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer
Lioness
Essential Windbreaker
Windbreakers are the moment.
Lioness
Dolce Knit Sweater
Lioness
Coco Polo Pullover
adidas
Firebird Loose Track Top
Sam Edelman
Astrid Weave Mules
Róhe
Suede Collar Blouson Jacket