Camo Pants Are Suddenly Everywhere—These Are the Shoe Trends to Wear With Them in 2026

Think sleek flats, leather boots, and more.

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Published In Features
An image of a woman wearing best shoes to wear with camo pants fall 2026
(Image credit: @karodall; @llaurenca)
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Camo pants have officially made their way back into the fashion conversation, and this time around, the styling feels noticeably different. Rather than leaning into their utilitarian roots, the coolest outfits of 2026 are pairing camouflage with shoes that feel sleek, polished, and even a little unexpected. It’s that contrast that makes the print feel fresh again—and far removed from the way you might remember wearing it years ago.

The easiest way to approach camo pants right now is to treat them like any other statement pant and let the shoes determine the direction of the outfit. Sleek black flats can instantly make a loose pair feel more refined, while strappy heeled sandals create an unexpectedly elevated contrast. Leather boots give the print a cool fall-ready edge, and pointed-toe heels are an easy way to dress camo up without making the outfit feel overly styled.

Ultimately, the best shoes to wear with camo pants in 2026 are the ones that balance out the print rather than compete with it. Clean lines, streamlined silhouettes, and polished finishes make even the most oversized cargo-style pair feel intentional. Whether you’re styling camo casually for daytime or giving it a dressed-up spin for night, these shoe pairings are proof that the trend has a lot more range than you might expect.

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Shoes to Wear With Camo Pants in 2026

An image of a woman wearing best shoes to wear with camo pants fall 2026

(Image credit: @llaurenca)

Get the look: Boatneck top + Camo pants + Long necklace + Block-heel ballet shoes

An image of a woman wearing best shoes to wear with camo pants fall 2026

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Get the look: Crisp button-down shirt + Camo pants + Pointed-toe heels

An image of a woman wearing best shoes to wear with camo pants fall 2026

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Get the look: Denim jacket + Fringe top + Camo pants + Flats

An image of a woman wearing best shoes to wear with camo pants fall 2026

(Image credit: @chanelmckinsie)

Get the look: Tank + Camo pants + Tall boots + Layered necklaces

An image of a woman wearing best shoes to wear with camo pants fall 2026

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Get the look: Layered shirt + Camo pants + Designer ballet flats

An image of a woman wearing best shoes to wear with camo pants fall 2026

(Image credit: @llaurenca)

Get the look: Printed button-down shirt + Camo pants + Fringe bag + Black heels

An image of a woman wearing best shoes to wear with camo pants fall 2026

(Image credit: @wearetwinset)

Get the look: Plain t-shirt + Camo pants + Pointed-toe flats + Sleek bag

An image of a woman wearing best shoes to wear with camo pants fall 2026

(Image credit: @karodall)

Get the look: Oversized coat + Sweater + T-shirt + Camo pants + Chunky loafers

An image of a woman wearing best shoes to wear with camo pants fall 2026

(Image credit: @llaurenca)

Get the look: Jacket + T-shirt + Camo pants + Bandana + Open-toe heels

An image of a woman wearing best shoes to wear with camo pants fall 2026

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

Get the look: Long-sleeve shirt + Camo pants + Flip flops + Bright bag

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor