Camo pants have officially made their way back into the fashion conversation, and this time around, the styling feels noticeably different. Rather than leaning into their utilitarian roots, the coolest outfits of 2026 are pairing camouflage with shoes that feel sleek, polished, and even a little unexpected. It’s that contrast that makes the print feel fresh again—and far removed from the way you might remember wearing it years ago.
The easiest way to approach camo pants right now is to treat them like any other statement pant and let the shoes determine the direction of the outfit. Sleek black flats can instantly make a loose pair feel more refined, while strappy heeled sandals create an unexpectedly elevated contrast. Leather boots give the print a cool fall-ready edge, and pointed-toe heels are an easy way to dress camo up without making the outfit feel overly styled.
Ultimately, the best shoes to wear with camo pants in 2026 are the ones that balance out the print rather than compete with it. Clean lines, streamlined silhouettes, and polished finishes make even the most oversized cargo-style pair feel intentional. Whether you’re styling camo casually for daytime or giving it a dressed-up spin for night, these shoe pairings are proof that the trend has a lot more range than you might expect.
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Shoes to Wear With Camo Pants in 2026
Get the look: Boatneck top + Camo pants + Long necklace + Block-heel ballet shoes
DAZE
Far Out High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Tony Bianco
Maddi Pumps
Get the look: Crisp button-down shirt + Camo pants + Pointed-toe heels
Citizens of Humanity
Flight Pants
Bottega Veneta
Sofia Cushion Pump
Get the look: Denim jacket + Fringe top + Camo pants + Flats
Zara
Zw Collection Floral Low-Rise Barrel Leg Jeans
Dolce Vita
Caret Flats
Get the look: Tank + Camo pants + Tall boots + Layered necklaces
Cotton On
Women's Lexi Low Rise Utility Pants
Reformation
Remy Knee Boots
Get the look: Layered shirt + Camo pants + Designer ballet flats
Hudson Jeans
Rylee Camo Loose Straight Pants
Gucci
Horsebit Ballet Flats
Get the look: Printed button-down shirt + Camo pants + Fringe bag + Black heels
Sanctuary
Sol Camo Print Utility Ankle Pants
Tony Bianco
Caprice Heels
Get the look: Plain t-shirt + Camo pants + Pointed-toe flats + Sleek bag
ZARA
Printed Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants
AEYDE
Tiby Kid Suede Ballet Flats
Get the look: Oversized coat + Sweater + T-shirt + Camo pants + Chunky loafers
EDIKTED
Soya Camo Print Low Rise Baggy Jeans
Loeffler Randall
Rina Lug Sole Loafers
Get the look: Jacket + T-shirt + Camo pants + Bandana + Open-toe heels
Princess Polly
Hudsen Camo Longline Cargo Shorts
STAUD
Blake Mules
Get the look: Long-sleeve shirt + Camo pants + Flip flops + Bright bag