Here's a Preview of What Everyone Is Going to Wear With Fall's Biggest Pant Trend

See the outfit inspiration below.

By
Published In Features
Collage of women wearing camo-pant outfits in 2026.
(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt; @llaurenca)
Jump to category:

Every season, there's one pant trend that suddenly starts showing up everywhere, and for fall 2026, camo pants are claiming that spot. The utilitarian print has been steadily making its way back into fashion circles, but this season, it feels decidedly more elevated. Rather than leaning overly rugged or nostalgic, the latest outfits prove camo can look polished when styled with the right pieces.

Part of the appeal is just how easily camo pants can shake up an otherwise simple fall wardrobe. The print brings enough personality to make understated staples feel intentional, and its earthy palette works seamlessly with the rich neutrals that tend to dominate this time of year. Relaxed cargo silhouettes are leading the charge, giving the trend an effortless quality that feels relevant right now.

As camo continues to gain momentum, the styling inspiration is piling up. Fashion people are finding ways to balance the print's tougher edge with sleek layers, refined accessories, and unexpected footwear, creating outfits that feel fresh rather than overly themed. Consider the looks ahead a preview of exactly how everyone will be wearing fall 2026's biggest pant trend.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

How to Style Camo Pants in 2026

A woman wearing a camo-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @llaurenca)

Get the look: Printed button-down shirt + Camo pants + Fringe bag + Black heels

A woman wearing a camo-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Get the look: Denim jacket + Fringe top + Camo pants + Flats

A woman wearing a camo-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @chanelmckinsie)

Get the look: Tank + Camo pants + Tall boots + Layered necklaces

A woman wearing a camo-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Get the look: Layered shirts + Camo pants + Designer ballet flats

A woman wearing a camo-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @yoyokulala)

Get the look: Baseball T-shirt + Camo pants + Belt + Heels

A woman wearing a camo-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @llaurenca)

Get the look: Jacket + T-shirt + Camo pants + Bandana + Open-toe heels

A woman wearing a camo-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Get the look: Crisp button-down shirt + Camo pants + Pointed-toe heels

A woman wearing a camo-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @llaurenca)

Get the look: Boatneck top + Camo pants + Long necklace + Block-heel ballet shoes

A woman wearing a camo-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

Get the look: Long-sleeve shirt + Camo pants + Flip-flops + Bright bag

A woman wearing a camo-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @wearetwinset)

Get the look: Plain T-shirt + Camo pants + Pointed-toe flats + Sleek bag

A woman wearing a camo-pant outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @karodall)

Get the look: Oversize coat + Sweater + T-shirt + Camo pants + Chunky loafers

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor