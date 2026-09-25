Every season, there's one pant trend that suddenly starts showing up everywhere, and for fall 2026, camo pants are claiming that spot. The utilitarian print has been steadily making its way back into fashion circles, but this season, it feels decidedly more elevated. Rather than leaning overly rugged or nostalgic, the latest outfits prove camo can look polished when styled with the right pieces.
Part of the appeal is just how easily camo pants can shake up an otherwise simple fall wardrobe. The print brings enough personality to make understated staples feel intentional, and its earthy palette works seamlessly with the rich neutrals that tend to dominate this time of year. Relaxed cargo silhouettes are leading the charge, giving the trend an effortless quality that feels relevant right now.
As camo continues to gain momentum, the styling inspiration is piling up. Fashion people are finding ways to balance the print's tougher edge with sleek layers, refined accessories, and unexpected footwear, creating outfits that feel fresh rather than overly themed. Consider the looks ahead a preview of exactly how everyone will be wearing fall 2026's biggest pant trend.
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How to Style Camo Pants in 2026
Get the look: Printed button-down shirt + Camo pants + Fringe bag + Black heels
rag & bone
Brayton Fringe Carryall Bag
DAZE
Far Out High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Get the look: Denim jacket + Fringe top + Camo pants + Flats
Lioness
Form Denim Jacket
Citizens of Humanity
Flight Pants
Get the look: Tank + Camo pants + Tall boots + Layered necklaces
Princess Polly
Mckinley Mid Rise Wide Leg Camo Jeans
Loeffler Randall
Gia Tall Boots
Get the look: Layered shirts + Camo pants + Designer ballet flats
LE BOP
Phoenix Double Layer Shirt
ZARA
Printed Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants
Get the look: Baseball T-shirt + Camo pants + Belt + Heels
ÉTERNE
Baseball Tee
Cotton On
Lexi Low Rise Utility Pants
Get the look: Jacket + T-shirt + Camo pants + Bandana + Open-toe heels
ALIGNE
Bonnie Blazer
Princess Polly
Hudsen Camo Longline Cargo Shorts
Get the look: Crisp button-down shirt + Camo pants + Pointed-toe heels
Faherty
Coastal Poplin Oversized Shirt
Hudson Jeans
Rylee Camo Loose Straight Pants
Get the look: Boatneck top + Camo pants + Long necklace + Block-heel ballet shoes
Good American
The Variegated Rib Top
Naked Wardrobe
Cargo Pants
Get the look: Long-sleeve shirt + Camo pants + Flip-flops + Bright bag
Leset
Nando Slim Fit Long Sleeve Tee
Still Here
Subway Jean
Get the look: Plain T-shirt + Camo pants + Pointed-toe flats + Sleek bag
Sam Edelman
Essex Flats
Sanctuary
Sol Camo Print Utility Ankle Pants
Get the look: Oversize coat + Sweater + T-shirt + Camo pants + Chunky loafers