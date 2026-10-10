I'm Convinced These 7 Outfit Combos Are the Secret to Looking Put-Together With Very Little Effort

By
Published In Features
An image of a woman wearing put together fall outfit formula 2026
(Image credit: @smythsisters; @amaka.hamelijnck)

There’s a certain art to looking put-together without actually spending that much time getting dressed. The best outfits aren’t necessarily the ones with the most layers, accessories, or statement pieces—they’re often the simplest combinations that just work. A few well-chosen basics, the right proportions, and one polished finishing touch can make even the easiest outfit feel considered.

That’s where having a handful of reliable outfit formulas comes in. These are the combinations that take the guesswork out of getting dressed because they’re built around pieces already hanging in most closets. They feel effortless without looking boring and polished without seeming overly styled, which is exactly the balance that makes an outfit feel current.

After scrolling through countless recent street style looks and saving more outfits than necessary, seven combinations in particular kept standing out. Each one proves that looking chic doesn’t have to involve complicated styling or an entirely new wardrobe. Consider these the low-effort formulas to keep on rotation whenever getting dressed needs to be quick, easy, and still look incredibly put-together.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

An image of a woman wearing put together fall outfit formula 2026

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Get the look: Oversized blazer + Fitted tank + Relaxed black trousers + Sweater + Flats

An image of a woman wearing put together fall outfit formula 2026

(Image credit: @piamance)

Get the look: Plaid button-down shirt + Midi skirt + Flats + Leather bag

An image of a woman wearing put together fall outfit formula 2026

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Get the look: Cardigan + Jeans + Block-heel ballets + Oversized bag

An image of a woman wearing put together fall outfit formula 2026

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Get the look: Fitted long-sleeve shirt + Tan jeans + Black flat slides + Tan bag

An image of a woman wearing put together fall outfit formula 2026

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Get the look: Oversized knit + Silk pants + Heels

An image of a woman wearing put together fall outfit formula 2026

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Get the look: Button-down shirt + Boxy white t-shirt + Jeans + Flats

An image of a woman wearing put together fall outfit formula 2026

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Get the look: Long lightweight trench + Button-down shirt + Jeans + Pointed-toe heels

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor