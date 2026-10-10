There’s a certain art to looking put-together without actually spending that much time getting dressed. The best outfits aren’t necessarily the ones with the most layers, accessories, or statement pieces—they’re often the simplest combinations that just work. A few well-chosen basics, the right proportions, and one polished finishing touch can make even the easiest outfit feel considered.
That’s where having a handful of reliable outfit formulas comes in. These are the combinations that take the guesswork out of getting dressed because they’re built around pieces already hanging in most closets. They feel effortless without looking boring and polished without seeming overly styled, which is exactly the balance that makes an outfit feel current.
After scrolling through countless recent street style looks and saving more outfits than necessary, seven combinations in particular kept standing out. Each one proves that looking chic doesn’t have to involve complicated styling or an entirely new wardrobe. Consider these the low-effort formulas to keep on rotation whenever getting dressed needs to be quick, easy, and still look incredibly put-together.
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Get the look: Oversized blazer + Fitted tank + Relaxed black trousers + Sweater + Flats
Lioness
La Quinta Blazer
Nordstrom
Seamless Layering Tank
Sold Out NYC
The Everything Pants
Get the look: Plaid button-down shirt + Midi skirt + Flats + Leather bag
LE BOP
Winnie Button Down Flannel
Lioness
Play on Midi Skirt
Coach
Natural Grain Leather Chelsea Shoulder Bag
Get the look: Cardigan + Jeans + Block-heel ballets + Oversized bag
Quince
Cotton Cashmere Fitted Ribbed Cardigan
Levi's
Low Loose Jeans
Tony Bianco
Maddi Pumps
Get the look: Fitted long-sleeve shirt + Tan jeans + Black flat slides + Tan bag
Free People
Easy Like That Henley
BLANKNYC
Morning Fog Jeans
Reformation
Dominique Mules
Get the look: Oversized knit + Silk pants + Heels
COS
Rounded Wool Sweater
J.Crew
Cosmo Pant in Luster Charmeuse
Loeffler Randall
Triana Strappy Mid Heel Sandals
Get the look: Button-down shirt + Boxy white t-shirt + Jeans + Flats
Good American
The Poplin Easy Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
PARKE
Baggy Jeans
Get the look: Long lightweight trench + Button-down shirt + Jeans + Pointed-toe heels