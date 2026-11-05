Not Jeans and a Sweater Again—These 10 Winter Outfits Are Just as Easy But Look 10 Times Chicer

Looking for fresh winter outfit inspiration? These chic, easy-to-re-create looks are anything but basic.

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Published In Features
An image of a woman wearing non basic winter outfit idea 2026
(Image credit: @johannalager; @sylviemus_)

It's easy to fall into the habit of reaching for the same outfit formula once winter rolls around. A sweater, jeans, and boots might get the job done, but there are plenty of other combinations that require just as little effort and feel infinitely more stylish. This season, the best winter outfits are all about unexpected pairings, interesting proportions, and a few well-chosen pieces that make even the simplest looks feel fresh. And the good news? You probably already own most of what you need to re-create them.

Think relaxed trousers styled with a fitted knit and an oversized leather jacket, a midi skirt paired with a chunky sweater and knee-high boots, or tailored pants worn with a statement coat and sleek flats. Even something as simple as swapping your everyday denim for satin trousers or adding an interesting layer can completely change an outfit's direction. The key is mixing textures, playing with silhouettes, and finding ways to make your winter staples feel a little less predictable.

Ahead, we've rounded up the chicest non-basic winter outfit ideas worth copying this season. From elevated everyday combinations to looks that are perfect for dinners, weekend plans, and everything in between, these outfits prove that getting dressed in the colder months doesn't have to feel repetitive. Consider this your inspiration to give your usual winter uniform a much-needed update.

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Non-Basic Winter Outfit Ideas of 2026

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(Image credit: @annanewton)

Get the look: Leopard coat + Black shirt + Trousers + Ballet flats

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(Image credit: @johannalager)

Get the look: Turtleneck + Silk pants + Flats + Zebra bag

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Get the look: Trench coat + T-shirt + Oval buckle belt + Tan jeans + Flats

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Get the look: Faux-fur collared coat + Jeans + Long sleeve shirt + Loafers

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(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Get the look: Sweater + Knee-length skirt + Mules

An image of a woman wearing non basic winter outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @karolinebeltner)

Get the look: Utility jacket + Sweater + Leather pants + Boots

An image of a woman wearing non basic winter outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Get the look: Cape jacket + T-shirt + Green jeans + Animal-print shoes

An image of a woman wearing non basic winter outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @maggieklimuszko)

Get the look: Fitted leather jacket + T-shirt + Jeans + Block heels

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(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Get the look: Long coat + Thin sweater + Jeans + Ankle boots

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(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Get the look: Suede jacket + Turtleneck + Black trousers + Pointed-toe heels + Hat

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor