It's easy to fall into the habit of reaching for the same outfit formula once winter rolls around. A sweater, jeans, and boots might get the job done, but there are plenty of other combinations that require just as little effort and feel infinitely more stylish. This season, the best winter outfits are all about unexpected pairings, interesting proportions, and a few well-chosen pieces that make even the simplest looks feel fresh. And the good news? You probably already own most of what you need to re-create them.
Think relaxed trousers styled with a fitted knit and an oversized leather jacket, a midi skirt paired with a chunky sweater and knee-high boots, or tailored pants worn with a statement coat and sleek flats. Even something as simple as swapping your everyday denim for satin trousers or adding an interesting layer can completely change an outfit's direction. The key is mixing textures, playing with silhouettes, and finding ways to make your winter staples feel a little less predictable.
Ahead, we've rounded up the chicest non-basic winter outfit ideas worth copying this season. From elevated everyday combinations to looks that are perfect for dinners, weekend plans, and everything in between, these outfits prove that getting dressed in the colder months doesn't have to feel repetitive. Consider this your inspiration to give your usual winter uniform a much-needed update.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Non-Basic Winter Outfit Ideas of 2026
Get the look: Leopard coat + Black shirt + Trousers + Ballet flats
Maeve
Oversized Animal Print Coat
Renggli
Cotton Sateen Relaxed Trousers
Get the look: Turtleneck + Silk pants + Flats + Zebra bag
Zara
Turtleneck T-Shirt
DONNI.
The Silk Stripe Crop Pants
Get the look: Trench coat + T-shirt + Oval buckle belt + Tan jeans + Flats
LE BOP
Toby Trench Coat
BLANKNYC
Morning Fog Jeans
Get the look: Faux-fur collared coat + Jeans + Long sleeve shirt + Loafers