Want to Look Chic? Easy—Re-Create These Outfits From The Row's Latest Show

Guaranteed: Every fashion person will be donning some variation of these looks in the coming months.

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Photos from The Row&#039;s Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.
(Image credit: Courtesy of The Row)
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Usually during Fashion Month, I'm inundated with photos of every look from every angle thanks to my heavily curated Instagram feed. What can I say? It knows what I want to see. The only exception is The Row, a brand with a strict no-phones policy at shows, meaning that I have to wait, like everyone else who wasn't on-site in Paris, to see the latest creations by Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. It's always worth it, though, and the co-founders ensured that summer 2027 wasn't an exception to that rule. Refined but not boring, effortless but intentional—The Row's summer 2027 show was a masterclass in dressing like the exact person you've always wanted to dress like.

The first time I looked through the runway photos The Row released on their site post-show, I immediately pulled out a handful of outfit formulas that I know will become go-tos in the coming weeks and months in the lead-up to the collection's release next year. An embroidered white maxi skirt paired with a drapey, low-V top, for one, is a no-brainer to copy with either pieces you already own or replacements on the market right now. A layered sweater and button-down shirt, styled alongside a sheer, embroidered knee-length skirt, is another instant classic for dressers to recreate.

For more easy outfit formulas inspired by The Row's summer 2027 show, keep scrolling.

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The Row–Inspired Outfit Formulas

1. Button-Down Shirt + Crewneck Sweater + Sheer Skirt

A model walking in The Row&#039;s Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: The Row)

The juxtaposition of the almost corporate nature of this sweater-and-shirt combination on top and the sheer, embroidered skirt's playful elements make for just the right level of weird needed to create a viral outfit.

2. Layered Basics + Black Trousers + Flat Sandals

A model walking in The Row&#039;s Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: The Row)

Put away your boring white T-shirts and invest in a layered option (or create one yourself with a tee and tank) that will make even your simplest of outfits feel interesting and stylized.

3. White Henley Shirt + Matching Knee-Length Skirt + Tote Bag

A model walking in The Row&#039;s Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: The Row)

An all-white set, while dangerous around red wine, will always be worth the risk. It's elegant and sophisticated but also casual in a way that the same pairing in black wouldn't be.

4. Black Button-Down Shirt + Matching Knee-Length Skirt

A model walking in The Row&#039;s Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: The Row)

The key to this look is to find a cool black skirt with some sort of unique embroidery or patterned belting on it. Dries Van Noten is always a smart choice, but there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Up top, go with any simple black poplin shirt. You really can't go wrong.

5. Low-V Top + Textured Maxi Skirt + Sporty Sandals

A model walking in The Row&#039;s Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: The Row)

The wrong-shoe theory returned at The Row's show with these sporty thong sandals being styled alongside a quite formal, polished ensemble. Somehow, it still worked, and it'll work for you at home if you invest in Jamie Haller's String Theory sandals. They're sleek but still sporty—a perfect option for recreating this outfit.

6. Fringe Top + Straight-Leg Trousers

A model walking in The Row&#039;s Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: The Row)

I can guarantee that this look will be heavily circulated online now that photos of the summer 2027 collection are available to peruse. The fringe top makes a strong statement while the easy, tailored trousers dress it down to create a zero-effort look that packs a lot of punch.

7. Embroidered Shawl + Car Coat + Cigarette Pants + Kitten-Heel Mules

A model walking in The Row&#039;s Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: The Row)

Leave it to The Row to turn a simple car coat and trousers look into a fresh new classic for fashion people to copy again and again. All you need is some sort of embroidered cape, scarf, or shawl to tie around your shoulders on top of a knee-length trench. Our pick? Beaufille's Phoebe Wrap. You can also wear it as a skirt, a top, or really anything if you set your mind to it.

Eliza Huber
Eliza Huber
Associate Editorial Director

Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.