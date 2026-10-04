Usually during Fashion Month, I'm inundated with photos of every look from every angle thanks to my heavily curated Instagram feed. What can I say? It knows what I want to see. The only exception is The Row, a brand with a strict no-phones policy at shows, meaning that I have to wait, like everyone else who wasn't on-site in Paris, to see the latest creations by Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. It's always worth it, though, and the co-founders ensured that summer 2027 wasn't an exception to that rule. Refined but not boring, effortless but intentional—The Row's summer 2027 show was a masterclass in dressing like the exact person you've always wanted to dress like.
The first time I looked through the runway photos The Row released on their site post-show, I immediately pulled out a handful of outfit formulas that I know will become go-tos in the coming weeks and months in the lead-up to the collection's release next year. An embroidered white maxi skirt paired with a drapey, low-V top, for one, is a no-brainer to copy with either pieces you already own or replacements on the market right now. A layered sweater and button-down shirt, styled alongside a sheer, embroidered knee-length skirt, is another instant classic for dressers to recreate.
For more easy outfit formulas inspired by The Row's summer 2027 show, keep scrolling.
The juxtaposition of the almost corporate nature of this sweater-and-shirt combination on top and the sheer, embroidered skirt's playful elements make for just the right level of weird needed to create a viral outfit.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Relaxed Fit Cotton Shirt
Vince
Classic Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Marni
Tiered Floral-Appliquéd Organza Midi Skirt
2. Layered Basics + Black Trousers + Flat Sandals
Put away your boring white T-shirts and invest in a layered option (or create one yourself with a tee and tank) that will make even your simplest of outfits feel interesting and stylized.
Still Here
Layered Crewneck Tee
The Frankie Shop
Bea Pleated Suit Pants
The Row
Anita Sandal
3. White Henley Shirt + Matching Knee-Length Skirt + Tote Bag
An all-white set, while dangerous around red wine, will always be worth the risk. It's elegant and sophisticated but also casual in a way that the same pairing in black wouldn't be.
Toteme
Jersey Cardigan
TOTEME
Jersey Midi Skirt
The Row
Sisal Shopper
4. Black Button-Down Shirt + Matching Knee-Length Skirt
The key to this look is to find a cool black skirt with some sort of unique embroidery or patterned belting on it. Dries Van Noten is always a smart choice, but there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Up top, go with any simple black poplin shirt. You really can't go wrong.
SIMONMILLER
Inna Poplin Top
Dries Van Noten
Paisley Motif Matelassé Jacquard Midi Skirt
5. Low-V Top + Textured Maxi Skirt + Sporty Sandals
The wrong-shoe theory returned at The Row's show with these sporty thong sandals being styled alongside a quite formal, polished ensemble. Somehow, it still worked, and it'll work for you at home if you invest in Jamie Haller's String Theory sandals. They're sleek but still sporty—a perfect option for recreating this outfit.
Reformation
Larah Knit Top
Kallmeyer
Esse Embellished Midi Skirt
JAMIE HALLER
The String Theory Leather Thong Sandals
6. Fringe Top + Straight-Leg Trousers
I can guarantee that this look will be heavily circulated online now that photos of the summer 2027 collection are available to peruse. The fringe top makes a strong statement while the easy, tailored trousers dress it down to create a zero-effort look that packs a lot of punch.
Leave it to The Row to turn a simple car coat and trousers look into a fresh new classic for fashion people to copy again and again. All you need is some sort of embroidered cape, scarf, or shawl to tie around your shoulders on top of a knee-length trench. Our pick? Beaufille's Phoebe Wrap. You can also wear it as a skirt, a top, or really anything if you set your mind to it.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.