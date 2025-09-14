If I Saw You in Any of These 7 Early-Autumn Outfits, I'd Think You Hired a Stylist

Avoid decision fatigue with these early-autumn outfits that make it easy to get dressed when the weather is mild, from classic double denim to easy layers.

Three different mild autumn outfits featuring skirts, dresses and trousers
(Image credit: @frannyfyne, @ingridedvinsen, @slipintostyle)
Both autumn and summer are, in my opinion, the best seasons to dress for. However, when you're sat between the two, there are far too many mild days and unpredictable weather forecasts that make it nearly impossible to get dressed. You end up sweaty, shivering or soaked and putting together autumn outfits becomes something left to chance. Fortunately, with the right mild autumn outfits, you can go with the flow and navigate trans-seasonal styling with ease.

Marina in a white blouse and jeans

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

I've tried to reframe my frustration as an opportunity. Mild autumn days mean there are plenty of moments where you can still incorporate pieces from summer and whilst mixing in a few fall favourites. Sandals, skirts and dresses still have purpose at this time, and you can introduce trench coats, short-sleeved knits and darker denim washes.

Take it from the following style experts for combinations you can copy with ease. No partly cloudy day will disrupt your autumn capsule again.

7 Mild, Early-Autumn Outfits to Rotate Now:

1. Double Denim

Monikh in double denim and flip flops

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Autumn is the best season for breaking out all your best pairs of jeans. With slightly cooler temps, a double-denim look is fail-proof. I love Monikh's choice of a dark blue wash, which always feels a little more elevated. The denim jacket gives you coverage from any chill, but it's easy to take off if it gets warm.

Shop the Look:

2. Short-Sleeved Knit + Jeans + Suede Tote

Ellie in jeans and white short-sleeve sweater

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: It's jumper season indeed. However, sometimes milder days lean warm, and your cosiest cashmere is a little too hot for the occasion. A short-sleeved knit strikes the perfect balance. Copy Ellie's chic look and pair it with ultra-dark barrel-leg jeans or corduroy trousers and a suede tote to still capture that autumnal aesthetic whilst feeling prepared for the weather.

Shop the Look:

3. Trench + Collared Top + White Jeans

Alexis in a trench and white jeans

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: When it comes to the in-between days of summer and autumn, it's nice to balance styles from both seasons. Alexis has this down to an art with her outfit. Your fall-time trench and collared shirts feel brighter with your white summer jeans. It's a key look for a transitional capsule.

Shop the Look:

4. Cotton Skirt + Blouse + Loafers

Franny in a white skirt and checkered blouse with loafers

(Image credit: @frannyfyne)

Style Notes: Layering voluminous, fluid fabrics in neutral tones embraces both the effortlessness of warmer months and the palette of the oncoming season. Learn from Franny's pretty outfit and swap out your sandals for loafers and embrace stylish patterns like gingham in brown or beige.

Shop the Look:

5. Knit Jumper + Jeans + Loafers

Julie in a green jumper and jeans

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: No autumn outfit collection would be complete without one of the most classic pairings of all, jeans and a jumper. These items are staples for a reason, and Julie's chic cuff jeans and tucked-in knit offer up another repeatable option for your wardrobe. Add loafers, trainers or even an ankle boot.

Shop the Look:

6. Long-Sleeved Dress + Mary-Jane Flats

Ingrid in a black dress and flats

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Don't pack away your dresses just yet. These effortless pieces work a treat this time of year. A dark colour palette gives off autumnal vibes, especially paired with matching flats. Ingrid's look also proves how important accessorising is for tying an outfit together. The bag, shoes and jewellery give this outfit a stylish edge.

Shop the Look:

7. Blazer + T-Shirt + Trousers

Anna in a blazer, trousers, and red t-shirt

(Image credit: @annaaborisovna)

Style Notes: If you're looking for a chic uniform for running around town or wearing to the office, Anna has you covered. A cool grey blazer and wide-leg trousers are infinitely cool and look especially fun during autumn with a bold pop of colour underneath. Opt for a T-shirt on milder days as opposed to cosier knits.

Shop the Look:

