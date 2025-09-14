Both autumn and summer are, in my opinion, the best seasons to dress for. However, when you're sat between the two, there are far too many mild days and unpredictable weather forecasts that make it nearly impossible to get dressed. You end up sweaty, shivering or soaked and putting together autumn outfits becomes something left to chance. Fortunately, with the right mild autumn outfits, you can go with the flow and navigate trans-seasonal styling with ease.
I've tried to reframe my frustration as an opportunity. Mild autumn days mean there are plenty of moments where you can still incorporate pieces from summer and whilst mixing in a few fall favourites. Sandals, skirts and dresses still have purpose at this time, and you can introduce trench coats, short-sleeved knits and darker denim washes.
Take it from the following style experts for combinations you can copy with ease. No partly cloudy day will disrupt your autumn capsule again.
7 Mild, Early-Autumn Outfits to Rotate Now:
1. Double Denim
Style Notes: Autumn is the best season for breaking out all your best pairs of jeans. With slightly cooler temps, a double-denim look is fail-proof. I love Monikh's choice of a dark blue wash, which always feels a little more elevated. The denim jacket gives you coverage from any chill, but it's easy to take off if it gets warm.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Emery Denim Chore Jacket
You'll use this denim jacket for many autumns to come. The boxy shape is timeless.
Reformation
Charlee Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans
These come in three lengths, which is ideal for so many different heights.
KHAITE
Aimee Suede Sandals
No rain? Not too cold? I find no better time to wear suede sandals than early autumn. They have a little coverage but are still breathable for mild days.
2. Short-Sleeved Knit + Jeans + Suede Tote
Style Notes: It's jumper season indeed. However, sometimes milder days lean warm, and your cosiest cashmere is a little too hot for the occasion. A short-sleeved knit strikes the perfect balance. Copy Ellie's chic look and pair it with ultra-dark barrel-leg jeans or corduroy trousers and a suede tote to still capture that autumnal aesthetic whilst feeling prepared for the weather.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Cotton and Wool Crew-Neck Top in Ivory
A blend of cotton and wool will feel soft and comfy but still lightweight.
MANGO
Danila Wide Leg High-Rise Jeans
Wide-leg jeans will work with all your jumpers, blazers and blouses when autumn really settles in.
COS
Small Studio Bowling Bag - Leather
Bowling bags aren't going anywhere. This silhouette is set to be big this season too.
3. Trench + Collared Top + White Jeans
Style Notes: When it comes to the in-between days of summer and autumn, it's nice to balance styles from both seasons. Alexis has this down to an art with her outfit. Your fall-time trench and collared shirts feel brighter with your white summer jeans. It's a key look for a transitional capsule.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Hermia Regenerative Merino Polo
Free People
We the Free Risk Taker Mid-Rise Jeans
The mid-rise and straight leg make these jeans immune to trend cycles.
Nobody's Child
Stone Single Breasted Trench Coat
A staple from now until spring.
4. Cotton Skirt + Blouse + Loafers
Style Notes: Layering voluminous, fluid fabrics in neutral tones embraces both the effortlessness of warmer months and the palette of the oncoming season. Learn from Franny's pretty outfit and swap out your sandals for loafers and embrace stylish patterns like gingham in brown or beige.
You'll get so much use out of this skirt. It works for nearly any season and perfect for packing on holiday.
THE ROW
Suede Loafers
The Row never fails to create exceptional shoes that look fashion-forward but feel good to wear too.
5. Knit Jumper + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: No autumn outfit collection would be complete without one of the most classic pairings of all, jeans and a jumper. These items are staples for a reason, and Julie's chic cuff jeans and tucked-in knit offer up another repeatable option for your wardrobe. Add loafers, trainers or even an ankle boot.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Knit Sweater With Loose-Fit Sleeves
The sleeves on this jumper make it perfectly suitable for mild weather.
M&S Collection
Mid Rise Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans
I love a great pair of intentionally-cuffed jeans. You never have to worry about them rolling back down or looking uneven.
H&M
Loafers
It doesn't get more timeless than a pair of loafers with simple golden hardware.
6. Long-Sleeved Dress + Mary-Jane Flats
Style Notes: Don't pack away your dresses just yet. These effortless pieces work a treat this time of year. A dark colour palette gives off autumnal vibes, especially paired with matching flats. Ingrid's look also proves how important accessorising is for tying an outfit together. The bag, shoes and jewellery give this outfit a stylish edge.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Midi Dress With Toggles Zw Collection
It's easy to transition this from summer to fall with the right shoes and jacket.
Nobody's Child
Black Long Sleeve Ruched Laurella Midi Dress
For when the weather officially turns colder.
GIANVITO ROSSI
Carla Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
The thinner strap makes these flats feel so elegant.
7. Blazer + T-Shirt + Trousers
Style Notes: If you're looking for a chic uniform for running around town or wearing to the office, Anna has you covered. A cool grey blazer and wide-leg trousers are infinitely cool and look especially fun during autumn with a bold pop of colour underneath. Opt for a T-shirt on milder days as opposed to cosier knits.
Shop the Look:
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Wool-Twill Blazer
I've never seen a more gorgeous cut! Wool and twill is also an excellent fabric combo.
Hush
Reece Drapey T-Shirt
The cut of this tee is a little more interesting than your standard T-shirt.
Hush
Lya Wool Trousers
Replace your linen trousers with this wool pair. They come in short lengths, too.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.