This Jacket Is A Spring Wardrobe Staple—4 Chic Outfits That Prove It

By Sennen Prickett
Spring is officially here, and with that the period of transitional weather has also arrived. Whether I’m toying between a chunky knit or a linen shirt, or wanting to dress for the spring sun whilst also preparing in case of a downpour, I can often find myself staring at my wardrobe in the morning unsure on how to even dress myself for a potentially temperamental day of British weather ahead. Want to know the answer? Jackets

Although Spring might make you think all things pastels, florals and flowy dresses, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to leave statement wardrobe items behind. Enter the classic leather jackets; from biker cuts to Moto styles, whether you’re looking for that perfect throw-on number or wanting to add a slight edge to your look, this season the focus is on leather.

Chances are you already own a leather jacket, and, like me, are in need some fresh inspiration on how to wear them for the season ahead. Well, have no fear. Keep on reading to discover four leather jacket outfits that I’ll be sporting this spring. You're welcome!

1. Moto Jacket + Turn-Up Jeans + Colourful Trainers

Style Notes: If you're looking to add an element of edginess to your outfit, pair a leather moto jacket with a fun graphic T-shirt. Style alongside straight-leg jeans and boldly complete with some colourful trainers.

Shop the Look:

Leather Moto Jacket
COS
Leather Moto Jacket

Introducing the classic biker style's cool younger sister, the Moto jacket.

Ganni Banana T-shirt
Ganni
Banana Graphic-Print Organic-Cotton T-Shirt

A Ganni graphic tee is always my go-to when the sun is shining.

Zara, Straight High-Waist Jeans With Turn-Up Hem
Zara
Straight High-Waist Jeans With Turn-Up Hem

Turn-up jeans have been all the rage recently, and this straight-leg pair from Zara would make a wardrobe essential.

Reiss Black Bailey Horseshoe Belt
Reiss
Black Bailey Horseshoe Belt

I love the simplicity of this hardware.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Green and Yellow
adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Green and Yellow

The Adidas Gazelle trend is such an easy way to add a pop of colour into your outfit, without it being overbearing.

Puzzle Edge Small Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
LOEWE
Puzzle Edge Small Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

A Loewe Puzzle speaks for itself - a dream accessory to any closet.

2. Classic Biker Jacket + Floral Midi Dress

Style Notes: Of course, we can't say no to a floral dress in spring - even on the not-so-warm days. Simply throw a classic biker jacket over the top to avoid the chill, before slipping into chunky dad sandals and accessorising with a pair of cat-eye sunnies.

Shop the Look:

Faux Leather Girlfriend Biker Jacket
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Girlfriend Biker Jacket

A classic black biker jacket is that go-to throw-on piece that we all know and love.

Sandrine Floral-Print Silk Maxi Dress
RIXO
Sandrine Floral-Print Silk Maxi Dress

We can't talk Spring without including a floral print. I can picture this silk number being dressed up with a pair of strappy heels for your smarter events, or styled alongside a pair of sneakers for an effortless off-duty look.

Madee Leather Sandals
ISABEL MARANT
Madee Leather Sandals

Chunky Velcro sandals are such a love-hate item, personally I love them, but you can always swap them out for a daintier style.

Patent Leather Padded Crossbody

COS
Patent Leather Padded Crossbody

Hear me out, patent leather is having its comeback.

Topshop Cosmo Rectangular Cat Eye Sunglasses in Black
Topshop
Cosmo Rectangular Cat Eye Sunglasses in Black

Topshop has a great offering of affordable eyewear for the summer ahead.

Double Hoop Earrings
& Other Stories
Double Hoop Earrings

Why pick gold or silver when you can pick both with these hoop earrings?

3. Brown Leather Jacket + Striped Shirt + Tailored Trousers

LEATHER JACKET, STRIPED SHIRT, WIDE-LEG TROUSERS, MARY JANES

Style Notes: A warm chocolate hue is a great alternative to a staple black style. Pop on a striped shirt and a pair of tailored trousers, and throw some Mary Janes into the mix, and you've nailed effortless layering.

Shop the Look:

H&M, Coated Biker Jacket
H&M
Coated Biker Jacket

Yes to this faded chocolate-hue design.

M&S Collection, Cotton Rich Striped Fitted Shirt
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Striped Fitted Shirt

There's something about a blue striped shirt that screams spring.

Abercrombie Sloane Trousers
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sloane Tailored Pant

These tailored trousers hug the body in all the right places.

Bow Mary Jane Flats
Charles & Keith
Bow Mary Jane Flats

I'm not sure about you, but I'm still not over a pair of Mary Janes.

Mini Loop Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
Bottega Veneta
Mini Loop Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

Wear this sleek woven bag on the shoulder or as a cross-body.

4. Khaki Leather Jacket + Denim Maxi Skirt + Boots

LEATHER JACKET, CREAM KNIT, DENIM MIDI SKIRT, LOAFERS

Style Notes: A soft khaki is the perfect shade for the springtime. Style a soft knit jumper with a denim maxi skirt, before adding a khaki leather shacket and some complementing accessories and you've championed transitional dressing.

Shop the Look:

Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles
Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

Just in, Whistles dropped a brand new colourway of their best-selling viral leather jacket.

H&M, Silk-Blend Jumper
H&M
Silk-Blend Jumper

If you're looking to invest in a quality knit, H&M has you covered with this cosy silk-blend jumper.

Maxi Denim Skirt
Maxi Denim Skirt

Now the temperatures are slowly rising, we can start to bring our denim skirts out of hibernation.

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

These can be styled all year round.

Knotted Leather Bucket Bag
& Other Stories
Knotted Leather Bucket Bag

I love a bucket bag in the warmer months.

