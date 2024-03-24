This Jacket Is A Spring Wardrobe Staple—4 Chic Outfits That Prove It

Spring is officially here, and with that the period of transitional weather has also arrived. Whether I’m toying between a chunky knit or a linen shirt, or wanting to dress for the spring sun whilst also preparing in case of a downpour, I can often find myself staring at my wardrobe in the morning unsure on how to even dress myself for a potentially temperamental day of British weather ahead. Want to know the answer? Jackets.

Although Spring might make you think all things pastels, florals and flowy dresses, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to leave statement wardrobe items behind. Enter the classic leather jackets; from biker cuts to Moto styles, whether you’re looking for that perfect throw-on number or wanting to add a slight edge to your look, this season the focus is on leather.

Chances are you already own a leather jacket, and, like me, are in need some fresh inspiration on how to wear them for the season ahead. Well, have no fear. Keep on reading to discover four leather jacket outfits that I’ll be sporting this spring. You're welcome!

1. Moto Jacket + Turn-Up Jeans + Colourful Trainers

Style Notes: If you're looking to add an element of edginess to your outfit, pair a leather moto jacket with a fun graphic T-shirt. Style alongside straight-leg jeans and boldly complete with some colourful trainers.

Shop the Look:

COS Leather Moto Jacket £400 SHOP NOW Introducing the classic biker style's cool younger sister, the Moto jacket.

Ganni Banana Graphic-Print Organic-Cotton T-Shirt £95 SHOP NOW A Ganni graphic tee is always my go-to when the sun is shining.

Zara Straight High-Waist Jeans With Turn-Up Hem £36 SHOP NOW Turn-up jeans have been all the rage recently, and this straight-leg pair from Zara would make a wardrobe essential.

Reiss Black Bailey Horseshoe Belt £58 SHOP NOW I love the simplicity of this hardware.

adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Green and Yellow £90 SHOP NOW The Adidas Gazelle trend is such an easy way to add a pop of colour into your outfit, without it being overbearing.

LOEWE Puzzle Edge Small Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £2400 SHOP NOW A Loewe Puzzle speaks for itself - a dream accessory to any closet.

2. Classic Biker Jacket + Floral Midi Dress

Style Notes: Of course, we can't say no to a floral dress in spring - even on the not-so-warm days. Simply throw a classic biker jacket over the top to avoid the chill, before slipping into chunky dad sandals and accessorising with a pair of cat-eye sunnies.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Faux Leather Girlfriend Biker Jacket £69 SHOP NOW A classic black biker jacket is that go-to throw-on piece that we all know and love.

RIXO Sandrine Floral-Print Silk Maxi Dress £315 SHOP NOW We can't talk Spring without including a floral print. I can picture this silk number being dressed up with a pair of strappy heels for your smarter events, or styled alongside a pair of sneakers for an effortless off-duty look.

ISABEL MARANT Madee Leather Sandals £525 SHOP NOW Chunky Velcro sandals are such a love-hate item, personally I love them, but you can always swap them out for a daintier style.

COS Patent Leather Padded Crossbody £115 SHOP NOW Hear me out, patent leather is having its comeback.

Topshop Cosmo Rectangular Cat Eye Sunglasses in Black £14 SHOP NOW Topshop has a great offering of affordable eyewear for the summer ahead.

& Other Stories Double Hoop Earrings £15 SHOP NOW Why pick gold or silver when you can pick both with these hoop earrings?

3. Brown Leather Jacket + Striped Shirt + Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: A warm chocolate hue is a great alternative to a staple black style. Pop on a striped shirt and a pair of tailored trousers, and throw some Mary Janes into the mix, and you've nailed effortless layering.

Shop the Look:

H&M Coated Biker Jacket £50 SHOP NOW Yes to this faded chocolate-hue design.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Striped Fitted Shirt £15 SHOP NOW There's something about a blue striped shirt that screams spring.

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant £65 SHOP NOW These tailored trousers hug the body in all the right places.

Charles & Keith Bow Mary Jane Flats £65 SHOP NOW I'm not sure about you, but I'm still not over a pair of Mary Janes.

Bottega Veneta Mini Loop Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag £1620 SHOP NOW Wear this sleek woven bag on the shoulder or as a cross-body.

4. Khaki Leather Jacket + Denim Maxi Skirt + Boots

Style Notes: A soft khaki is the perfect shade for the springtime. Style a soft knit jumper with a denim maxi skirt, before adding a khaki leather shacket and some complementing accessories and you've championed transitional dressing.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW Just in, Whistles dropped a brand new colourway of their best-selling viral leather jacket.

H&M Silk-Blend Jumper £85 SHOP NOW If you're looking to invest in a quality knit, H&M has you covered with this cosy silk-blend jumper.

Maxi Denim Skirt £87 SHOP NOW Now the temperatures are slowly rising, we can start to bring our denim skirts out of hibernation.

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafer £268 SHOP NOW These can be styled all year round.

& Other Stories Knotted Leather Bucket Bag £125 SHOP NOW I love a bucket bag in the warmer months.

