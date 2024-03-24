This Jacket Is A Spring Wardrobe Staple—4 Chic Outfits That Prove It
Spring is officially here, and with that the period of transitional weather has also arrived. Whether I’m toying between a chunky knit or a linen shirt, or wanting to dress for the spring sun whilst also preparing in case of a downpour, I can often find myself staring at my wardrobe in the morning unsure on how to even dress myself for a potentially temperamental day of British weather ahead. Want to know the answer? Jackets.
Although Spring might make you think all things pastels, florals and flowy dresses, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to leave statement wardrobe items behind. Enter the classic leather jackets; from biker cuts to Moto styles, whether you’re looking for that perfect throw-on number or wanting to add a slight edge to your look, this season the focus is on leather.
Chances are you already own a leather jacket, and, like me, are in need some fresh inspiration on how to wear them for the season ahead. Well, have no fear. Keep on reading to discover four leather jacket outfits that I’ll be sporting this spring. You're welcome!
1. Moto Jacket + Turn-Up Jeans + Colourful Trainers
Style Notes: If you're looking to add an element of edginess to your outfit, pair a leather moto jacket with a fun graphic T-shirt. Style alongside straight-leg jeans and boldly complete with some colourful trainers.
Shop the Look:
A Ganni graphic tee is always my go-to when the sun is shining.
Turn-up jeans have been all the rage recently, and this straight-leg pair from Zara would make a wardrobe essential.
The Adidas Gazelle trend is such an easy way to add a pop of colour into your outfit, without it being overbearing.
A Loewe Puzzle speaks for itself - a dream accessory to any closet.
2. Classic Biker Jacket + Floral Midi Dress
Style Notes: Of course, we can't say no to a floral dress in spring - even on the not-so-warm days. Simply throw a classic biker jacket over the top to avoid the chill, before slipping into chunky dad sandals and accessorising with a pair of cat-eye sunnies.
Shop the Look:
A classic black biker jacket is that go-to throw-on piece that we all know and love.
We can't talk Spring without including a floral print. I can picture this silk number being dressed up with a pair of strappy heels for your smarter events, or styled alongside a pair of sneakers for an effortless off-duty look.
Chunky Velcro sandals are such a love-hate item, personally I love them, but you can always swap them out for a daintier style.
Topshop has a great offering of affordable eyewear for the summer ahead.
Why pick gold or silver when you can pick both with these hoop earrings?
3. Brown Leather Jacket + Striped Shirt + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: A warm chocolate hue is a great alternative to a staple black style. Pop on a striped shirt and a pair of tailored trousers, and throw some Mary Janes into the mix, and you've nailed effortless layering.
Shop the Look:
There's something about a blue striped shirt that screams spring.
These tailored trousers hug the body in all the right places.
I'm not sure about you, but I'm still not over a pair of Mary Janes.
Wear this sleek woven bag on the shoulder or as a cross-body.
4. Khaki Leather Jacket + Denim Maxi Skirt + Boots
Style Notes: A soft khaki is the perfect shade for the springtime. Style a soft knit jumper with a denim maxi skirt, before adding a khaki leather shacket and some complementing accessories and you've championed transitional dressing.
Shop the Look:
Just in, Whistles dropped a brand new colourway of their best-selling viral leather jacket.
If you're looking to invest in a quality knit, H&M has you covered with this cosy silk-blend jumper.
Now the temperatures are slowly rising, we can start to bring our denim skirts out of hibernation.
Main image: @taffymsipa
Sennen Prickett is a freelance fashion contributor for Who What Wear UK, and has been since 2023. Compiling shopping stories that cover the latest fashion trends and viral sell-out styles, Sennen shares the best on-trend buys for any occasion, season, or everyday living. Whilst studying for her degree in Fashion and Beauty Journalism, she interned as a Lifestyle Writer at HuffPost UK, and acted as a Junior Fashion and Beauty Writer at FROW Magazine. During her time at university, Sennen focused on producing fashion news, detailing runway trends, and showcasing up-and-coming designers. Highlighting the need for inclusivity and diversity within fashion, Sennen also created her own interactive digital magazine detailing the areas of change needed within the industry. Since graduating in 2022, Sennen was offered the role as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, before delving into her freelance career - returning to HuffPost UK with a position as Freelance Shopping Writer, and also working as a Studio Assistant at Harvey Nichols. Sennen works remotely from her home in the Midlands.
-
