I’m Sure This New Jacket Style Is Going to Be 2024’s Answer to the Bomber

By Natalie Munro
published

With the advent of spring at last within sight, it's becoming time to get started on a few of my favourite new-season rituals. Naturally, a good spring clean is high on the agenda, as is some time spent rotating my summer and winter collections. Beyond organisational habits, I like to get stricter about daily walks and ensuring that I spend time outside, as this season is, in my opinion, the most beautiful of the lot.

Requiring a layer that will keep me warm during my frequent jaunts, I'm investing in a trending chore jacket. Often cut in an oversized, boxy fit, this relaxed jacket champions the best of spring style. It's hardy enough to wear as you weed through the garden to pluck some early blooms—and with pockets large enough to stow any treasures you might come across, this lightweight jacket wins practicality and style points in spades.

chore jacket

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

With a distinct utilitarian edge, the jacket has long been associated with French workwear style. Crafted from heavy cotton or denim, the style has been in rotation since the 1800s, favoured by farmers and craftspeople alike. Now, with oversized pockets, a boxy cut and a simple button fastening, the chore jacket has become a hero for elevated casual style. Pairing well with relaxed denim or cotton dresses, the jacket provides styling versatility that can see you through a host of spring events.

chore jacket

(Image credit: @monikh)

Having been on the scene for so many years, brands have had plenty of time to perfect their offerings. From Toast's deep indigo jacket to Toteme's elevated cream style, there are plenty of options to match your spring-styling criteria.

chore jacket

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Read on to discover our edit of the best chore jackets available to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CHORE JACKETS:

chore jacket
Sézane
Will Jacket in Washed Black

This also comes in 21 other colours.

Japanese Denim Chore Jacket | Indigo
Toast
Japanese Denim Chore Jacket

The boxy cut makes this ideal for early-spring layering.

Leather-Collar Cotton Barn Jacket Pebble
Toteme
Leather-Collar Cotton Barn Jacket in Pebble

Style with baggy jeans or sleek black leggings.

chore jacket
Loewe
Workwear Jacket in Ecru Cotton and Linen

Style over a hoodie or wear with a comfortable knit.

Agatha Jacket
Soeur
Agatha Jacket

The toggle fastening adds a playful touch.

Flare Sleeve Denim Jacket
Whistles
Flare Sleeve Denim Jacket

Style with relaxed tailoring or the matching jeans.

Shop the matching Wide Leg High Waist Jean (£119).

Fleur Suede-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket
Fortela
Fleur Suede-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket

The coated canvas fabric adds a hardy edge to this casual layer.

Field Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Re/Done
Field Cotton-Canvas Jacket

This deep khaki shade pairs so well with pink and peach.

Chore Jacket
Sunspel
Chore Jacket in Chalk

Style with the matching trousers or wear with dark-wash jeans.

Shop the matching Cotton Tapered Trouser in Chalk (£195).

Lovis Herringbone Jacket Blue
Nudie Jeans Co
Lovis Herringbone Jacket

Keep it simple with your favourite jeans and T-shirt.

