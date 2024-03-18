I’m Sure This New Jacket Style Is Going to Be 2024’s Answer to the Bomber

With the advent of spring at last within sight, it's becoming time to get started on a few of my favourite new-season rituals. Naturally, a good spring clean is high on the agenda, as is some time spent rotating my summer and winter collections. Beyond organisational habits, I like to get stricter about daily walks and ensuring that I spend time outside, as this season is, in my opinion, the most beautiful of the lot.

Requiring a layer that will keep me warm during my frequent jaunts, I'm investing in a trending chore jacket. Often cut in an oversized, boxy fit, this relaxed jacket champions the best of spring style. It's hardy enough to wear as you weed through the garden to pluck some early blooms—and with pockets large enough to stow any treasures you might come across, this lightweight jacket wins practicality and style points in spades.

With a distinct utilitarian edge, the jacket has long been associated with French workwear style. Crafted from heavy cotton or denim, the style has been in rotation since the 1800s, favoured by farmers and craftspeople alike. Now, with oversized pockets, a boxy cut and a simple button fastening, the chore jacket has become a hero for elevated casual style. Pairing well with relaxed denim or cotton dresses, the jacket provides styling versatility that can see you through a host of spring events.

Having been on the scene for so many years, brands have had plenty of time to perfect their offerings. From Toast's deep indigo jacket to Toteme's elevated cream style, there are plenty of options to match your spring-styling criteria.

Read on to discover our edit of the best chore jackets available to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST CHORE JACKETS:

Sézane Will Jacket in Washed Black £105 SHOP NOW This also comes in 21 other colours.

Toast Japanese Denim Chore Jacket £245 SHOP NOW The boxy cut makes this ideal for early-spring layering.

Toteme Leather-Collar Cotton Barn Jacket in Pebble £1030 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or sleek black leggings.

Loewe Workwear Jacket in Ecru Cotton and Linen £1300 SHOP NOW Style over a hoodie or wear with a comfortable knit.

Soeur Agatha Jacket £270 SHOP NOW The toggle fastening adds a playful touch.

Whistles Flare Sleeve Denim Jacket £119 SHOP NOW Style with relaxed tailoring or the matching jeans.



Shop the matching Wide Leg High Waist Jean (£119).

Fortela Fleur Suede-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket £740 SHOP NOW The coated canvas fabric adds a hardy edge to this casual layer.

Re/Done Field Cotton-Canvas Jacket £370 SHOP NOW This deep khaki shade pairs so well with pink and peach.

Sunspel Chore Jacket in Chalk £275 SHOP NOW Style with the matching trousers or wear with dark-wash jeans.



Shop the matching Cotton Tapered Trouser in Chalk (£195).