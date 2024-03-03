6 Graceful Colour Trends That Will Guarantee a Very Stylish Spring

What is it about the brighter, spring days that makes you want to wear more colour? I've honed a largely neutral wardrobe over the years which I love for its simplicity and versatility, yet there's something about a blue sky and sunshine that makes even this beige-loving, basic-wearing fashion editor want to inject something new into her looks.

Still, that doesn't mean I'm going to start haphazardly adding anything bright to my wardrobe. Instead, I decided to do a little research on which spring fashion colour trends my favourite dressers in social-media land are already wearing in 2024. Having analysed the key shades seen on the spring/summer 2024 runways, it's lovely to see much of the high-end palette making the leap from catwalk into real-life closets. Proof that colour trends are often the most seamless way to make your outfits feel like new.

From a fresh take on warm-weather pastels to the new neutrals I know will work hard for anyone, below I've outlined six key spring fashion colour trends that I know will be everywhere this year.

6 Spring Fashion Colour Trends That Sum Up 2024

1. Butter Yellow

Richer than cream but requiring way less commitment than full-on shades of buttercup or canary, light yellow tones are fast becoming the biggest colour trend of spring 2024. It's subtly means it works much like neutral shades of sand and beige do—you'll be surprised at just how much it goes with.

A pretty, butter-yellow dress is now very high up on my wish list thanks to this Khaite number.

Pale yellow and white denim? A match made in style heaven.

The shade is soft enough to wear top-to-toe without it looking overpowering.

Shop the Colour Trend

H&M Flared Long Skirt £33 SHOP NOW

Tibi Sion Satin Wide-Leg Trousers £455 SHOP NOW

2. Corporate Grey

This season, the office siren trend is still going strong, and one of the easiest ways to channel it is by pairing grey with grey. While you could argue grey isn't a trend, I would say the way in which people are currently wearing it—that being from top to toe—absolutely is.

An easy way to pull together a grey look is to take a grey coat and belt it. Simple but so effective.

A grey-jumper-and-tailored-trouser outfit will work for so many occasions and outings.

Grey knitwear seems to be a common theme this season, too.

Shop the Colour Trend

& Other Stories Belted Coat £225 SHOP NOW

Theory Oversized Sweater in Cotton-Cashmere £340 £136 SHOP NOW

UNIQLO Pleated Wide Leg Trousers £35 SHOP NOW

3. Sky Blue

I spent days analysing the looks from the spring/summer 2024 runways for our bumper trend report, and one theme that was impossible to resist was pale blue. To quote, well, myself: "According to Tagwalk, light blue looks were up 19% from spring/summer 2023, with 54% more blue looks featuring in the most prevalent designer collections in each city (said prevalence is based on the share of traffic generated by a designer compared to the total traffic of the city)". Now, we're seeing this blue influence trickle into the wardrobes of fashion people in London and Paris in a big way.

Mark my words—this colour will be huge for wedding season.

Blue stripes are a classic way of tackling the trend.

I'm re-creating this look as soon as temperatures allow.

Shop the Colour Trend

Kika Vargas Bessie Puffed-Sleeve Cotton-Oxford Midi Dress £630 SHOP NOW

Celine Teen Triomphe Bag in Shiny Calfskin £2850 SHOP NOW

4. Tangerine

Bright orange tones are dominating the market right now, and it's not hard to see why. Between deep rind tones to juicy, borderline neon shades, the orange colour trend packs the punch so many fashion people want from their outfits. Just looking at these outfits makes winter feel like a very distant memory.

Neutralise statement orange shades ever-so-slightly by styling them with crisp white separates.

An orange knit is a very effective way of making your basic jeans outfits feel more exciting.

This look floored me. Just wow.

Shop the Colour Trend

VICTORIA BECKHAM Twill Blazer £850 SHOP NOW

COS Merino Wool Jumper £69 SHOP NOW

VICTORIA BECKHAM Pleated Tapered Twill Trousers £550 SHOP NOW

5. Fresh White

Where there is sun and warmth, white clothes will always follow. For me, the first sign that spring is on it's way comes when I feel the sudden urge to don my white dresses again. Influencers are already there too, already wearing cotton dresses like it's July. Others are layering up their looks for early spring—think suiting with jersey, and satin skirts with overlayed shirts.

The reflective finish of this silk slip skirt gives this all-white look more dimension.

I'm dreaming of the days where white dresses and black sandals are all I need to wear. Fortunately they're coming soon.

Suits are big news this spring—make it white and you'll stand out for all the chicest reasons.

Shop the Colour Trend

Reformation Mikol Knit Dress £198 SHOP NOW

Marks & Spencer Crepe Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers £30 SHOP NOW

Raey Dream Fluid Sleeveless Jacket £495 SHOP NOW

6. Sage Green

I have plenty of khaki and olive green in my wardrobe but sage isn't a colour I've invested a great deal in. Looking at these outfits, I have no idea why! Delicate but directional, subtle but statement, as someone who rarely wears "fun" colours, this is the ideal hue to start with. Much like butter yellow above, I see this working with browns and denim and creams as well as bolder hues, too.

Show me something prettier than sage green and ruffles.

I love Sasha Mei's commitment to the trend with her sage-green two-piece.

Break up a suit with more casual pieces to further enhance its versatility—this cotton tees and shoulder bags.

Shop the Colour Trend

ZARA Short Printed Tulle Dress With Ruffles £36 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Hop Large Intrecciato-Leather Shoulder Bag £3140 SHOP NOW