6 Chic, No-Effort Airport Outfits That Work Every Single Time

Assembling a chic and easy airport outfit is possible, regardless of the type of flight you're on. Scroll on to see six ideas that work every time.

A selection of fashion people wear airports that are easy, chic and work for the airport
Whether you're boarding an early morning flight or breezing through a weekend getaway, getting dressed for the airport can be a surprisingly tricky task. The goal is comfort, of course—but ideally with just enough polish that you won’t wince if you bump into someone you know at baggage reclaim.

Personally, I’ve come to rely on a few tried-and-tested formulas that strike the right balance between ease and effort. Nothing fussy, nothing stiff, and always with a layer or two on hand for the inevitable cabin chill. And while the right outfit will always depend on the flight itself—short hop or long haul—there are a handful of go-to looks I find myself reaching for again and again.

Below, the six outfits I recommend for smooth, stylish travelling—plus, the kind of flights they’re best suited for.

6 Easy Airport Outfit Ideas to Try

1. White Jeans + T-Shirt + Striped Jumper

@dawn.tan wear a pair of cream jeans with a black T-shirt and a striped jumper

Ideal for: Daytime flights, cooler destinations

There’s something effortlessly fresh about white jeans paired with a tee and a classic Breton or striped knit. Drape the jumper over your shoulders or throw it on mid-flight—it adds both warmth and a polished Parisian twist. Perfect for looking like you *meant* to travel in style.

Jumper
H&M
Jumper

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

Low Curve Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Agolde
Low Curve Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

Black Manny Slim Loafer
Whistles
Black Manny Slim Loafer

2. Black T-Shirt + Cargo Trousers + Sling Crossbody Bag

@_loissterling wears cargo trousers with a black leather crossbody bag and a black tee

Ideal for: Evening flights, unpredictable weather

This is your no-fuss, wear-anywhere combo. Cargo trousers are comfortable and practical (hello, pockets), while a black tee keeps the palette grounded. The crossbody bag means hands-free boarding and easy access to your passport, snacks, or emergency lip balm. Smart, sharp, and quietly cool.

Black Rosa Double Trim T-Shirt
Whistles
Black Rosa Double Trim T-Shirt

Neyu - Smooth Black
Polène
Neyu Bag in Smooth Black

Ava Washed Cargo Trousers
hush
Ava Washed Cargo Trousers

Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
THE ROW
Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

3. Matching Set + Cream Ballet Flats + Tote Bag

@nlmarilyn wears a knitted jumper and trouser outfit with loafers and a baseball cap

Ideal for: Early morning departures, speedy transfers

A co-ordinated set in a soft, elevated fabric instantly looks polished without sacrificing comfort. Cream ballet flats keep things refined and practical, and a structured tote brings the whole look together. This is one of those low-effort, high-impact travel outfits I always feel good in.

Garcia Doublesoft® Zip-Up Sweatshirt
VARLEY
Garcia Doublesoft® Zip-Up Sweatshirt

Doublesoft® Wide-Leg Pants
VARLEY
Doublesoft® Wide-Leg Pants

Numéro Neuf Mini - Textured Black
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini - Textured Black

Mica Gathered Leather Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Mica Gathered Leather Ballet Flats

4. Full Skirt + Jersey Top + Basket Bag + Slip-On Sandals

@symphonyofsilk wears a black dress with a full skirt and carries a basket bag

Ideal for: Short-haul flights, warm-weather arrivals

A full, floaty skirt (or dress with one) allows for plenty of comfort while seated, and a soft jersey top keeps the look relaxed but put-together. Slip-on sandals make security a breeze, and a roomy basket bag holds all the in-flight essentials. Add a cardigan in case the air-con is aggressive.

Black Crochet Trim Seattle Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Black Crochet Trim Seattle Midi Dress

Loewe, Basket Bag in Palm Leaf and Calfskin
Loewe
Basket Bag in Palm Leaf and Calfskin

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan
& Other Stories
Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan

5. Flared Leggings + Vest Top + Basket Bag + Trainers

@_jessicaskye wears leggings, trainers and a strappy top to go to the airport

Ideal for: Weekend trips, midday flights

Flared leggings are the unofficial uniform of stylish travellers—they’re stretchy but feel fashion-forward. A simple vest balances the silhouette, while classic trainers are ideal if you’re heading straight into a city. The basket bag adds a casual-chic finish and makes everything feel a bit more “holiday”.

Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top in Black
Reiss
Scoop Neck Jersey Vest Top in Black

Neutral Zoelle Straw Tote Bag
Whistles
Neutral Zoelle Straw Tote Bag

Soft Stretch Flared Tights – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Soft Stretch Flared Tights – Black – Women – Arket Gb

Nere Stori Cabin Suitcase
Nere
Stori Cabin Suitcase

6. Wide-Leg Jeans + Light Jacket + Trainers

@nnennaechem wears a pair of wide-leg jeans, trainers and a lightweight jacket

Ideal for: City breaks, carry-on only

A modern classic. Wide-leg jeans are roomy enough for comfort but still feel sharp, especially paired with a light jacket or utility-style layer. Go for trainers you can walk in all day, and you’ve got an outfit that takes you straight from plane to plans.

Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer

Ruched Vest Top
H&M
Ruched Vest Top

Nessa Wide Leg Jeans
hush
Nessa Wide Leg Jeans

Minimal Leather Trainers
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers

