Stylish Women All Over the World Agree—*This* Is Autumn’s Most-Wanted It Bag

Sometimes, a bag quietly rises through the ranks, slowly but surely finding its way onto the arm of every chic woman you know. Other times, you can look at a bag and know almost instantly that it's destined for It status. The Prada Bonnie falls firmly into the latter camp.
It's safe to say Prada has been on something of an It-bag streak lately. In 2025, the Prada Route became a cool-girl fixture, spotted on some of fashion's most influential dressers, and now the Bonnie looks set to follow a similar trajectory. After making its debut in 2024, the bag has steadily amassed a cult following of its own. Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Vittoria Ceretti and Sarah Pidgeon have all been spotted carrying one, giving the Bonnie a pretty convincing claim to It-bag status.
And it's easy to see why. The Bonnie hits that elusive sweet spot between distinctive and understated. Its elongated, rectangular silhouette feels distinctly '90s, whilst soft leather, a glossy finish and belt-like strap detailing give it just enough character to stand out without feeling overly trend-led. Prada's signature triangle logo sits discreetly at the front, but otherwise the design is refreshingly pared-back.
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Then there's the sheer number of iterations to choose from. The core handbag comes in mini, medium, large and extra-large proportions, alongside small hobo and roomy shoulder-bag versions, so there's a Bonnie for everything from evenings out to everyday schlepping. Materials span glossy leather to tactile suede, and whilst the colour palette moves between timeless black and dark brown and richer autumnal shades such as burgundy and forest green, alongside softer neutrals and statement colours.
Personally, it's the suede versions that have my attention for autumn, particularly in rich cocoa brown. And if its rapidly growing celebrity fan club is anything to go by, I have a feeling we're going to be seeing a lot more of the Bonnie this season.
Keep scrolling to shop the Prada Bonnie bags I'm predicting will be everywhere this autumn.
Shop The Prada Bonnie Bag
Prada
Prada Bonnie Medium Leather Bag
The medium Bonnie in black is the perfect bag for every day.
Prada
Prada Bonnie Large Leather Handbag
A slightly roomier iteration that's just as practical as it is cool.
Prada
Prada Bonnie Medium Suede Handbag
Sumptuous suede is my number one pick for this season.
Prada
Prada Bonnie Extra-Large Leather Bag
Opt for the extra-large size if you're looking for a little bit more room.
Prada
Prada Bonnie Medium Leather Bag
So chic.
Prada
Prada Bonnie Medium Leather Bag
This deep wine hue is everything.
Prada
Prada Bonnie Leather Mini-Bag
The mini might just be the cutest version.
Prada
Prada Bonnie Large Nubuck Leather Handbag
Spacious suede bags are perfect for autumn.
Prada
Prada Bonnie Extra-Large Leather Bag
The shiny leather adds a cool-girl factor to this otherwise timeless silhouette.
Prada
Prada Bonnie Medium Nubuck Leather Handbag
A lighter suede hue that's just as fitting for autumn as it is spring.
Prada
Prada Bonnie Leather Mini-Bag
I'd pair with an all-brown outfit for a tonal look.
Prada
Prada Bonnie Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Winter whites take on accessories this season.
Prada
Prada Bonnie Large Leather Handbag
This will slot in so seamlessly into your autumn wardrobe.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.