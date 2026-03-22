Sportif Chic Is the It Aesthetic in NYC and L.A.—5 Cool Trends to Look the Part

Cool girls in NYC and L.A. are wearing trends that I have been waiting to try for spring. As soon as the weather hits 60 degrees, you'll see me sporting (pun not intended) these top five sportif trends that have graced my Instagram timeline. I've never been a sporty girl, but I love sportif fashion trends just as much as the next person.
These trends are casual, comfortable, and easy to style. Fashion people seem to think so, too. Influencers and people I've seen IRL are wearing sportif-esque outfits that I'm inspired by. Runways have unveiled sporty looks, and the internet has definitely caught on. From track pants to jersey shirts, these laid-back athletic trends are about to be the It-trends of spring.
If you're into the idea of sporty, but chic outfits for spring in 2026, keep scrolling through for outfit inspiration and shop these trends.
Track Pants
Track pants haven't always been seen as a fashion item, but influencers have at least convinced me otherwise. You can style them like below with a tank top and sandals, or with a linen button-down and flats.
4th & Reckless
Tammy Tailored Trousers
Adidas
Firebird Classic Track Pants
Reformation
Julien Poplin Pants
Gap Factory
Relaxed Satin Straight-Leg Crop Pants
adidas Originals
Firebird Adilenium Oversize Track Pants
Varsity Jackets
A varsity jacket is a classic sporty item, and cool girls have brought it back. Fashion forward people are wearing them with jeans and accessorizing with sunglasses and handbags.
ZARA
Contrast Bomber Jacket
Sporty & Rich
New York Yankees Curve Nylon Varsity Jacket
State & Lake
Blake Varsity Jacket
Abercrombie
New York Jets Varsity Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Faux Suede Text Bomber Jacket
Jersey Shirts
I've always loved wearing a jersey as a kid, and now I can't wait to wear them again. They look so cool with baggy pants or jeans. If you want to add contrast, switch a pair of sneakers for flats like the look below.