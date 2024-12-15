I Spend All Day Shopping for Work—This Is the Only Zara Coat You Need to See

There's been a definitive temperature drop over the past few days, and the full winter chill is officially upon us. My warmest merino tops are now worn on repeat, with cashmere accessories like socks and gloves working hard as cosy finishing touches. In terms of outerwear, I've been eyeing up my full-length puffer coat, but in search of something a little more elevated with the same insulating appeal, I spent the morning searching for the best scarf coat, and Zara has come through.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

The refined appeal of a scarf coat is undeniable, and with a practical twist of integrating a warm accessory, it makes for the perfect blend of form and function. Truthfully, I've been enamoured by the style ever since the start of winter. High-end offerings from Toteme and Joseph have been on my radar, but if you're looking for a more affordable option, you'll definitely want to scroll on.

The brilliance of Zara is that the brand is always aligned with the latest trending designs, as well as tapping into the classic pieces that are sure to go the distance, all with an appealing price tag. And this winter the brand has excelled in highlighting the trending colours of the moment, party-ready pieces for the festive season and most recently, displaying a highly chic selection of scarf coats.

From shorter lengths to long styles, trending burgundy shades to classic black, there's a scarf coat to suit all at Zara right now. Even those who are searching for a playful print will be satiated with the brand's latest offerings. So let's get straight into it. Here are the best scarf coats at Zara this winter.

Shop the best Zara scarf coats:

ZARA Wool Coat With Scarf £70 SHOP NOW A timeless round neckline, a striking scarf addition and sweet front patch pockets to complete the classic appeal, there's plenty to love about this style.

ZARA Wool Cape With Scarf £80 SHOP NOW Capes are rising in popularity, as they do every winter, and if you're looking for a very 2025 take look to a trending burgundy shade with a scarf twist, of course. Truthfully, this headed straight to my basket.

ZARA Wool Blend Scarf Coat Zw Collection £189 SHOP NOW Wrapping up this winter never looked so elevated. Whether you're bundling up for a night out or heading to the office, this highly chic coat will rise to all occasions.

ZARA Short Knitted Coat With Scarf £70 SHOP NOW Last year the brand released this coat in a simple black, and due to its timeless nature it has returned for 2024, now in a very expensive-looking deep brown shade.

ZARA Zw Collection Wool Scarf Coat £139 SHOP NOW Trust Zara to bring together two key trends of the season—animal print and scarf details. The beige and black colours will blend easily with your wardrobe whilst still supplying a pop of print to revitalise your wardrobe foundations. Personally, I love this styling with white jeans and black accessories.

ZARA Wool Coat With Scarf £70 SHOP NOW A camel shade, a sleek design and for under £75? I have a feeling this will sell out quickly.

ZARA Zw Collection Wool Blend Scarf Coat £149 SHOP NOW There's something about navy that feels so premium, and the high neckline design takes this coat over the top.

ZARA Cropped Wool Coat With Scarf £70 SHOP NOW This highly wearable coat is already moving quickly.

ZARA Short Knitted Coat With Scarf £70 SHOP NOW I genuinely did a double take when I saw this coat, it just looks so high end. From the shade to the cut, Zara has outdone itself with this style.

ZARA Asymmetric Wool Blend Cape Zw Collection £119 SHOP NOW Any time you need an extra layer of warmth along with a striking edge, look to this wool blend cape.

ZARA Wool Scarf Coat Zw Collection £119 SHOP NOW The sweeping cut of this scarf coat is truly sublime.

ZARA Zw Collection Wool Blend Scarf Coat £169 SHOP NOW Whether the scarf is draped around or worn loosely undone, this coat has serious designer appeal.

ZARA Alpaca Blend Scarf Cape Coat Zw Collection £179 SHOP NOW The draped shape of this cape coat immediately caught my eye, and with a timeless grey shade and cosy alpaca-blend fabrication, this is a piece you're sure to treasure for years to come.