I'm in Autumn Planning Mode—This Arket Jacket Is Going to Be My First Purchase

Whilst most are holding on to the last of the summer sunshine, we editors are always looking ahead to the new season. From deciphering the runway trends to staying on top of new-in pieces, we're here to ensure that your wardrobe is prepared for the seasonal switchover when it comes. And from looking at the current weather, we may be dipping into our autumn wardrobes sooner than we thought.

Like us, brands have already begun dropping some cooler-weather pieces, and on my morning scroll of some of our favourites, I came across the most expensive-looking coat that I honestly mistook for a designer piece. All I have to say is well done, Arket.

When it comes to building a refined wardrobe, certain items call for investment, and I've always believed that a great coat is one of them. As the key layer in our autumn/winter wardrobes, this piece is the outer shell of our outfits and sets the tone for all our looks. I thought that finding a coat that could take on this challenge would always come with a hefty price tag, taking into account design details and quality, but Arket's autumn 2024 collection has already proved me wrong.

Arket has a track record of offering high-end-looking pieces on a (premium) high-street budget thanks to the brand's attention to detail, and when it comes to my new favourite coat, this is very much the case. The Double-Face Wrap Coat (£189) has a wide collar that adds a sophisticated edge with a refined wool-blend composition and elegant wrap silhouette that looks just as put-together tied or worn loose.

I'm so impressed by this coat that I immediately started conjuring up all the ways I can wear it, as the neutral shade and wearable style make for a piece that will support your day, work and night looks seamlessly. And I can prove it.

Below, you can shop the seriously expensive-looking Arket coat and explore the three ways I'll be wearing it this autumn.

1. Put-Together Daytime Look

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the Look:

Arket Double-Face Wrap Coat in Mole £189 SHOP NOW The coat in question.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW From personal experience I can confirm that this is a seriously great T-shirt.

H&M Rectangular Shopper £35 SHOP NOW From the classic silhouette to the sleek shade, this is another expensive-looking high-street piece.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW Arket's Cloud jeans have a cult following of their own.

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Deia Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings £150 SHOP NOW You'll find these easy hoops will fit in easily to all your everyday looks.

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW Comfortable, understated and perfect for every season.

2. Polished Workwear Look

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Arket Double-Face Wrap Coat in Mole £189 SHOP NOW The wide collar means it looks so chic, even when worn undone.

Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat £99 SHOP NOW Waistcoats have become a key part of every fashionable wardrobe.

Prada Large Leather Tote Bag With Buckles £3850 SHOP NOW If you're looking to invest in a forever tote, this seriously chic Prada number is worth considering.

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Heirloom Woven Chain Necklace £495 SHOP NOW Looking for more from your simple chain necklace? Consider Monica Vinader's intricate woven design.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers £95 SHOP NOW No matter the season, we always come back to COS' exquisite tailored trousers.

The Row Leather Ballet Flats £800 SHOP NOW Flat shoes continue to reign supreme, and The Row's ballet flats are still top of my wish list.

3. Elegant Evening Look

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Arket Double-Face Wrap Coat in Mole £189 SHOP NOW Expensive-looking from every angle.

Shashi Emily Diamond Lariat £131 SHOP NOW A delicate piece that still makes an impact.

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW I've already styled this versatile slip dress in so many ways.

Toteme The Minimalist Sandal in Black £370 SHOP NOW A great pair of minimalist heels will serve your wardrobe for years to come.