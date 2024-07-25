I'm in Autumn Planning Mode—This Arket Jacket Is Going to Be My First Purchase
Whilst most are holding on to the last of the summer sunshine, we editors are always looking ahead to the new season. From deciphering the runway trends to staying on top of new-in pieces, we're here to ensure that your wardrobe is prepared for the seasonal switchover when it comes. And from looking at the current weather, we may be dipping into our autumn wardrobes sooner than we thought.
Like us, brands have already begun dropping some cooler-weather pieces, and on my morning scroll of some of our favourites, I came across the most expensive-looking coat that I honestly mistook for a designer piece. All I have to say is well done, Arket.
When it comes to building a refined wardrobe, certain items call for investment, and I've always believed that a great coat is one of them. As the key layer in our autumn/winter wardrobes, this piece is the outer shell of our outfits and sets the tone for all our looks. I thought that finding a coat that could take on this challenge would always come with a hefty price tag, taking into account design details and quality, but Arket's autumn 2024 collection has already proved me wrong.
Arket has a track record of offering high-end-looking pieces on a (premium) high-street budget thanks to the brand's attention to detail, and when it comes to my new favourite coat, this is very much the case. The Double-Face Wrap Coat (£189) has a wide collar that adds a sophisticated edge with a refined wool-blend composition and elegant wrap silhouette that looks just as put-together tied or worn loose.
I'm so impressed by this coat that I immediately started conjuring up all the ways I can wear it, as the neutral shade and wearable style make for a piece that will support your day, work and night looks seamlessly. And I can prove it.
Below, you can shop the seriously expensive-looking Arket coat and explore the three ways I'll be wearing it this autumn.
1. Put-Together Daytime Look
Shop the Look:
From personal experience I can confirm that this is a seriously great T-shirt.
From the classic silhouette to the sleek shade, this is another expensive-looking high-street piece.
Arket's Cloud jeans have a cult following of their own.
You'll find these easy hoops will fit in easily to all your everyday looks.
2. Polished Workwear Look
Shop the look:
Waistcoats have become a key part of every fashionable wardrobe.
If you're looking to invest in a forever tote, this seriously chic Prada number is worth considering.
Looking for more from your simple chain necklace? Consider Monica Vinader's intricate woven design.
No matter the season, we always come back to COS' exquisite tailored trousers.
Flat shoes continue to reign supreme, and The Row's ballet flats are still top of my wish list.
3. Elegant Evening Look
Shop the look:
I've already styled this versatile slip dress in so many ways.
A great pair of minimalist heels will serve your wardrobe for years to come.
Elleme's Boomerang bag has a distinctly designer feel.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
