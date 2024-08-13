I Searched for Anti-Trend Autumn Buys—COS, M&S and Arket Delivered

It’s official, autumn has arrived on the high street. Whilst we soak up the sunshine and squeeze in last-minute holidays our favourite affordable brands have been busy stocking shelves with a fresh wave of new season finds. Though my focus is still on summer, and enjoying every last ray of sunshine that comes with it, there’s no denying that the milder evenings and crisp mornings will soon be upon us. Instead of leaving it to the last minute, I’m getting ahead of the seasonal switch-up with the help of Marks & Spencer, COS and Arket.

The Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Oversized Shirt (£25)

I often think of how lucky we are as Brits to have such a stellar high street. From H&M to Massimo Dutti, we’ve got an array of standout stores that consistently hit the mark on new-in trends, treasured classics and reliable staples, all at affordable prices. But as we move towards the new season, I've turned to a trifecta of brands that have each earned their stripes in high-quality anti-trend pieces that truly go the distance.

In fashion circles, M&S is not only known for its lingerie section but also its cashmere. Sumptuous styles return every time the cooler days set in to satiate our desire to cosy up in the luxurious fabric, without breaking the bank. Alongside, COS continues to serve up exquisite tailoring that year-round finds its way into our outfit builds and forever wardrobes. Arket too comes into its own in autumn, as the first flock of jackets and coats launch, and each year the brand offers expensive-looking styles at a fraction of the price you'd pay for a designer style.

Whilst the brands are celebrated for the particular categories they excel in, the new-in sections prove that each of them can do much more than just those standout pieces. There's sure-to-be sell-out knitwear, easy dresses that can be worn throughout the transitional period, refined footwear to take over once your sandals have been packed away, and plenty more to support outfit builds throughout the rest of the year and well beyond.

To save you scrolling, I've whittled down the stellar new-in pieces to just 24 standout buys from COS, M&S and Arket. Keep scrolling to explore.

AUTUMN NEW-IN BUYS AT COS:

Pure Cashmere T-Shirt
COS
Pure Cashmere T-Shirt

This 100% cashmere T-shirt is pure luxury.

Raw Denim Trousers
COS
Raw Denim Trousers

Denim is about to return to our wardrobes in a big way, and these raw denim trousers are a fresh take on classic jeans.

Cropped Wool Cardigan
COS
Cropped Wool Cardigan

So many of our editors have saved this cardigan to their wishlist, and I am one of them.

Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt
COS
Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt

Skirts have been a main category throughout spring, and as we expect this to continue into autumn now is the time to add a versatile maxi skirt into the mix.

Crew-Neck Merino Wool Top
COS
Crew-Neck Merino Wool Top

I turn to Merino wool every autumn for its insulating yet lightweight properties. And this blue shade is calling out to join my wardrobe.

Deconstructed Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers
COS
Deconstructed Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers

COS brings contemporary cool to excellent tailoring with these trousers. The barrel-leg silhouette adds a modern feel, whilst the shade retains the timeless feel.

Oversized Twill Shirt
COS
Oversized Twill Shirt

If you've relied on a classic white shirt all summer, now is the time to play with fresh shades for the new season.

Knee-High Leather Cowboy Boots
COS
Knee-High Leather Cowboy Boots

As we pack away our sandals, make way for seriously chic boots.

AUTUMN NEW-IN BUYS AT MARKS & SPENCER:

Pure Cotton Checked V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Checked V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress

We're still looking for ease as autumn arrives, and this dress can be worn immediately with sandals, or taken into the cooler months with knee-high boots.

Pure Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
Autograph
Pure Cashmere V-Neck Jumper

Trust me, M&S's seriously soft cashmere has a place in every wardrobe, and this jumper comes in an array of colours.

Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat

From dresses to tailoring to jeans, any outfit can be completed with a classic trench coat.

Pure Cotton Oversized Shirt
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Oversized Shirt

Finding expensive-looking pieces on the high street is all about the finer details, like the exquisite cut of this eternally chic white shirt.

Textured Unlined Bomber Jacket
M&S Collection
Textured Unlined Bomber Jacket

Bomber jackets were big news last autumn and sold out seriously quickly. This year, I won't be missing out.

Wool Blend Wide Leg Trousers
Autograph
Wool Blend Wide Leg Trousers

Sharp tailoring is a key player in every great wardrobe, and M&S makes affordable styles that could easily pass for double the price.

Cloud-Yarn Textured Crew Neck Cardigan
M&S Collection
Cloud-Yarn Textured Crew Neck Cardigan

The mix of soft beige and gold hardware elevates this cardigan beyond belief. I'd style this with deep blue jeans, a black mini skirt, or crisp tailored trousers.

Pure Cotton Denim Midi Utility Dress
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Denim Midi Utility Dress

From the longer length sleeve to the midi silhouette, there's so many sophisticated elements to this denim dress. Plus, it can be easily styled for all seasons.

AUTUMN NEW-IN BUYS AT ARKET:

Double-Face Wrap Coat - Mole - Arket Gb
Arket
Double-Face Wrap Coat

One piece we reach for everyday come autumn and winter is a great coat, and this one undeniably elegant. The wrap style brings sophistication to dresses, tailoring, jeans and more.

Shawl Collar Jumper - Off White - Arket Gb
Arket
Shawl Collar Jumper

We've long been fans of Arket's knitwear, and the bold collar and versatile shade of this jumper has it high on my wish list.

Suede Ballerina - Khaki Green - Arket Gb
Arket
Suede Ballerina

Tap into classic autumnal shades like deep green with these soft suede ballet flats.

Tie-Front Top - Dark Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Tie-Front Top

Looking for a nice top for you new denim trousers? Arket's tie-front top has a striking silhouette, sweet bow details, and an eternally elegant feel.

Fold-Over Knitted Dress - Dark Khaki Green - Arket Gb
Arket
Fold-Over Knitted Dress

Just when I thought knit dresses couldn't get any more chic, Arket offers this fold-over neckline style.

High-Neck Wool Jumper - Brown Melange - Arket Gb
Arket
High-Neck Wool Jumper

This looks just as soft and comfortable as it is in real life.

Oversized Blazer - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Oversized Blazer

A classic black blazer will come in handy season after season, and we're big fans of Arket's oversized style.

Midi Pleated Skirt - Dark Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Midi Pleated Skirt

Arket shows off its attention to detail with this highly elegant pleated midi skirt.

