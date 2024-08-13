I Searched for Anti-Trend Autumn Buys—COS, M&S and Arket Delivered

It’s official, autumn has arrived on the high street. Whilst we soak up the sunshine and squeeze in last-minute holidays our favourite affordable brands have been busy stocking shelves with a fresh wave of new season finds. Though my focus is still on summer, and enjoying every last ray of sunshine that comes with it, there’s no denying that the milder evenings and crisp mornings will soon be upon us. Instead of leaving it to the last minute, I’m getting ahead of the seasonal switch-up with the help of Marks & Spencer, COS and Arket.

The Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Oversized Shirt (£25) (Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

I often think of how lucky we are as Brits to have such a stellar high street. From H&M to Massimo Dutti, we’ve got an array of standout stores that consistently hit the mark on new-in trends, treasured classics and reliable staples, all at affordable prices. But as we move towards the new season, I've turned to a trifecta of brands that have each earned their stripes in high-quality anti-trend pieces that truly go the distance.

In fashion circles, M&S is not only known for its lingerie section but also its cashmere. Sumptuous styles return every time the cooler days set in to satiate our desire to cosy up in the luxurious fabric, without breaking the bank. Alongside, COS continues to serve up exquisite tailoring that year-round finds its way into our outfit builds and forever wardrobes. Arket too comes into its own in autumn, as the first flock of jackets and coats launch, and each year the brand offers expensive-looking styles at a fraction of the price you'd pay for a designer style.

Whilst the brands are celebrated for the particular categories they excel in, the new-in sections prove that each of them can do much more than just those standout pieces. There's sure-to-be sell-out knitwear, easy dresses that can be worn throughout the transitional period, refined footwear to take over once your sandals have been packed away, and plenty more to support outfit builds throughout the rest of the year and well beyond.

To save you scrolling, I've whittled down the stellar new-in pieces to just 24 standout buys from COS, M&S and Arket. Keep scrolling to explore.

AUTUMN NEW-IN BUYS AT COS:

COS Pure Cashmere T-Shirt £135 SHOP NOW This 100% cashmere T-shirt is pure luxury.

COS Raw Denim Trousers £85 SHOP NOW Denim is about to return to our wardrobes in a big way, and these raw denim trousers are a fresh take on classic jeans.

COS Cropped Wool Cardigan £85 SHOP NOW So many of our editors have saved this cardigan to their wishlist, and I am one of them.

COS Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW Skirts have been a main category throughout spring, and as we expect this to continue into autumn now is the time to add a versatile maxi skirt into the mix.

COS Crew-Neck Merino Wool Top £55 SHOP NOW I turn to Merino wool every autumn for its insulating yet lightweight properties. And this blue shade is calling out to join my wardrobe.

COS Deconstructed Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers £85 SHOP NOW COS brings contemporary cool to excellent tailoring with these trousers. The barrel-leg silhouette adds a modern feel, whilst the shade retains the timeless feel.

COS Oversized Twill Shirt £95 SHOP NOW If you've relied on a classic white shirt all summer, now is the time to play with fresh shades for the new season.

COS Knee-High Leather Cowboy Boots £270 SHOP NOW As we pack away our sandals, make way for seriously chic boots.

AUTUMN NEW-IN BUYS AT MARKS & SPENCER:

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Checked V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress £40 SHOP NOW We're still looking for ease as autumn arrives, and this dress can be worn immediately with sandals, or taken into the cooler months with knee-high boots.

Autograph Pure Cashmere V-Neck Jumper £89 SHOP NOW Trust me, M&S's seriously soft cashmere has a place in every wardrobe, and this jumper comes in an array of colours.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat £79 SHOP NOW From dresses to tailoring to jeans, any outfit can be completed with a classic trench coat.

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Oversized Shirt £25 SHOP NOW Finding expensive-looking pieces on the high street is all about the finer details, like the exquisite cut of this eternally chic white shirt.

M&S Collection Textured Unlined Bomber Jacket £59 SHOP NOW Bomber jackets were big news last autumn and sold out seriously quickly. This year, I won't be missing out.

Autograph Wool Blend Wide Leg Trousers £89 SHOP NOW Sharp tailoring is a key player in every great wardrobe, and M&S makes affordable styles that could easily pass for double the price.

M&S Collection Cloud-Yarn Textured Crew Neck Cardigan £35 SHOP NOW The mix of soft beige and gold hardware elevates this cardigan beyond belief. I'd style this with deep blue jeans, a black mini skirt, or crisp tailored trousers.

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Denim Midi Utility Dress £45 SHOP NOW From the longer length sleeve to the midi silhouette, there's so many sophisticated elements to this denim dress. Plus, it can be easily styled for all seasons.

AUTUMN NEW-IN BUYS AT ARKET:

Arket Double-Face Wrap Coat £189 SHOP NOW One piece we reach for everyday come autumn and winter is a great coat, and this one undeniably elegant. The wrap style brings sophistication to dresses, tailoring, jeans and more.

Arket Shawl Collar Jumper £87 SHOP NOW We've long been fans of Arket's knitwear, and the bold collar and versatile shade of this jumper has it high on my wish list.

Arket Suede Ballerina £149 SHOP NOW Tap into classic autumnal shades like deep green with these soft suede ballet flats.

Arket Tie-Front Top £77 SHOP NOW Looking for a nice top for you new denim trousers? Arket's tie-front top has a striking silhouette, sweet bow details, and an eternally elegant feel.

Arket Fold-Over Knitted Dress £119 SHOP NOW Just when I thought knit dresses couldn't get any more chic, Arket offers this fold-over neckline style.

Arket High-Neck Wool Jumper £77 SHOP NOW This looks just as soft and comfortable as it is in real life.

Arket Oversized Blazer £159 SHOP NOW A classic black blazer will come in handy season after season, and we're big fans of Arket's oversized style.