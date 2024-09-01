Beige Trench Coats Will Never Be Out, But These 5 Trending Colours Are Officially In

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

In my opinion, there is no clothing item chicer than a classic trench coat. Lighter than a wool coat, but more substantial than a simple jacket, this supremely elegant garment carries the weight of fashion people's autumn outerwear needs from late August all the way though until December.

Whilst trench coats are indisputably a timeless buy, cuts and colours can ebb in and out of favour with the seasons. It goes without saying that classic beige styles are a sound investment and one that will never go out of style, but, I have to say, there are a few new-season shades emerging on the scene this autumn that feel very stylish indeed.

Knowing how much wear I get out of my existing trench coats already, adding a fresh style in a chic, trending hue isn't a bad idea. When I say trending, I don't mean neon or anything scary—these are subtle, very refined colour trends that I know will feel just as relevant next year, too.

Below, I've curated an edit of the five trench coat colour trends that are resonating in a meaningful way for autumn 2024. Read on to discover the colours to know about now.

1. BROWN

Influencer wears a brown trench coat.

(Image credit: @piamance)

Style Notes: Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you the same thing: the brown colour trend is going to be the biggest of the season. A lighter alternative to black, this rich shade is luxurious and inviting—and styles so well with a warm colour pallet of oranges, reds and yellow, as well as more neutral shades such a cream and sand. An easy way to add some depth to your look, this chic trench coat trend is worth adding into your wardrobe.

SHOP BROWN TRENCH COATS:

Double-Breasted Trench Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Trench Coat

This looks more expensive than it is.

Relaxed Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Relaxed Trench Coat

This comes up slightly small, so consider sizing up.

Pure Silk Trench Coat | Chocolate
Jigsaw
Pure Silk Trench Coat

This luxurious trench coat is perfect for transeasonal styling.

2. BURGUNDY

Influencer wears a burgundy trench coat.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Rich and opulent, this elegant colour trend is coming for wardrobes this autumn, and my favourite form to find it in is a sweeping trench coat. Styling so well with creams and pinks, this chic layer can add interest to an outfit in an effortless way.

SHOP BURGUNDY TRENCH COATS:

Gilda Maxi Trench Coat
Aligne
Gilda Maxi Trench Coat

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Allsaints Kikki Oversized Trench Coat
AllSaints
Kikki Oversized Trench Coat

This lightweight trench is easy to layer over knitwear during autumn.

trench coat
Saint Laurent
Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat

The strong shoulders and floor-length cut gives this coat a dramatic edge.

3. CREAM

Influencer wears a cream trench coat.

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: Bright and fresh, cream trench coats are coming through as a major trend this autumn. Less stark than its brilliant white counterparts, cream trench coats add lightness to an outfit and offer a palate cleanser from the dark black and grey coats we typically style in the colder months.

SHOP CREAM TRENCH COATS:

Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Mango
Double-Breasted Trench Coat

This classic trench also comes in black.

By Anthropologie High-Shine Trench Coat
Anthropologie
High-Shine Trench Coat

This high-shine trench is perfect for styling on drizzly autumn days.

trench coat
Urban Outfitters
Double Breasted Trench Coat

Style with jeans for an easy, autumn-ready ensemble.

4. KHAKI

Influencer wears an olive trench coat.

(Image credit: @emswells)

Style Notes: Khaki was a key player on the autumn/winter runways this season, and is set to saturate style crowds next month. An earthy shade, this warm colour pairs well with similarly natural shades such as browns and greens. A fresh alternative to traditional beige trenches, khaki green designs are cropping up at so many of my favourite high street retailers right now.

SHOP KHAKI TRENCH COATS:

Single-Breasted Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Trench Coat

In my opinion, a trench coat is an autumn non-negotiable.

jacket
Sezane
Clyde Trench Coat

This also comes in four other shades.

Oversized Cotton Trench Coat
ME+EM
Oversized Cotton Trench Coat

This features a detachable hood for drizzly autumn days.

5. NAVY

Influencer wears a navy trench coat.

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Style Notes: When autumn comes around, so too does the introduction of my favourite cold-weather colour: navy. Styling well with gold and silver jewellery, this elegant colour trend is rich and cool and works well with blue denims for an elevated tonal look, but looks just as striking when paired with burgundy or black.

SHOP NAVY TRENCH COATS:

Mango, Classic Trench Coat With Belt
Mango
Classic Trench Coat With Belt

This comes is sizes XXS to 4XL

Anika Double Breasted Trench Coat - Navy
The Frankie Shop
Anika Double Breasted Trench Coat

I always come back to The Frankie Shop for their elevated basics.

trench
Theory
Double-Breasted Trench Coat in Oxford Wool

The wool-blend composition will keep you warm when the weather starts to dip.

