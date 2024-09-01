Beige Trench Coats Will Never Be Out, But These 5 Trending Colours Are Officially In
In my opinion, there is no clothing item chicer than a classic trench coat. Lighter than a wool coat, but more substantial than a simple jacket, this supremely elegant garment carries the weight of fashion people's autumn outerwear needs from late August all the way though until December.
Whilst trench coats are indisputably a timeless buy, cuts and colours can ebb in and out of favour with the seasons. It goes without saying that classic beige styles are a sound investment and one that will never go out of style, but, I have to say, there are a few new-season shades emerging on the scene this autumn that feel very stylish indeed.
Knowing how much wear I get out of my existing trench coats already, adding a fresh style in a chic, trending hue isn't a bad idea. When I say trending, I don't mean neon or anything scary—these are subtle, very refined colour trends that I know will feel just as relevant next year, too.
Below, I've curated an edit of the five trench coat colour trends that are resonating in a meaningful way for autumn 2024. Read on to discover the colours to know about now.
5 TRENCH COAT COLOUR TRENDS TO SHOP THIS AUTUMN
1. BROWN
Style Notes: Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you the same thing: the brown colour trend is going to be the biggest of the season. A lighter alternative to black, this rich shade is luxurious and inviting—and styles so well with a warm colour pallet of oranges, reds and yellow, as well as more neutral shades such a cream and sand. An easy way to add some depth to your look, this chic trench coat trend is worth adding into your wardrobe.
SHOP BROWN TRENCH COATS:
2. BURGUNDY
Style Notes: Rich and opulent, this elegant colour trend is coming for wardrobes this autumn, and my favourite form to find it in is a sweeping trench coat. Styling so well with creams and pinks, this chic layer can add interest to an outfit in an effortless way.
SHOP BURGUNDY TRENCH COATS:
This lightweight trench is easy to layer over knitwear during autumn.
The strong shoulders and floor-length cut gives this coat a dramatic edge.
3. CREAM
Style Notes: Bright and fresh, cream trench coats are coming through as a major trend this autumn. Less stark than its brilliant white counterparts, cream trench coats add lightness to an outfit and offer a palate cleanser from the dark black and grey coats we typically style in the colder months.
SHOP CREAM TRENCH COATS:
This high-shine trench is perfect for styling on drizzly autumn days.
4. KHAKI
Style Notes: Khaki was a key player on the autumn/winter runways this season, and is set to saturate style crowds next month. An earthy shade, this warm colour pairs well with similarly natural shades such as browns and greens. A fresh alternative to traditional beige trenches, khaki green designs are cropping up at so many of my favourite high street retailers right now.
SHOP KHAKI TRENCH COATS:
In my opinion, a trench coat is an autumn non-negotiable.
5. NAVY
Style Notes: When autumn comes around, so too does the introduction of my favourite cold-weather colour: navy. Styling well with gold and silver jewellery, this elegant colour trend is rich and cool and works well with blue denims for an elevated tonal look, but looks just as striking when paired with burgundy or black.
SHOP NAVY TRENCH COATS:
I always come back to The Frankie Shop for their elevated basics.
The wool-blend composition will keep you warm when the weather starts to dip.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
