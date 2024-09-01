Beige Trench Coats Will Never Be Out, But These 5 Trending Colours Are Officially In

In my opinion, there is no clothing item chicer than a classic trench coat. Lighter than a wool coat, but more substantial than a simple jacket, this supremely elegant garment carries the weight of fashion people's autumn outerwear needs from late August all the way though until December.

Whilst trench coats are indisputably a timeless buy, cuts and colours can ebb in and out of favour with the seasons. It goes without saying that classic beige styles are a sound investment and one that will never go out of style, but, I have to say, there are a few new-season shades emerging on the scene this autumn that feel very stylish indeed.

Knowing how much wear I get out of my existing trench coats already, adding a fresh style in a chic, trending hue isn't a bad idea. When I say trending, I don't mean neon or anything scary—these are subtle, very refined colour trends that I know will feel just as relevant next year, too.

Below, I've curated an edit of the five trench coat colour trends that are resonating in a meaningful way for autumn 2024. Read on to discover the colours to know about now.

5 TRENCH COAT COLOUR TRENDS TO SHOP THIS AUTUMN

1. BROWN

Style Notes: Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you the same thing: the brown colour trend is going to be the biggest of the season. A lighter alternative to black, this rich shade is luxurious and inviting—and styles so well with a warm colour pallet of oranges, reds and yellow, as well as more neutral shades such a cream and sand. An easy way to add some depth to your look, this chic trench coat trend is worth adding into your wardrobe.

SHOP BROWN TRENCH COATS:

H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat £75 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

& Other Stories Relaxed Trench Coat £165 SHOP NOW This comes up slightly small, so consider sizing up.

Jigsaw Pure Silk Trench Coat £495 SHOP NOW This luxurious trench coat is perfect for transeasonal styling.

2. BURGUNDY

Style Notes: Rich and opulent, this elegant colour trend is coming for wardrobes this autumn, and my favourite form to find it in is a sweeping trench coat. Styling so well with creams and pinks, this chic layer can add interest to an outfit in an effortless way.

SHOP BURGUNDY TRENCH COATS:

Aligne Gilda Maxi Trench Coat £155 £99 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

AllSaints Kikki Oversized Trench Coat £279 £195 SHOP NOW This lightweight trench is easy to layer over knitwear during autumn.

Saint Laurent Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat £3705 SHOP NOW The strong shoulders and floor-length cut gives this coat a dramatic edge.

3. CREAM

Style Notes: Bright and fresh, cream trench coats are coming through as a major trend this autumn. Less stark than its brilliant white counterparts, cream trench coats add lightness to an outfit and offer a palate cleanser from the dark black and grey coats we typically style in the colder months.

SHOP CREAM TRENCH COATS:

Mango Double-Breasted Trench Coat £100 SHOP NOW This classic trench also comes in black.

Anthropologie High-Shine Trench Coat £175 SHOP NOW This high-shine trench is perfect for styling on drizzly autumn days.

Urban Outfitters Double Breasted Trench Coat £89 SHOP NOW Style with jeans for an easy, autumn-ready ensemble.

4. KHAKI

Style Notes: Khaki was a key player on the autumn/winter runways this season, and is set to saturate style crowds next month. An earthy shade, this warm colour pairs well with similarly natural shades such as browns and greens. A fresh alternative to traditional beige trenches, khaki green designs are cropping up at so many of my favourite high street retailers right now.

SHOP KHAKI TRENCH COATS:

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Trench Coat £165 SHOP NOW In my opinion, a trench coat is an autumn non-negotiable.

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat £275 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

ME+EM Oversized Cotton Trench Coat £595 SHOP NOW This features a detachable hood for drizzly autumn days.

5. NAVY

Style Notes: When autumn comes around, so too does the introduction of my favourite cold-weather colour: navy. Styling well with gold and silver jewellery, this elegant colour trend is rich and cool and works well with blue denims for an elevated tonal look, but looks just as striking when paired with burgundy or black.

SHOP NAVY TRENCH COATS:

Mango Classic Trench Coat With Belt £90 SHOP NOW This comes is sizes XXS to 4XL

The Frankie Shop Anika Double Breasted Trench Coat £449 SHOP NOW I always come back to The Frankie Shop for their elevated basics.