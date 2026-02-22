Live From the BAFTA Awards—Your Minute-by-Minute Guide to the Biggest Moments of the Night

We're reporting live from the BAFTA Awards, bringing you a minute-by-minute guide to all of the biggest updates of the evening.

Welcome to your definitive destination for everything BAFTA Awards 2026. Taking place this evening on London’s South Bank, inside the iconic Royal Festival Hall, the British Academy Film Awards, widely regarded as the highest honour in British cinema, promise a night of glamour and celebration.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, this year’s ceremony is already shaping up to be a standout moment in the cultural calendar. Long considered a bellwether for the Academy Awards, tonight’s wins could offer a telling glimpse of what’s to come in Hollywood next month.

From the first red-carpet arrivals to the evening’s most important awards, we’ll be bringing you minute-by-minute updates as the night unfolds. Stay with us for every headline-making moment, every major award reveal and all the behind-the-scenes highlights from the BAFTAs 2026.

Paddington Bear on the Bafta red carpet

Opening this afternoon’s arrivals, Paddington Bear stepped onto the red carpet. Dressed in his signature blue duffle coat, the beloved bear marks the first of many exciting arrivals still to come.

Alan Cumming has arrived at the awards ceremony. The BAFTA host stepped out in a tasselled ombré coat, tapping into one of spring’s most pertinent texture trends.

BAFTA red carpet

A gothic romance themse is unfolding on the red carpet this afternoon, with guests including Kerry Washington, Renate Reinsve and Ellie Bamber stepping out in decadent dresses in the richest shade of black.

BAFTA red carpet

BAFTA red carpet

BAFTA red carpet

Jessie Ware rings in spring in the prettiest canary yellow printed dress.

BAFTAs red carpet

Romeo and Juliet have arrived! Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe have graced the red carpet, with Noah in a sharply tailored blazer and Sadie in a glossy satin gown.

Kate Middleton wears Gucci to the Baftas

Catherine, Princess of Wales has returned to the red carpet in an elegant purple gown by Gucci. First worn in 2019, the look marks another stylish rewear from the Princess—continuing her long-standing commitment to giving standout pieces a second outing.

BAFTAS

Settling in for the evening, Kylie Jenner joined Timothée Chalamet at the BAFTAs ceremony, in vintage Mugler.

BAFTAs

And the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress goes to… Wunmi Mosaku! She takes home the award tonight for her performance in Sinners.

BAFTAs

We have our Best Actress! Jessie Buckley takes home the award for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet.