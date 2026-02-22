Welcome to your definitive destination for everything BAFTA Awards 2026. Taking place this evening on London’s South Bank, inside the iconic Royal Festival Hall, the British Academy Film Awards, widely regarded as the highest honour in British cinema, promise a night of glamour and celebration.
Hosted by Alan Cumming, this year’s ceremony is already shaping up to be a standout moment in the cultural calendar. Long considered a bellwether for the Academy Awards, tonight’s wins could offer a telling glimpse of what’s to come in Hollywood next month.
From the first red-carpet arrivals to the evening’s most important awards, we’ll be bringing you minute-by-minute updates as the night unfolds. Stay with us for every headline-making moment, every major award reveal and all the behind-the-scenes highlights from the BAFTAs 2026.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. She reports daily on the latest fashion trends and collaborations, as well as celebrity style and must-know moments, such as Award Shows, Fashion Week, and red-carpet events.
Opening this afternoon’s arrivals, Paddington Bear stepped onto the red carpet. Dressed in his signature blue duffle coat, the beloved bear marks the first of many exciting arrivals still to come.
Alan Cumming has arrived at the awards ceremony. The BAFTA host stepped out in a tasselled ombré coat, tapping into one of spring’s most pertinent texture trends.
A gothic romance themse is unfolding on the red carpet this afternoon, with guests including Kerry Washington, Renate Reinsve and Ellie Bamber stepping out in decadent dresses in the richest shade of black.
Jessie Ware rings in spring in the prettiest canary yellow printed dress.
Romeo and Juliet have arrived! Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe have graced the red carpet, with Noah in a sharply tailored blazer and Sadie in a glossy satin gown.
Catherine, Princess of Wales has returned to the red carpet in an elegant purple gown by Gucci. First worn in 2019, the look marks another stylish rewear from the Princess—continuing her long-standing commitment to giving standout pieces a second outing.
Settling in for the evening, Kylie Jenner joined Timothée Chalamet at the BAFTAs ceremony, in vintage Mugler.
And the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress goes to… Wunmi Mosaku! She takes home the award tonight for her performance in Sinners.
We have our Best Actress! Jessie Buckley takes home the award for her role as Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet.