Welcome to your definitive destination for everything BAFTA Awards 2026. Taking place this evening on London’s South Bank, inside the iconic Royal Festival Hall, the British Academy Film Awards, widely regarded as the highest honour in British cinema, promise a night of glamour and celebration.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, this year’s ceremony is already shaping up to be a standout moment in the cultural calendar. Long considered a bellwether for the Academy Awards, tonight’s wins could offer a telling glimpse of what’s to come in Hollywood next month.

From the first red-carpet arrivals to the evening’s most important awards, we’ll be bringing you minute-by-minute updates as the night unfolds. Stay with us for every headline-making moment, every major award reveal and all the behind-the-scenes highlights from the BAFTAs 2026.