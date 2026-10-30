Thanks to the rise in colour analysis—the slightly mortifying act of having swatches of different fabrics swathed over you to see what shades suit you best—discussions about colour theory are finding their way out of the art class and into casual conversations. These days, you don’t have to be Michelangelo to know how to play with light and shade in making a silhouette appear visually intriguing. And as we enter winter, a period marked by perennial grey skies and cindering smog, it’s only appropriate that the most tasteful dressers amongst us choose to combat these depressing tones by embracing the colourful knitwear trend.
A considered antidote to combating the winter blues, vibrant shades of tomato red, royal purple and even raspberry pink are now being offered as supple and moorish parcels of comfort amid frigid temperatures and blistering winds. Given that knitwear is a prerequisite for the months on the horizon, it should come as no surprise to see it used as a vessel to induce serotonin by rendering it in mood-boosting hues. And after months of vivid colour dominating the trend cycle, donning a punchy jumper or cardigan feels like the most considered thing one can do.
Indeed, this year has been a considerable one for colour. After an anticlimactic reveal that Cloud Dancer, an airy and vanilla-toned white, would be Pantone’s Colour of the Year, the sartorial forces at play did the most to dispel any thought that this “whisper of tranquillity and peace” would actually come to fruition.
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Right off the bat, cobalt blue came swinging as a formidable opponent, packing an electrifying punch as it appeared in Chanel’s 2026 Métiers d’art collection or on Jessie Buckley as she, dressed in Dior, accepted her Golden Globe. A favourite of Yves Klein and Phoebe Philo alike, the moody and sophisticated shade marked a strong demand for evocative colours that commanded attention.
Then came the rise of chartreuse. Unsavoury to some but nonetheless impactful, the hybrid shade served as an antidote to quiet luxury and months of sad beige supremacy. We could, of course, list every colour that rose to prominence this year, be it coral orange after the New York Knicks’ history-making championship win or the Daphne Blake-inspired plum tones spotted everywhere from Prada’s autumn/winter 2026 runway to around Zoë Kravitz’s neck, to Saint Laurent's gold reign. But that would deviate from our sole purpose: proving how robust the colourful knitwear trend actually is.
Still, as the temperatures continue to drop and new storms threaten to batten down the hatches, these bright and sumptuous pieces provide a quiet consolation. Without little effort, these sprightly knits inject an element of optimism on bleak days. They don’t call it the winter blues for nothing, right? And, of course, for those who don’t mind the feeling of embracing their inner Dutch Master, it's a chance to experiment across the colour spectrum in a way that feels intentional, deliberate and only just a little bit pretentious.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.