If the sudden temperature drop here in the UK is anything to go by, then knitwear season isn't just around the corner—it's well anf truly here. Because of this, I’ve been on the hunt for some new jumper trends that will look chic and keep me cosy from now until early spring. The newest style on my radar? The deep scoop knit trend that’s been spotted on elegant dressers from Paris to the Netherlands. Enter deep scoop V-neck jumpers.
Often seen with puffed-up neckline that gives it a point of different to basic V-necks, it’s no surprise that this versatile jumper style has caught the attention of editors and fashion people alike. This coupled with a deep scoop silhouette will leave enough space to let you play with styling—think shirts and roll necks layered underneath, or a pretty frame for pendants and scarves.
But the best part? This plunging neckline looks extremely elevated and expensive at any price point, from high-street budget buys to luxury investments that are well worth the extra splurge. And as someone with high-end taste on a very affordable budget, I’m very particular about investing in jumpers and cardigans that prioritise a timeless and polished feel that will stand the test of time in my winter capsule wardrobe for many years to come. This fits the bill, no less because I already know this the perfect knitwear trend to invest in and wear with jeans, skirts and tailored trousers.
The way I’d personally style it? I’ll be layering it over a white button-down shirt, barrel-leg trousers and loafers for a smart look for the office. Then I'll switch in a simple slip skirt and kitten heels for evenings out. .
Intrigued? Keep scrolling, as I’ve rounded up the best deep scoop-neck jumpers to suit every style and budget for winter 2026 (and beyond!).
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.