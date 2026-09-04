I'm Giving the Fashion People What They Want—Stylish Fall Finds From COS, Zara, J.Crew, and Reformation

I'm going to keep this intro short and sweet. To sum it up, I'm giving fashion people (hey there) what they want with a roundup of fashionable fall finds. I specifically focused on stylish items from four retailers many of us shop at, including COS, Zara, J.Crew, and Reformation.
As a preview, you'll spot some of my favorite sweaters so far this season (including dreamy cashmere styles), cool jackets (funnel-neck styles included!), and other basics to mix and match. Okay, I'll leave it at that so we can get to the shopping. Enjoy.
COS
COS
Rounded Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
I own this sweater, and I love it—the shape, the color, and how soft the cashmere is.
COS
Mock-Neck Cotton Trench Coat
COS
Brushed-Cotton Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
A long-sleeve tee is simple yet chic
COS
Leather Moccasin Loafers
You'll get a lot of wear out of these loafers.
COS
Merino Wool Layered V-Neck Sweater
Purple is a key color for fall 2026.
COS
Montmartre Bowling Bag
COS
Stud-Detail Cropped Linen Blazer
Zara
ZARA
Metallic Zipper Sweatshirt
A zippered sweatshirt or sweater is a 2026 staple.
ZARA
ZW Collection High-Neck Jacket
The color! The high neck.
ZARA
ZW Collection Satin Effect Barrel Pants
Style these pants with your favorite sweater.
ZARA
ZW Collection Mid-Rise Relaxed Ankle Jeans
ZARA
Low-Rise Flare Pants
J.Crew
J.Crew
Lace Fairfax Skirt
J.Crew
Tiny Rollneck™ in Rugby Stripe
J.Crew
Luna Pant in Lightweight Corduroy
The lightweight corduroy is perfect for the season.
J.Crew
Verona Lace-Up Flats in Eel-Embossed Leather
J.Crew
Arched Trouser in Lightspun Wool Blend
J.Crew
Boyfriend Jersey Relaxed Cropped T-Shirt in Stripe
Reformation
Reformation
Santino Knit Top
Reformation
Miles Stretch Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Reformation
Jonie Cashmere Oversized Scoop Neck
You may just want to live in this sweater.
Reformation
Aven Satin Pant
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Laura Knit Dress
Always yes to a Ref dress.