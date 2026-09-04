I'm Giving the Fashion People What They Want—Stylish Fall Finds From COS, Zara, J.Crew, and Reformation

From compliment-worthy sweaters to cool jackets.

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The best fall shopping
(Image credit: Zara)
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I'm going to keep this intro short and sweet. To sum it up, I'm giving fashion people (hey there) what they want with a roundup of fashionable fall finds. I specifically focused on stylish items from four retailers many of us shop at, including COS, Zara, J.Crew, and Reformation.

As a preview, you'll spot some of my favorite sweaters so far this season (including dreamy cashmere styles), cool jackets (funnel-neck styles included!), and other basics to mix and match. Okay, I'll leave it at that so we can get to the shopping. Enjoy.

COS

Zara

J.Crew

Reformation

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.