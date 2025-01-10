Wearing This Trending Jumper Will Make You Look “I Own a Chalet in Aspen” Rich
With the constant snowfall and icy evenings, it certainly feels like we're on the slopes here in the UK at the moment. And considering I've seen several of my favourite Instagram influencers on chalet trips recently, I feel now is the perfect time to try out the ski-girl aesthetic.
I'm not going to lie to you, I've never been skiing and I'm in no way the sportiest of women (I'm much more likely to be found by the fireplace with a hot chocolate in hand than I am on the slopes). But the alpine look is not solely for wearing during the act of skiing—it's actually a very chic trend I see play out in the city, too.
What exactly is après-ski? Any item of clothing that combines the comfort, style, and function needed for a ski resort. Unlike the more practical ski-required gear for the slopes, après-ski focuses on more comfortable clothing, usually themed around the mountain aesthetic. Think Nordic knits, Fair Isle jumpers, and ski-themed slogan sweaters that don't only keep you warm, but also look extremely expensive. Historically a very expensive pastime, skiing is often though of as an activity for wealthy people. Therefore, anything that alludes to it looks inherently rich by association, including the après ski jumper trend.
However, like I said earlier, you don't have to be planning a trip to Aspen or St Moritz to hop on the après-ski jumper trend. I'll personally be investing in an alpine knit to combat the cold here on home soil, pairing it with midi skirts, jeans and leather trousers alike.
So keep scrolling for some styling inspiration on how you can wear a chic après ski jumper, and then take a look at our edit of the best après-ski knits to shop now.
How to Style Après-Ski Jumpers:
Style Notes: The easiest way to hop on the après-ski jumper trend? A ski-themed slogan knit of course. Opting for a bold colour combo like red, black and white is a fail proof way to make sure that your slogan knits look grown-up.
Style Notes: Fair isle knits are worn both on and off the slopes. Make like Anouk and wear yours with a pair of contrast leggings, however, this classic jumper style will also look great with a poplin midi skirt, jeans or leather trousers.
Style Notes: Who What Wear US editor, Anna shows us how to take our après-ski jumpers from day to night by swapping out her thermal leggings for a tonal maxi skirt and chunky Chelsea boots. This is definitely a look I'll be re-creating with my own ski jumper.
Style Notes: Alpine-themed jumpers make the perfect layering pieces. I'll personally be wearing mine under my cropped puffer jacket to keep the ski aesthetic going.
Shop Après-Ski Jumpers for Winter 2025:
This boxy, cropped fit will pair well with high-waisted leggings.
Zara's new ski collection is so chic!
