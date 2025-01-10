Wearing This Trending Jumper Will Make You Look “I Own a Chalet in Aspen” Rich

Brittany Davy
News

With the constant snowfall and icy evenings, it certainly feels like we're on the slopes here in the UK at the moment. And considering I've seen several of my favourite Instagram influencers on chalet trips recently, I feel now is the perfect time to try out the ski-girl aesthetic.

I'm not going to lie to you, I've never been skiing and I'm in no way the sportiest of women (I'm much more likely to be found by the fireplace with a hot chocolate in hand than I am on the slopes). But the alpine look is not solely for wearing during the act of skiing—it's actually a very chic trend I see play out in the city, too.

symphonyofsilk

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

What exactly is après-ski? Any item of clothing that combines the comfort, style, and function needed for a ski resort. Unlike the more practical ski-required gear for the slopes, après-ski focuses on more comfortable clothing, usually themed around the mountain aesthetic. Think Nordic knits, Fair Isle jumpers, and ski-themed slogan sweaters that don't only keep you warm, but also look extremely expensive. Historically a very expensive pastime, skiing is often though of as an activity for wealthy people. Therefore, anything that alludes to it looks inherently rich by association, including the après ski jumper trend.

However, like I said earlier, you don't have to be planning a trip to Aspen or St Moritz to hop on the après-ski jumper trend. I'll personally be investing in an alpine knit to combat the cold here on home soil, pairing it with midi skirts, jeans and leather trousers alike.

So keep scrolling for some styling inspiration on how you can wear a chic après ski jumper, and then take a look at our edit of the best après-ski knits to shop now.

How to Style Après-Ski Jumpers:

lefevrediary

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: The easiest way to hop on the après-ski jumper trend? A ski-themed slogan knit of course. Opting for a bold colour combo like red, black and white is a fail proof way to make sure that your slogan knits look grown-up.

anoukyve

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Fair isle knits are worn both on and off the slopes. Make like Anouk and wear yours with a pair of contrast leggings, however, this classic jumper style will also look great with a poplin midi skirt, jeans or leather trousers.

anna__laplaca

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Style Notes: Who What Wear US editor, Anna shows us how to take our après-ski jumpers from day to night by swapping out her thermal leggings for a tonal maxi skirt and chunky Chelsea boots. This is definitely a look I'll be re-creating with my own ski jumper.

fannyekstrand

(Image credit: @fannyekstrand)

Style Notes: Alpine-themed jumpers make the perfect layering pieces. I'll personally be wearing mine under my cropped puffer jacket to keep the ski aesthetic going.

Shop Après-Ski Jumpers for Winter 2025:

Jacquard-Knit Turtleneck Jumper
H&M
Jacquard-Knit Turtleneck Jumper

Nothing quite says 'ski chalet' like a fair isle knit.

free people, Afterski Sweater
free people
Afterski Sweater

So retro. 

Jaquard-Knit Wool Jumper
Arket
Jaquard-Knit Wool Jumper

For the minimalists amongst us.

Sam Cashmere Fairisle Crew
Reformation
Sam Cashmere Fairisle Crew

Such a beautiful design.

Wool and Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
Prada
Wool and Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater

Sometimes a red logo knit is all you need.

John Lewis Anyday Fair Isle Cropped Boxy Jumper
John Lewis ANYDAY
Fair Isle Cropped Boxy Jumper

This boxy, cropped fit will pair well with high-waisted leggings.

Red Embroidered Apres Slogan Oversized Sweatshirt- Freya - Xs
4th and Reckless
Apres Slogan Oversized Sweatshirt

I didn't know slogan knits could look so sleek!

Tura Funnel Neck Relaxed Fit Jumper
AllSaints
Tura Funnel Neck Relaxed Fit Jumper

I love how this is styled.

Wool-Alpaca Jacquard Jumper
Arket
Wool-Alpaca Jacquard Jumper

This has such a Nordic feel to it.

PERFECT MOMENT, Schild Striped-Print Wool Jumper
PERFECT MOMENT
Schild Striped-Print Wool Jumper

You can't go wrong with a monochrome jumper.

Fairbanks Blanche Knit Turtleneck
Veronica Beard
Fairbanks Blanche Knit Turtleneck

Layer over a long sleeve tee for extra warmth.

Uda Sequined Wool-Blend Sweater
Bogner
Uda Sequined Wool-Blend Sweater

An elegant take on the après-ski jumper.

Myoko Jacquard Base Layer
FP Movement
Myoko Jacquard Base Layer

A great layering piece.

Ski Collection Thermolite® Thermal Jacquard T-Shirt
ZARA
Ski Collection Thermolite® Thermal Jacquard T-Shirt

Zara's new ski collection is so chic!

Off Piste Clementine Sweatshirt
The Upside
Off Piste Clementine Sweatshirt

Wear with leggings and chunky riding boots,.

