There's no denying that black totes will always have a place in our hearts (and wardrobes), but switching up your accessories by investing in 2026's winter bag colour trends is actually one of the simplest ways to update your look for the season and beyond.
Forever one of the most considered purchases when it comes to a wardrobe update, committing to a new bag can feel a lot more daunting than, say, a new shirt. After all, get it right and it'll be something you carry by your side almost every day for many, many months, if not years, to come.
You want it to be practical, to be comfortable to carry and to look great with a smorgasbord of looks. But it's perhaps that pressure that sees so many of us steering away from statement iterations and sticking to "safer" options. So, what if I told you that there was a way to inject a little more fun into your handbag repertoire without forgoing the aforementioned necessities?
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It's the subtle accessory update beholden by It girls and being adopted by more than ever right now, and it's so much less daunting than you might imagine. Because while mini totes or cosy fluffy bags feel impractical, overstuffed oversized carry alls are not always comfortable to lug around, while heavily-printed options might limit the outfits you can wear alongside them, by experimenting with nothing more than your handbag's colour palette, you're creating maximum outfit impact with very little in the way of drawbacks.
So, If you're looking to upgrade your handbag game and want to try something a little outside of your comfort zone, keep scrolling to read up on the seven bag colour trends fashion people (that's you) can't get enough of for winter 2026.
The 7 Bag Colour Trends to Know for Winter 2026
1. Deep Olive
Style Notes: One of winter's classic hues, olive green is often spotted creeping into our outfits as soon as temperatures drop. Whether it's a wax jacket, a wellington boot, a spin on winter denim or even a fresh mani, it's one of those shades that signifies the season in a classic yet slightly less obvious way than burgundy. It does, however, still have work to do when it comes to convincing handbag shoppers of its merits. Sure, it's by no means unpopular, but considering its versatility in styling, its innate classic elegance and its unassuming, almost-neutral tone, it's one of those colours that really deserves to be in every handbag closet. Particularly when the season's offerings are this good...
Shop the Trend:
Mango
Large Shopper Bag
The ultimate shoulder shopper bag shape.
Ganni
B-Kat Shoulder Bag
This sculptural curve really elevates a look.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Medium Suede Shoulder Bag
Truly the perfect slouch.
Ralph Lauren Collection
Suede The Ralph Shoulder Bag
Just as great with weekend jeans as a date night dress.
Katie Loxton
Lori Patent Crackle Tote Bag
Fits a laptop, and then some.
2. Amethyst Purple
Style Notes: One of winter 2026's most divisive colour trends, this punchy purple tone may have been on just about every runway this season (see Loewe, Victoria Beckham, Celine, Balenciaga and Valentino for reference) but it is still battling to win the hearts of many. Never shy to try out a controversial trend, leave it to fashion's favourite It girls to convince you. We're besotted with Lucy Williams' Mulberry take on the trend, but are also very into the high street's offerings; with & Other Stories and Mango both hitting all the right notes with their purple shoulder bags.
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& Other Stories
Mini Crossbody Bag
A party season update without the somewhat-predictable glitz.
Khaite
Audrey calf-hair clutch
A classic with a colourful twist.
Mulberry
Stevie Top Handle Bag
It really is as good as they say.
Free People
Class Optional Tote
Why should your gym bag be left out of the action?
Mango
Crocodile-Effect Handbag
Who needs more than a phone and a lip balm anyway?
3. Clean Cream
Style Notes: Whether you're wishing for snow this winter or too nervous to even look at this week's weather warnings, there's one thing that we can all agree on and that's the brilliance of winter whites when it comes to matters of the wardrobe. And while we love a white jean and a thoroughly impractical chalky coat, there's something about cream bags that just hit in winter. Whether it's an evening clutch bag to bundle up under a heavily-coated arm, or a throw-everything-in bucket bag to freshen up your workwear look, they carry an effortless elegance that elevates just about any outfit.
Shop the Trend:
Ferragamo
Hug East-West Leather Shoulder Bag
Total contemporary elegance.
Zara
Leather Shoulder Bag
The contrast lining makes this feel particularly premium.
CALVIN KLEIN
Sculptural Hardware Shoulder Bag
A true example of the power of simplicity.
H&M
Pom-pom-detail shoulder bag
That small pom-pom detail makes it a real contender for party season.
Givenchy
Pinch Soft Leather Clutch
This one also has a detachable shoulder strap. Double yes.
4. Animal Print
Style Notes: Is animal print ever not having a moment? That one's still up for debate, but we'd argue that the trend is especially rife right now when it comes to our accessories in particular. And while no one's denying that Bambi print reigns supreme for autumn/winter 2026, it seems that zebra is coming in a very close second. A great way to add a bit of personality and joy to an otherwise pared-back look, animal print is also almost guaranteed to be a financially savvy move due to the fact that - if we can trust the past to predict the future - it will seemingly never go out of style.
Shop the Trend:
Zara
Animal Print Shoulder Bag
Very, very into zebra right now.
Reformation
Sofia East West Shoulder Bag
Bambi is undeniably the print of the season.
DeMellier
The Midi New York
Unsurprisingly one of the brand's best-selling silhouettes.
Staud
Harlow animal-printed calf hair shoulder bag
We love a black-on-brown moment.
Reformation
Elena Tote Bag
These tassels somehow make the bag feel especially festive.
5. Candy Cane Red
Style Notes: No one is surprised to see red make it as a winter colour trend ('florals for spring', and all that) but while deep burgundys and oxblood tend to prove popular almost every year, this season it's about a much more lighthearted candy-cane shade. Think bold and bright and look to the one-and-only Santa Claus to inspire you, because some of the very best bags around right now come with a big red hit of colour-drenched dopamine. Keep the rest of your look relatively deep and neutral to avoid overkill, and look to browns over blacks to give the outfit a sense of softness.
Shop the Trend:
Coach
Kisslock Frame Bag
A great shape. A great colour.
COS
Mini Pavilion Shoulder Bag
So good with a tailored brown look.
GIVENCHY
Clutch Bag
The contrast of red and silver makes this bag even more directional.
Bottega Veneta
Dustbag Intrecciato Small Leather Pouch
A plush and cosy update to the brand's hero silhouette.
Zara
Leather Shoulder Bag
Surprisingly roomy for such a cute bag.
6. Caramel Brown
Style Notes: Brown bags might already come a close second to black on the popularity scale, but while chocolate and deep tan shades tend to be up there it's actually a much brighter caramel shade that we're seeing on many of our favourite fashion people right now. Think spiced gingerbread, think sweet butterscotch, think a rich honey-glaze... Hungry? The cosy season might serve up some of the very best food, but right now it's also got some of the best takes on the humble brown handbag that we've seen for many years.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Shoulder Bag
The wide strap and slouchy silhouette feel wonderfully boho and nostalgic.
Toteme
T-Lock full-grain leather shoulder bag
Silver-tone hardware is fast-usurping the recent gold preference.
Zara
Leather Shoulder Bag
A super chic work bag (if you're happy to leave your laptop at home...).
Acne Studios
Suede shoulder bag
Kind of obsessed with these bows.
Reformation
Beatrice Bucket Tote
Bucket bags will never get old.
7. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: A surprise entry when it comes to 2026's winter bag colour trends, butter yellow has historically been much more of a summer staple but it seems we've all become so attached to the soft, almost-pastel shade that we just can't put it down. A great way to give a surprise contrast to your looks this season, pairing a pastel accessory with punchier tones, like a Cadbury purple knit or a bold red denim, is guaranteed to add dimension and interest. Beautiful with brown, too, it's also a really nice way to bring in some colour to a more muted evening look when you might otherwise have stuck to a black or white bag.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Elena Shoulder Bag
Such a fun daywear update.
Loewe
Whisker leather shoulder bag
A great statement piece all round.
Erdem
Leather Bloom Shoulder Bag
A practical silhouette with subtly impactful hardware.
Bottega Veneta
Barbara Intrecciato Leather Tote
The fashion girlies can't resist.
Furla
Furla Small Moonstone Leather Shoulder Bag
The adjustable shoulder strap makes this one a surprisingly versatile option.