I'm a Picky Fashion Editor—This New $138 Madewell Bag Looks as Expensive as The Row

If you're obsessed with The Row and its elegant, minimalist bags, join the club. It has countless members. But the fact of the matter is, a The Row bag is quite the investment. Therefore, I'm constantly on the hunt for more wallet-friendly bags that capture the luxe The Row vibe, and I just found one of the best options I've seen in a long time: the Madewell Pascal Curved Clutch.
The mid-sized black bag is made of soft, supple leather and has a detachable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a clutch. Similar to a The Row bag, the design details are streamlined. It features a softly curved shape and a magnetic closure. And it's the perfect size for all of your essentials. I don't think you'll disagree that despite its $138 price tag, it looks wildly expensive.
At the moment, the bag is only available on Shopbop, but I have a hunch it'll soon be on Madewell's site too, and in additional colors (fingers crossed). Scroll on to shop it before it sells out.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.