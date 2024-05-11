This Trending Summer Bag Is Polished, Timeless and Whispers Wealth

As far as bag trends go, you'll usually find me sticking to a classic black style. Offering timeless appeal, my elegant pouch has never let me down. This season, however, my eye has been wandering, and I've found myself fawning over an equally elevated handbag trend that I've been seeing everywhere lately.

Up and down the high street and across my favourite designer brands, the two-tone handbag trend is the new-season style the industry is backing right now. Typically designed with a neutral base such as canvas or raffia coupled with accents in either black, leather, or, depending on the main shade, cream, two-tone styles often feature a contrasting shade on the handles, pockets or base of the bag.

Available in myriad designs that include compact crossbodies, oversized totes and neat clutches, the emerging handbag trend celebrates refined, classic style and offers something fresh for the new season. And if you're not sure how to style it, many fashion influcencers have already shared images of themselves carrying theirs.

I'm particularly into the straw styles that make summer dressing all the more fun, but I've also spotted versions crafted from supple leather and suede for a more formal alternative.

From DeMellier's Capri tote to Mango's sleek crossbody, read on to discover the two-tone bags I'm considering right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST TWO-TONE HANDBAGS:

M&S Collection Faux Leather Cross Body Bag £35 SHOP NOW I can't believe this is from the high street.

DeMellier The Capri in Natural Raffia & Black Smooth £295 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and green.

Loewe Small Paseo Bag in Shiny Nappa Calfskin and Canvas £2100 SHOP NOW This elegant pouch is a fashion person's favourite.

DeMellier The Vancouver Bag in Salt & Pepper Canvas and Tan Smooth £385 SHOP NOW DeMellier really has the trend down.

COS Market Mini Tote – Straw £85 SHOP NOW This is destined to sell out by summer.

Polène Cyme Edition Black Canvas £330 SHOP NOW This is large enough to store a laptop and notepad for office days.

Charles & Keith Cesia Canvas Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag in Chocolate £79 SHOP NOW The brown leather and cream canvas combination is one of my favourites.

Chloe Mony Medium Braided Textured Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote £2350 SHOP NOW This is large enough to carry all of your daily essentials.

& Other Stories Leather-Trimmed Straw Shoulder Bag £85 SHOP NOW Style with a linen dress for a fresh summer ensemble.

Arket Leather-Detailed Straw Bag £119 SHOP NOW This slouchy tote would be perfect for summer holidays.

Mango Crossbody Bag With Flap £46 SHOP NOW This compact bag looks so much more expensive than it is.

Hunting Season The Trunk Leather-Trimmed Straw Shoulder Bag £720 SHOP NOW Style this as a crossbody or wear it over the shoulder.