This Trending Summer Bag Is Polished, Timeless and Whispers Wealth
As far as bag trends go, you'll usually find me sticking to a classic black style. Offering timeless appeal, my elegant pouch has never let me down. This season, however, my eye has been wandering, and I've found myself fawning over an equally elevated handbag trend that I've been seeing everywhere lately.
Up and down the high street and across my favourite designer brands, the two-tone handbag trend is the new-season style the industry is backing right now. Typically designed with a neutral base such as canvas or raffia coupled with accents in either black, leather, or, depending on the main shade, cream, two-tone styles often feature a contrasting shade on the handles, pockets or base of the bag.
Available in myriad designs that include compact crossbodies, oversized totes and neat clutches, the emerging handbag trend celebrates refined, classic style and offers something fresh for the new season. And if you're not sure how to style it, many fashion influcencers have already shared images of themselves carrying theirs.
I'm particularly into the straw styles that make summer dressing all the more fun, but I've also spotted versions crafted from supple leather and suede for a more formal alternative.
From DeMellier's Capri tote to Mango's sleek crossbody, read on to discover the two-tone bags I'm considering right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST TWO-TONE HANDBAGS:
This elegant pouch is a fashion person's favourite.
DeMellier really has the trend down.
This is large enough to store a laptop and notepad for office days.
The brown leather and cream canvas combination is one of my favourites.
This is large enough to carry all of your daily essentials.
Style with a linen dress for a fresh summer ensemble.
This slouchy tote would be perfect for summer holidays.
Style this as a crossbody or wear it over the shoulder.
This elegant bag is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
