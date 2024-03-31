I Saw 6 People Grab the Same M&S Bag When I Was In Store—Here’s Why It’s So Good
In my opinion, any contender for the prime spot of "everyday handbag" has to tick a few boxes. It must be large enough to stow the daily essentials—I'm talking phone, keys, blusher, earphones and gum—without being so large as to make your shoulder hurt when wearing it. Comfort is key here, so a cross-body design is always a plus. Colour is important, too; something versatile or a brighter shade I love to wear. To find a daily bag that meets this criteria isn't always easily done. So, you can imagine my delight when my colleague, deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger, turned me on to one she'd seen IRL in Marks & Spencer.
Whilst shopping in her local M&S store this week, she said she saw "at least six" people pick up the same bag which had been merched with different looks throughout the shop floor. "I know for a fact four of the people I saw bought them; they were in the queue at the same time as me," she revealed. So, what does this M&S bag look like? My attention piqued, I asked her to send me the link. What I then saw was a bag I knew I'd get lots and lots of wear out of.
Featuring a thick strap that falls comfortably across the body and a neat zip closure for easy access, , Marks & Spencer's sling cross body bag is the sort you can throw on and go with, not unlike Uniqlo's cult crossbody of a similar shape. Its minimal detailing and impressive faux leather finish give it a high-end feel, while the chic colourways only add to the appeal. Personally I love the rich chocolate brown shade, but the trending bag also comes in black, orange and cream and is quickly becoming one of the brands new bestsellers.
Whilst crossbody bags have been trending for a few seasons now, practicality points mean that the beloved silhouette is here to stay. Large enough for a trip across town without every weighing you down, and styling well over my favourite trench coat and jeans, this crossbody might be the best one I've found.
Coming in at an affordable £25, the elegant bag looks well above its price point. Already a talking point within the Who What Wear offices, I expect this style will be selling out before we know it. To get in before it's gone, read on to discover the trending bag here, as well as our other favourite Marks & Spencer bags below.
SHOP MARKS & SPENCER'S SLING CROSSBODY BAG HERE:
The chocolate brown colour trend is set to be a major trend for this spring/summer.
In my opinion, a classic black cross-body is the only bag you need in your collection.
Add a splash of colour to your transeasonal wardrobe.
This light cream shade will style well with light denims and pinks.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE MARKS & SPENCERS HANDBAGS HERE:
This is large enough to store a laptop as well as your other daily essentials.
Style as a cross body or remove the straps and wear as a clutch.
The canvas and tan combination brings a bright summer edge to the bag.
This features a drawstring closure and an internal zipped pocket for extra security.
This features a magnetic closure and an internal zip pocket.
Lead image: @marksandspencer_zarah
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
