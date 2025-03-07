This Elegant Bag Trend Is Taking Off for Spring, and I've Found 11 High-Street Styles You Need to See
Those with a keen eye for accessories will have noticed the recent rise of one particular bag shape—the bowling bag.
Stylish people across the globe have been reaching for this fresh silhouette for the past few months, and for 2025, the adoration is only getting stronger. As a handbag-obsessed editor, I've been following the rise of this particular bag style avidly, and whilst I've already sung the praises of various investment offerings, now I'm here to highlight the best high-street bowling bags.
The bowling bag can be identified by its silhouette. Often featuring rounded double handles, a tote-like shape and a flat base, the style is often finished with a zip that runs all the way from one end to another. In the finer details, you can also spot tabs attaching the handles to the body of the bag. The silhouette was last in favour in the early '00s thanks to iconic styles from Dior, Prada and Louis Vuitton cementing it as the shape to have and to hold.
Recently, The Row's Margaux bag saw the return of the shape, and now, designers at all price points are putting their own spin on the signature style. If you're looking for a more affordable take on the bowling bag trend, the high street has come out strong with a selection of refined-looking styles to suit all preferences. COS makes a case for the classic design that has spent the past few months flying in and out of stock, whilst other high-street heroes like & Other Stories are bringing a 2025 edge with a touch of east-west influence on its elongated bowling bag. Alongside, you'll find a mix of high-street takes on the bowling bag trend, and whether you prefer pared-back neutrals or striking shades, the one for you is just a scroll away.
Keep reading to shop the best high-street bowling bags.
Shop the Best High Street Bowling Bags:
The smaller version of the beloved COS bag has a more compact shape, suede finish and undeniably chic brown shade.
The hardest part is choosing between the playful leopard print, the classic black and the exquisite burgundy.
A more structured silhouette than the COS bag, this one also comes with a longer strap, so you can wear it multiple ways.
I predict that this exact shade of green is the joyful colour that will take hold this spring.
Our beauty editor Eleanor Vousden has this bag, and I can confirm it's even better in person (as hard as that is to believe).
Not only is the shape of this bag just so good, but the handles are adjustable, so you can ensure the bag fits your exact taste.
Made from 100% cow leather, it's even harder to believe this bag doesn't cost four figures.
A new release from Peachy Den that I believe will soon be a best-selling style.
The stretched shape means that whilst this bag is compact, it's roomier than you'd expect.
If you're looking to rejuvenate your wardrobe for the new season, consider adding a punchy bag in a striking silhouette.
