It's heeeere! The time to set aside your raffia totes and summery clutches and replace them with soft suede totes, supple leather purses and other iconic autumn handbags. I'm an accessories and outerwear girl through and through, meaning autumn easily ranks as my favourite season for getting dressed, and I'm deep into fall trend analysis, so I can spin my own take on them. High on my list of seasonal swaps is finding a new handbag. And there's no better place to start than with a review of autumn bag colour trends bubbling up to the surface this year.
I've trawled the runways to compile a list that you can refer to for autumn bag colour options. If you already have the shape in mind, you can pinpoint your colour, whether you've decided on a slouchy, boho-inspired bag or a structured handbag. (I personally can't stop thinking about the unique over-the-shoulder strap and hand ring tote featured all over Victoria Beckham's runway show.) Colour-wise, this year has proven to be a healthy mix of expected classics—they're timeless for a reason—and a couple of more surprising hues that I think make for slightly more intriguing outfit combinations this season. Let's dive in, shall we?
The Autumn 2025 Bag Colours Trends to Take Note Of:
1. Olive Green
Style Notes: Olive—what a shade! It's a little beacon of happiness as days slowly get greyer, but it brings the earthiness of a forest walk. It holds the electricity of a more vibrant green but the grounded aesthetic of a neutral. Whilst we normally see an uptick in evergreen tones closer to winter, I'm happy to see another hue getting the spotlight—let alone in autumn. It works so well with black, brown, grey, cream and beige, so you'll have no problem working it into your autumn capsule wardrobe.
Shop Olive Green Handbags:
GUCCI
Jackie Small Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag
An iconic bag in such a unique shade. I'm tempted to invest.
M&S Collection
Faux Suede Shoulder Bag
A shoulder strap and a handle make this bag so versatile.
ZARA
Woven-Effect Handbag
Not ready to give up your woven bag? This one has the same lovely texture as your summer totes, but in an autumn-ready shade.
2. Vanilla White
Style Notes: White and cream normally make appearances during summer and winter, so I'm all for a pop of this bright hue in the middle of autumn. What makes this particular colour so nice is its slight warmth. Vanilla is still vibrant, but it's a little subtler than a pure white. This melds nicely with camel-coloured coats, green tones, navy and so many other shades you likely already have. It's also the perfect shade to make autumn knitwear pop.
Shop White and Cream Handbags:
Reformation
Elena Shoulder Bag
The shape and colour give this bag a slightly retro vibe. It's '60s chic reimagined.
THE ROW
Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag
If you want a classic that has a unique edge, opt for an interesting shape. The Row nailed it with its Half Moon shoulder bag.
MANGO
Shopper Bag With Double Handle
A handbag is great, but when you need to commute or carry everything, this tote comes in handy.
3. Pink
Style Notes: We're used to seeing burgundy and other berry-toned reds appear during the colder seasons, and pink during the warmer ones. So, it was a pleasant surprise to see a bright bubblegum hue show up on the runway for autumn. It's fresh and fun, and perfect for delighting your inner child. A monochrome pink look is a great way to reinvigorate a wardrobe if you're feeling a little bored with jewel tones and neutrals. This colour also works well with navy and black, too. Plus, it'll carry you from autumn all the way back into summer.
Shop Pink Handbags:
Savette
Symmetry Pochette suede tote
Italian-made, geometric lines and pink suede? I'll be dreaming about this for the foreseeable.
OSPREY LONDON
The Mini Clio Leather Grab Bag
So elegant!
Prada
Re-Nylon Prada Re-Edition 2000 Mini-Bag
If you prefer pastel pink, this rendition of Prada's Re-Nylon bag is so good.
4. High Shine Black
Style Notes: It doesn't get more classic than black. Yet, this season, there's been an uptick in a specific finish. High-shine and patent leather black handbags were seen across a variety of runway shows. It's a nice choice as it gives an eye-catching glint to an outfit without any need for maximal colours or patterns. You also know that investing in a black handbag is always a good idea, as this colour is the definition of timeless.
Shop Black Handbags:
ZARA
Multi-Charm Bag
So sleek and fits in neatly with the boho bag and bag charm trends.
Toteme
Bevel Satin Wristlet Black
One of the coolest handbag shapes I've spotted this season. The fabric is satin if you're looking for a leather alternative.
OSOI
Boat Wide Mini Bag
Baguette bags are so easy to grab and go. They hold just enough and look wildly chic on your arm or sitting on the table.
5. Camel Brown
Style Notes: Although chocolate brown has remained a steadfast colour trend, it's evident that camel hues are slipping back into the spotlight. And it makes perfect sense! There has never been an autumn when camel-coloured coats, knitwear and boots weren't relevant, so a matching handbag or tote is a given. The warm caramel shade looks lovely with deeper shades of brown as well as black and burgundy.
Shop Camel Handbags:
Liffner
Buckled Suede Bucket Bag
Just when I thought the bucket bag couldn't be reinvented, Liffner releases this. The gold buckle cinching the top is too pretty.
Polène
Numéro Un Nano
The two-tone design gives this bag great versatility.
H&M
Crossbody Bag
Props to H&M; this bag looks designer. The latch is such a chic detail.
