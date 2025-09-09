Tate McRae Is Already Wearing the #1 It Bag of 2026

Now that we've entered the final few months of 2025, some of us are already planning our 2026 wardrobes. I rarely splurge on designer bags, but when I do, I carefully consider the purchase from all angles. To start, I think about whether I want an everyday bag for running errands, a work tote that will fit my laptop, a party purse for nighttime events, or something in between. Then I take a long look at my budget to determine my price range. Finally, I mull over which bags truly excite me.
Right now, I can confidently say that only one forthcoming bag launch is sparking joy for me: the leopard Fendi Baguette handbag from the S/S 26 collection. Well before its launch date, Tate McRae has just been spotted wearing the bag in New York City. Her casual stroll comes hot off the heels of her performance at the VMAs. (By the way, if you missed it, one of my colleagues shared her POV from inside the arena.) Scroll down to see how McRae styled her soon-to-be-iconic Fendi bag.
On Tate McRae: Fendi bag
Tate McRae's Unreleased Fendi Bag
I'm planning on purchasing this as soon as it hits shelves next year.
Shop Other Fendi Baguettes
Fendi
Baguette Cappuccino-Colored Selleria Bag
Fendi
Baguette Chain Midi Brown Ff Jacquard Fabric Bag
Fendi
Baguette Mini Dark Green Selleria Bag
Fendi
Baguette Mini Bag Embroidered With Green Sequins
Fendi
Baguette Bag Embroidered With Two-Tone Beads and Fringes
