Rimowa Is Making Leather Handbags for the First Time Ever—Here's How It Girls Are Styling Them

Your Rimowa luggage just got a new baby sister. The famed German brand, founded in 1898, is now making leather handbags for the first time. The new made-in-Italy Groove Collection includes several sizes, colors, and shapes, including crossbody, tote, and hobo variations that reimagine the brand's iconic groove pattern on supple Italian leather. Considering how popular Rimowa luggage is among fashion people, it's no surprise that your favorite It girls are already wearing the new accessories.
At the brand's SoHo flagship store opening party in New York City, for instance, Jenna Lyons wore the Crossbody Small Bag ($1200) in a lovely burgundy shade that's perfectly on-trend for fall. With her adorable dog in tow, she styled it with bootcut jeans and an oversized blazer. Elsewhere, influencers such as Lilly Sisto, Michelle Li, and Beverly Nguyen have also been wearing the crossbody bag in exceptionally cool ways. It comes in pink, green, black, silver, and burgundy, so there's an iteration to suit everyone's taste. Plus, the bags are highly functional, featuring removable pouches, spacious pockets, adaptable straps, and handle designs that can securely attach to Rimowa suitcases. Scroll down to see their outfits and shop the bags.
