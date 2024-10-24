"Ugly" Shoes, Barn Coats, and Under-$500 It Bags: The 10 Hottest Buys for Fall, Period

It's official: these ten items are defining fall 2024 style. While we like to make lofty predictions before each season starts about which pieces will break through the fashion noise and earn viral status, it's now time to report on what is actually resonating in the wild. We may have dissected the runways and newest collections months ago, but now that Lyst has released its Q3 2024 Report, we're not just observing which items are becoming popular and buzzy IRL, but we have the hard proof to show for it.

The report named the world's ten hottest products that have managed to break through as *the* ones to know. According to the platform, the formula filters more than eight million items by volume of social media mentions alongside searches, page views, interactions, and sales in the Lyst app to determine what people are coveting and shopping for more than anything else. The results? The under-$500 It bag Bella Hadid has singlehandedly made viral and nearly sold out. The controversial "ugly" shoes that London fashion people are loving. The celeb-adored It sneakers that are replacing Adidas Sambas. Below, discover the top 10 hottest products of fall 2024, according to the Lyst Index for Q3.

10. The Frankie Shop Pleated Piper Pants

The Frankie Shop knows good tailoring. That's why fashion insiders line their closets with the brand's trousers, blazers, and button-down shirts. The Piper Pleated Twill Wide-Leg Pants broke through this season with with relaxed wide-leg shape that looks both polished and relaxed.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Piper Pleated Twill Wide-Leg Pants $245 SHOP NOW

9. Clark's Original Wallabee

Whether your love or hate them, the Clark's Wallabee Boots are undoubtedly enjoying a renaissance this season. Originally created in 1968, the moccasin style is seeing a surge in popularity as the desire for more diverse flat-shoe options grows.

Clarks Wallabee Boots $160 SHOP NOW

8. Longchamp Le Pilage XS Bag

When Lyst releases its top 10 products each quarter, we expect the majority of items to come with luxury price tags, but the popularity of Longchamp's Le Pilage XS Bag proves that not all It bags need to break the budget.

Longchamp Handbag XS $250 SHOP NOW

7. Tom Ford Bronson Sunglasses

(Image credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

Rihanna may have worn her Tom Ford Bronson sunglasses three times in the same week, but she's clearly not the only one who's favoring the oversized aviator silhouette.

Tom Ford 59MM Aviator Plastic Sunglasses $560 SHOP NOW

6. Ganni Mid Shaft Biker Boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ganni)

Ganni girls, rejoice! The brand's biker boots came in sixth on the list and given sleek hardware and significantly more accessible price point compared to luxury styles, it's not hard to see why these are popular pick.

Ganni Faux Leather Biker Boots $725 SHOP NOW

5. Toteme Country Jacket

So, you want an "old money" vibe to your outfits? Chances are you're reaching for a barn jacket. At least, the fashion set certainly is. The traditional British style has exploded this year and minimalist label Toteme is behind one of the most forward iterations on the market.

TOTEME Oversized Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed Organic Cotton Jacket $930 SHOP NOW

4. Miu Miu Arcadie Suede Bag

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

Suede, suede, and more suede. It's the season of the luxe fabric and Miu Miu's petite top-handle bag has become an instant hit. The runway piece sold out alarmingly fast in its brown and mustard-yellow suede iterations, although the leather versions are still in stock (for now).

Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag $3050 SHOP NOW

3. Puma Speedcat Sneakers

Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Gracie Abrams—the Puma Speedcats are coming in hot as the latest must-have sneaker style, according to the celeb crowd. Originally designed as a racing sneaker, the style set is gravitating towards their rounded, almost ballet flat-like shape and on-trend suede finish. Sambas, who?

Puma Speedcat OG $150 SHOP NOW

2. Coach Suede Brooklyn Bag

(Image credit: Paige Campbell Linden)

Call it the Bella Hadid effect because as soon as the supermodel was spotted carrying Coach's Brooklyn Bag in nutty brown suede (then again in black leather), the sub-$500 bag skyrocketed in demand.

Coach Brooklyn 39 Leather Shoulder Bag $580 SHOP NOW

1. Alaïa Fishnet Ballet Flats

Last, but certainly not least, are the Alaïa Fishnet Flats. While many of the items on this list are brand-new for fall, it's surprising but satisfying to see these still come out on top. They were released last year but still manage to be a hot-ticket item in every colorway. Talk about staying power.

Alaïa Ballerina Strap Fishnet Flats $890 SHOP NOW

