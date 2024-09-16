These Are the 7 Most-Wanted Shoe Trends for Fall 2024
Now arriving: fall shoes! To get you prepared for the best in this season's fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Fall 2024 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season was worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes.
After combing through the runways, my social media feeds, and the market, I've landed on the seven shoe trends that are having the biggest impact this spring. With the studded boots inspired by the Chloé runway and the elegant glove pumps that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list your North Star for all things stylish footwear. Continue on to get your fill of the major fall 2024 shoe trends and shop the pairs we love most.
There's no question that suede is in the lead this fall. Everything from suede jackets to handbags are being given the luxe treatment, and that very much includes shoes. Suede boots, yes, but suede loafers, flats, and sneakers are very much on the menu, too.
It wouldn't be a shoe trend report if there weren't at least one curveball style and this season boat shoes are the surprising pick the fashion crowd is into thanks to the elevated takes on the prep-school staple at Bally and Miu Miu.
Refined and elegant style continues to reign supreme and that's only becoming more evident as we move throughout the year. Court shoes with glove-like silhouettes are a piece that instantly add a dose refinement and capture that elegant energy.
Bold, sculptural hardware was a theme across the fall collections and designers each had their own unique take on these statement shoes, whether that was Tory Burch's popular pierced pumps or the new chainlink slingbacks everyone's talking about from Gucci.
Leopard print has subtly bubbled up all year, but fall is when the print will really take hold. A sleek pair of pumps or pretty ballet flats are the go-to ways to incorporate the print into your wardrobe, and if you've ever hesitated on how to wear it, just look to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, whose '90s styling ideas continue to be relevant and repeatable today.
The Carven runway featured one shoe style I haven't gotten my mind off of, and that is square-toe mules. With their dramatically squared-off toe shape and low, ultra-walkable heel, these are already the ultimate investment piece for fall. Better yet, it's a style to start wearing without delay.
Step aside, Sambas and Gazelles—there's a new It sneaker in town. Silhouettes like the Puma Speedcat and Adidas Taekwondo which are rooted in Formula One racing are set to take over in 2025. They feature a rounded toe shape that resembles ballet flats and everyone from Dua Lipa to the style set in Copenhagen is already getting on board.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.