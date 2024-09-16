These Are the 7 Most-Wanted Shoe Trends for Fall 2024

Now arriving: fall shoes! To get you prepared for the best in this season's fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Fall 2024 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season was worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes.

After combing through the runways, my social media feeds, and the market, I've landed on the seven shoe trends that are having the biggest impact this spring. With the studded boots inspired by the Chloé runway and the elegant glove pumps that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list your North Star for all things stylish footwear. Continue on to get your fill of the major fall 2024 shoe trends and shop the pairs we love most.

There's no question that suede is in the lead this fall. Everything from suede jackets to handbags are being given the luxe treatment, and that very much includes shoes. Suede boots, yes, but suede loafers, flats, and sneakers are very much on the menu, too.

Tory Burch Violet T-Strap $398 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Sofie Suede Ankle Boots $495 SHOP NOW

Dries Van Noten Suede and Leather Sneakers $475 SHOP NOW

TOD'S Gommino Leather-Trimmed Suede Loafers $875 SHOP NOW

Madewell Dimes Kitten Heel Bootie $198 SHOP NOW

It wouldn't be a shoe trend report if there weren't at least one curveball style and this season boat shoes are the surprising pick the fashion crowd is into thanks to the elevated takes on the prep-school staple at Bally and Miu Miu.

Bally Pathy Leather Loafers $950 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Leather Lace-Up Moccasins $975 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Sag Brown Leather $100 SHOP NOW

Sperry Bluefish 2-Eye Boat Shoe $100 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Yachting Day Boat Shoes $148 SHOP NOW

Refined and elegant style continues to reign supreme and that's only becoming more evident as we move throughout the year. Court shoes with glove-like silhouettes are a piece that instantly add a dose refinement and capture that elegant energy.

Loro Piana Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats $920 SHOP NOW

Marc Fisher LTD Gunner Pointed Toe Flat $130 SHOP NOW

Stuart Weitzman Lina Flat $395 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe $149 SHOP NOW

Bold, sculptural hardware was a theme across the fall collections and designers each had their own unique take on these statement shoes, whether that was Tory Burch's popular pierced pumps or the new chainlink slingbacks everyone's talking about from Gucci.

Gucci Marina Chain Patent Leather Slingback Pumps $1390 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Xl Pump $468 SHOP NOW

Zara Studded Ballet Flats $60 SHOP NOW

Chloé Eve Studded Leather Over-The-Knee Boots $2350 SHOP NOW

Leopard print has subtly bubbled up all year, but fall is when the print will really take hold. A sleek pair of pumps or pretty ballet flats are the go-to ways to incorporate the print into your wardrobe, and if you've ever hesitated on how to wear it, just look to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, whose '90s styling ideas continue to be relevant and repeatable today.

Saint Laurent Cherish Leopard Slingback Pumps $945 SHOP NOW

TOTEME The Everyday Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats $780 SHOP NOW

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mules $278 SHOP NOW

AQUAZZURA Divine 50 Leopard-Print Suede Mules $750 SHOP NOW

The Carven runway featured one shoe style I haven't gotten my mind off of, and that is square-toe mules. With their dramatically squared-off toe shape and low, ultra-walkable heel, these are already the ultimate investment piece for fall. Better yet, it's a style to start wearing without delay.

Prada Satin Square-Toe Ballerina Mule Pumps $1120 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Leather Ballet Mules $665 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Marianne Kitten Heel Satin Mule $100 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Ollie Square Toe Bit Mule $130 SHOP NOW

Mango Heeled Leather Shoes $180 SHOP NOW

Step aside, Sambas and Gazelles—there's a new It sneaker in town. Silhouettes like the Puma Speedcat and Adidas Taekwondo which are rooted in Formula One racing are set to take over in 2025. They feature a rounded toe shape that resembles ballet flats and everyone from Dua Lipa to the style set in Copenhagen is already getting on board.

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers $114 SHOP NOW

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Aleta Sneaker $115 SHOP NOW

Nike Ld-1000 Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW