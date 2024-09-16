These Are the 7 Most-Wanted Shoe Trends for Fall 2024

a collage of runway and influencer images featuring the top fall 2024 shoe trends
(Image credit: @threadsstyling; @josefinehj; @nlmarilyn; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch; @jastookes; @lauraharrier)
By
published
in Features

Now arriving: fall shoes! To get you prepared for the best in this season's fashion, we've been giving you the download on everything from the hottest designer buys to know to the prettiest shoes to feast your eyes on and everything in between. Fall 2024 has so much in store for us, so I can say with certainty that the season was worth the wait, at least when it comes to our wardrobes. One of the most exciting categories you'll want to focus on? Shoes.

After combing through the runways, my social media feeds, and the market, I've landed on the seven shoe trends that are having the biggest impact this spring. With the studded boots inspired by the Chloé runway and the elegant glove pumps that are currently having a renaissance, consider this list your North Star for all things stylish footwear. Continue on to get your fill of the major fall 2024 shoe trends and shop the pairs we love most.

a collage of runway and influencer images featuring the top fall 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @josefinehj; @nlmarilyn; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel)

There's no question that suede is in the lead this fall. Everything from suede jackets to handbags are being given the luxe treatment, and that very much includes shoes. Suede boots, yes, but suede loafers, flats, and sneakers are very much on the menu, too.

Violet T-Strap
Tory Burch
Violet T-Strap

Sofie Suede Ankle Boots
AEYDE
Sofie Suede Ankle Boots

Suede and Leather Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Suede and Leather Sneakers

Gommino Leather-Trimmed Suede Loafers
TOD'S
Gommino Leather-Trimmed Suede Loafers

Dimes Kitten Heel Bootie
Madewell
Dimes Kitten Heel Bootie

a collage of runway and influencer images featuring the top fall 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bally; @annabelrosendahl; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

It wouldn't be a shoe trend report if there weren't at least one curveball style and this season boat shoes are the surprising pick the fashion crowd is into thanks to the elevated takes on the prep-school staple at Bally and Miu Miu.

Pathy Leather Loafers
Bally
Pathy Leather Loafers

Leather Lace-Up Moccasins
Miu Miu
Leather Lace-Up Moccasins

Sag Brown Leather
Steve Madden
Sag Brown Leather

Sperry, Bluefish 2-Eye Boat Shoe
Sperry
Bluefish 2-Eye Boat Shoe

Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Jeffrey Campbell
Yachting Day Boat Shoes

a collage of runway and influencer images featuring the top fall 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven; @jastookes; @sandrashehab)

Refined and elegant style continues to reign supreme and that's only becoming more evident as we move throughout the year. Court shoes with glove-like silhouettes are a piece that instantly add a dose refinement and capture that elegant energy.

Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats

Gunner Pointed Toe Flat
Marc Fisher LTD
Gunner Pointed Toe Flat

Lina Flat
Stuart Weitzman
Lina Flat

Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe
Massimo Dutti
Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe

Pointed Flats
H&M
Pointed Flats

a collage of runway and influencer images featuring the top fall 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @threadsstyling; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chloe; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch)

Bold, sculptural hardware was a theme across the fall collections and designers each had their own unique take on these statement shoes, whether that was Tory Burch's popular pierced pumps or the new chainlink slingbacks everyone's talking about from Gucci.

Marina Chain Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Gucci
Marina Chain Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Pierced Xl Pump
Tory Burch
Pierced Xl Pump

Studded Ballet Flats
Zara
Studded Ballet Flats

Eve Studded Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
Chloé
Eve Studded Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

a collage of runway and influencer images featuring the top fall 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @lauraharrier; @anoukyve; @elizagracehuber)

Leopard print has subtly bubbled up all year, but fall is when the print will really take hold. A sleek pair of pumps or pretty ballet flats are the go-to ways to incorporate the print into your wardrobe, and if you've ever hesitated on how to wear it, just look to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, whose '90s styling ideas continue to be relevant and repeatable today.

Cherish Leopard Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent
Cherish Leopard Slingback Pumps

The Everyday Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats
TOTEME
The Everyday Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats

Wilda Kitten Mules
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mules

Ballet Flats
H&M
Ballet Flats

Divine 50 Leopard-Print Suede Mules
AQUAZZURA
Divine 50 Leopard-Print Suede Mules

a collage of runway and influencer images featuring the top fall 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02; The Style Stalker; @emnitta)

The Carven runway featured one shoe style I haven't gotten my mind off of, and that is square-toe mules. With their dramatically squared-off toe shape and low, ultra-walkable heel, these are already the ultimate investment piece for fall. Better yet, it's a style to start wearing without delay.

Satin Square-Toe Ballerina Mule Pumps
Prada
Satin Square-Toe Ballerina Mule Pumps

Leather Ballet Mules
Jacquemus
Leather Ballet Mules

Marianne Kitten Heel Satin Mule
Steve Madden
Marianne Kitten Heel Satin Mule

Ollie Square Toe Bit Mule
Sam Edelman
Ollie Square Toe Bit Mule

Heeled Leather Shoes
Mango
Heeled Leather Shoes

a collage of runway and influencer images featuring the top fall 2024 shoe trends

(Image credit: Getty Images; @dualipa; @emilisindlev)

Step aside, Sambas and Gazelles—there's a new It sneaker in town. Silhouettes like the Puma Speedcat and Adidas Taekwondo which are rooted in Formula One racing are set to take over in 2025. They feature a rounded toe shape that resembles ballet flats and everyone from Dua Lipa to the style set in Copenhagen is already getting on board.

Speedcat Og Sneakers
Puma
Speedcat Og Sneakers

Adidas, Taekwondo Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

Aleta Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Aleta Sneaker

Ld-1000 Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Nike
Ld-1000 Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Athletic Sneakers
Zara
Athletic Sneakers

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

