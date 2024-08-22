Bella Hadid Just Wore Fall 2024's Richest Bag Color Trend
Perhaps without directly intending to, Bella Hadid stepped out in L.A. yesterday and inspired our next fall purchase while she was at it. (Honestly, when did a Bella Hadid outfit ever not inspire a purchase?) Hadid wore a summery denim-shorts outfit (with cowboy boots, of course), but infused a bit of fall into it via her bag—a buzzy style that's heating up more and more by the day.
In case you haven't heard, chocolate brown is a major 2024 color trend, and brown suede bags, in particular, are suddenly everywhere (even though they're a classic). Hadid opted for an oversize Coach hobo bag in brown suede, which added an undeniably expensive-looking touch to her casual outfit. Since they are so timeless, they make a smart investment, but there are also plenty of wallet-friendly brown suede bag options on the market. Keep scrolling to shop a highly covetable handful of them.
On Bella Hadid: Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag ($495)
Shop Chic Brown Suede Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge and Nicole Richie Wore the "Rich" Bag Color That Makes Fall Outfits Look Chic
I'll always trust these two.
By Natalie Munro
-
I'm All About the Final Touch—30 Incredibly Chic Accessories and Beauty Picks I Swear By
These get me endless compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
30 Shoes and Bags That Have The Row's Aesthetic But Not The Row's Prices
They're the next best thing.
By Allyson Payer
-
Bella Hadid and London Women Are Wearing the Elevated Jacket That COS and Massimo Dutti Can't Keep in Stock
Ready your wardrobe.
By Natalie Munro
-
Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber Wore the '70s Bag Trend That Will Dominate This Fall
Boho is back.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
10 On-the-Rise Handbag Designers You'll Find on Every Fashion Person's Feed
From Seoul to Stockholm.
By Ana Escalante
-
42 Very Right-Now Buys I Found Hiding Out on Shopbop
All of this summer's greatest hits.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Bella Hadid Wore a Casual Necklace Trend With the New Bottega Veneta It Earrings
Found my next jewelry purchase.
By Allyson Payer