Bella Hadid Just Wore Fall 2024's Richest Bag Color Trend

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

Perhaps without directly intending to, Bella Hadid stepped out in L.A. yesterday and inspired our next fall purchase while she was at it. (Honestly, when did a Bella Hadid outfit ever not inspire a purchase?) Hadid wore a summery denim-shorts outfit (with cowboy boots, of course), but infused a bit of fall into it via her bag—a buzzy style that's heating up more and more by the day.

In case you haven't heard, chocolate brown is a major 2024 color trend, and brown suede bags, in particular, are suddenly everywhere (even though they're a classic). Hadid opted for an oversize Coach hobo bag in brown suede, which added an undeniably expensive-looking touch to her casual outfit. Since they are so timeless, they make a smart investment, but there are also plenty of wallet-friendly brown suede bag options on the market. Keep scrolling to shop a highly covetable handful of them.

Bella Hadid wearing a red crop top and denim shorts

(Image credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag ($495)

Shop Chic Brown Suede Bags

Coach, Brooklyn Shoulder Bag
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag in Suede/Brass/Cedar

T-Lock Suede Clutch
Toteme
T-Lock Suede Clutch in Dark Brown

The Row, Small Bindle Suede Bag
The Row
Small Bindle Suede Bag in Espresso Ans

Perry Hobo Bag
Staud
Perry Hobo Bag in Mahogany

Suede Essentials Bucket Tote
Madewell
Suede Essentials Bucket Tote in Dark Carob

Medium Patrizia Bowling Bag
Reformation
Medium Patrizia Bowling Bag in Boss Suede

Suede Leather Id Mini Shoulder Bag
Polo Ralph Lauren
Suede Leather Id Mini Shoulder Bag in Chocolate

Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Suede
J.Crew
Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Suede in Walnut Brown

Massimo Dutti, Split Leather Bag with Knots in Brown
Massimo Dutti
Split Leather Bag with Knots in Brown

Studio Bowling Bag - Suede
COS
Studio Bowling Bag in Dark-Brown Suede

Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag in Boss Suede

Suede Essentials Slouch Hobo Bag
Madewell
Suede Essentials Slouch Hobo Bag in Soft Mahogany

Explore More:
Bella Hadid Bags
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸