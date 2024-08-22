Bella Hadid Just Wore Fall 2024's Richest Bag Color Trend

Perhaps without directly intending to, Bella Hadid stepped out in L.A. yesterday and inspired our next fall purchase while she was at it. (Honestly, when did a Bella Hadid outfit ever not inspire a purchase?) Hadid wore a summery denim-shorts outfit (with cowboy boots, of course), but infused a bit of fall into it via her bag—a buzzy style that's heating up more and more by the day.

In case you haven't heard, chocolate brown is a major 2024 color trend, and brown suede bags, in particular, are suddenly everywhere (even though they're a classic). Hadid opted for an oversize Coach hobo bag in brown suede, which added an undeniably expensive-looking touch to her casual outfit. Since they are so timeless, they make a smart investment, but there are also plenty of wallet-friendly brown suede bag options on the market. Keep scrolling to shop a highly covetable handful of them.

(Image credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag ($495)

Shop Chic Brown Suede Bags

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag in Suede/Brass/Cedar $495 SHOP NOW

Toteme T-Lock Suede Clutch in Dark Brown $990 SHOP NOW

The Row Small Bindle Suede Bag in Espresso Ans $1050 SHOP NOW

Staud Perry Hobo Bag in Mahogany $495 SHOP NOW

Madewell Suede Essentials Bucket Tote in Dark Carob $178 SHOP NOW

Reformation Medium Patrizia Bowling Bag in Boss Suede $448 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Suede Leather Id Mini Shoulder Bag in Chocolate $498 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Suede in Walnut Brown $198 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Split Leather Bag with Knots in Brown $259 SHOP NOW

COS Studio Bowling Bag in Dark-Brown Suede $320 SHOP NOW

Reformation Medium Rosetta Shoulder Bag in Boss Suede $398 SHOP NOW