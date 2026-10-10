In Paul Thomas Anderson’s psychological period drama Phantom Thread, Daniel Day-Lewis, who plays a reclusive, obsessive couturier, delivers a tirade about the use of the word chic, calling it a “filthy little word”. I’d contend that the phrase “maximalism” has suffered a similar maligned reputation in recent years. During the reign of quiet luxury, discerning minimalism and stealth wealth, identifying yourself as a “more is more” dresser was enough to make you a social pariah. It was basically shorthand for saying you have no taste, sense of editing and lack the ability to Marie Kondo your wardrobe. That was at least the case for mainstream audiences.
To discerning fashion insiders, proclaiming yourself a maximalist was a sign of excellent taste, because only the most stringent eye could pile on prints, shower on sequins and layer up jewellery and not look a mess. Then the runways followed, with the new guard of creative directors bringing the art of dressing up back to the upper echelons. Suddenly, it was like luxury designers had started seeing in technicolour. Ornate brooches were fixed to tweed lapels at Chanel. Candy-coloured coats made of recycled glass bounced down the runway at Bottega Veneta. Three-point hats inspired by pirate millinery and nuns’ cornettes punctuated denim minis and shrunken bar jackets at Dior.
Nowadays, it seems that everyone is clambering to be a maximalist. I even found myself acknowledging this wider shift in the cultural zeitgeist by penning a breakup letter to quiet luxury after years of minimising my own magpie-esque inclinations in favour of looking understated. I was, wrongly, under the impression that looking inoffensive was akin to looking polished. But as designers like Dries Van Noten, Prada and Marni have proven, there’s a certain power that comes with dressing audaciously.
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This is especially true for this season. As the weather turns cool, our necessity to layer up creates an exciting opportunity to inject new textures and tones into our wardrobe. Whether that be adding a gargantuan floral rosette to the lapel of your classic black coat or tossing out your time-old tights for something with a pattern, maximalism has swiftly become the mood to follow. Consider this your permission to go forth and experiment with reckless abandon. Still, if you need some direction, scroll through for the key trends defining maximalist autumn fashion in 2026.
The 5 Key Maximalist Autumn Trends of 2026
1. Textured Trims
Style Notes: From Kate Hudson in Penny Lane to Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted, textured trims have long been heralded as the coolest antithesis to tailored outerwear. This is something that Charlotte Simone cottoned onto early, with her collection of limited-edition, faux-fur jackets and coats quickly becoming the uniform for London It girls like Lila Moss and Alexa Chung. Conner Ives soon followed, with his demi-couture interpretations allowing us to indulge our inner fantasy of being one of Truman Capote’s swans. Made from upcycled silk tapestries from the 18th-century Qing Dynasty, these ornate and opulent styles can be seen on the shoulders of Jennifer Lawrence, Laura Harrier and Zoë Kravitz.
Shop the Trend:
Rixo
Micah Embroidered Jacket
Hayley Menzies
Olsen Satin Coat Lilac
Conner Ives
Reconstituted Vintage Robe
2. Print-Maxxing
Style Notes: Whilst minimalists have an aversion to wearing any definable print, save for a soft pinstripe that lines a pair of woollen trousers, maximalists suffer the opposite problem. Where looking like a walking kaleidoscope with clashing prints and tones might’ve once seemed like a faux pas, it’s now become a verifiable way of flexing your sartorial know-how. As I mentioned before, only the most astute fashion students can layer contrasting patterns in a way that’s still visually appealing. Still, there are countless places you can look to for inspiration to perfect this skill, be it Dior’s latest collection, which saw houndstooth and Prince of Wales checks battle for dominance against floral prints, or Valentino’s recent show, including high-octane lace, brash florals and chintzy embroidery.
Shop the Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Long Sleeve Striped T-Shirt
Free People
Fable Printed Twisted Jeans
M&S
Satin Floral Knee Length Slip Skirt
3. Brooch the Subject
Style Notes: A little while ago, I usurped the controversial opinion that rosettes were Carrie Bradshaw’s biggest contribution to the fashion landscape. (For a woman who made the Fendi Baguette covetable and almost exclusively wore Manolo Blahnik, you can see why this is a big claim.) Still, the point remains, especially as rosette brooches become one of the most apparent maximalist fashion trends for autumn 2026. From baby blue shades inspired by Phoebe Philo to mustard tones that have garnered a co-sign from The Row, it’s safe to say fashion has caught a green thumb.
Shop the Trend:
Jennifer Behr
Blythe Brooch
Dior
En Fleurs Brooch
Free People
Coco Handmade Corsage
4. Fifty Shades
Style Notes: Earlier this year, Lena Dunham made this excellent point on the Las Culturistas podcast: “Since when did elegance mean that you are going to wear oatmeal, bone, beige and tan?” It appears this message reverberated loud and clear, with palettes expanding to run the full gamut of the rainbow. Where a ‘pop of red’ would’ve once been considered daring, colour blocking with saturated hues like royal purple, bright orange and crisp apple green are now dominating. These aren’t just cropping up in flashes either, but in bright, vibrant brushstrokes that coat the entire silhouette.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Straight Cotton Jeans
VERSACE
Medusa Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Reformation
Stella Coat
5. Under the Influence
Style Notes: As predicted by fashion commentator and trend forecaster Mandy Lee, known commonly by her handle @oldloserinbrooklyn, underpinnings have emerged as one of the most crucial parts of a maximalist's wardrobe. From floral capris styled under second-skin shirts at Fruity Booty to the beloved high-voltage tiger-print tights at Swedish Stockings, these are pieces that truly dose up on personality,
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.