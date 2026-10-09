Kaye Bassey is a Who What Wear editor in residence known for her near-decade-long career as a fashion and beauty content creator, influencer, and writer. She recently launched a Substack newsletter, covering trends, outfit ideas, shopping recommendations, and other insider tips.
It's no secret that fall is when New York's fashion people really come out to play. Like clockwork, the city turns into a playground filled with some of the best outfits you'll see all season. I've traveled around the world for several years now, and New York is still my favorite city for fashion—mostly because there is just so much inspiration everywhere you look. I can't tell you how many times I've stopped someone to say, "I love your outfit! Where did you get that?"
After taking in so much over the past few weeks, I wanted to round up some of the biggest things I noticed people wearing around the city this season. Embellished sheer pieces were everywhere. Think beaded skirts, sequined dresses, and statement-making pieces that could take you from a glamorous café straight to an evening event.
I also kept seeing a lot of high-low layering, with tanks and tops that hit higher in the front and have longer panels that drape in the back. Monochromatic miniskirts were another look I loved, especially styles with statement lapels that added something interesting to an otherwise simple outfit. Silk slip dresses were having a moment too, but these were definitely not your average slip dresses. Lace details, unexpected slits, and interesting cutouts made them feel fresh and gave a classic piece a little more personality. It's a good reminder that sometimes all a wardrobe staple needs is one unexpected detail.
And finally, I loved seeing the pencil skirt have a moment. There's something about the structure and fit of a good pencil skirt that instantly makes an outfit feel more polished. I saw them styled with everything from blazers and silk tops to sheer layers and chunky knits, and they worked just as well with heels as they did with flats. It's a classic for a reason, and this season, it felt fresh again. Below, allow me to revisit the greatest trends of the season.
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1. Embellished Sheer
Sheer pieces have been around for a while now, but what I've really been loving is seeing them get a little more dramatic. This season, it isn't just about wearing something sheer. It is about making it feel more intentional and like more of a statement.
A lot of that came through in the embellishments. Beading, sequins, and other intricate details added so much to these otherwise delicate pieces. Instead of just being a sheer layer underneath an outfit, they became the part of the look you noticed first.
Honestly, seeing all of this has made me want to experiment with sheer pieces a little more myself. I'm especially drawn to the more dramatic versions! Something sheer, embellished, and just interesting enough that it really stands out.
Tory Burch
Sequin Mesh Skirt
Mare Mare
Sheer Lace Sequin Skirt
SIMKHAI
Delilah Embellished Tulle Midi Skirt
fleur du mal
Sequin Floral Embroidered Midi Dress
2. High-Low Layers
I've always been obsessed with clean lines, minimalism, and a little bit of structure in an outfit. I don't think a look has to be complicated to be interesting or make a statement. Some of the looks I loved most were actually the simplest ones but had one unexpected detail or a really great silhouette that made them stand out.
This is one of those trends that had me thinking, Why don't I have more pieces like this in my own wardrobe? It's basically a remix of all your favorite classics—pieces you already know and love but with little changes that make them feel more unique and a lot more interesting.
Deme by Gabriella
The Kianna Top
LA FUORI
Gathered Halter Top
Helsa
The Silk Gazar Skirt With Drape
Deme by Gabriella
The Sage Top
DISSH
Daphne Black Knit Cape Top
Helsa
The Wilhelmina Cape Top
ONE OF OTHERS
Lowe Mini Skirt in Chocolate Brown
3. Slip Dress With a Twist
If you're into capsule wardrobes or like having a few key pieces that really anchor your closet, you're going to want a really good slip dress—or two. But what I've loved seeing lately in New York City was how people were putting a fresh spin on the classic slip dress.
This season, they were anything but basic. I saw lace layers, unexpected slits, and hems that went from short to long, all of which made the classic silhouette feel a little more interesting. They still had that effortless quality that makes slip dresses such a good wardrobe staple, but these little details gave them so much more personality and made the entire outfit feel more elevated.
Reformation
Emma-Rose Silk Dress
LIONESS
Emerging Midi Dress
SimonMiller
Bea Satin Lace Mini Dress
Dôen
Fiona Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
STAUD
Evangeline Printed Stretch-Silk Midi Dress
H&M
Cowl-Neck Viscose Satin Dress
4. Pencil Skirts
The structure and fit of a good pencil skirt can instantly elevate an entire look. I saw so many pencil midi skirts, from New York to my recent trip to Paris, styled with everything from blazers and silk tops to drapey sheer tops at night and chunky knits during the day.
Some people dressed them up with heels or boots, while others kept things more relaxed with flats or sandals. No matter how they styled them, the pencil skirt always seemed to make the outfit feel polished and pulled-together. There's just something about the shape that makes even a simple outfit feel really considered. It's a classic for a reason, and I loved seeing it feel fresh again this season.
Kaye Bassey has been an influencer and digital content creator for nearly 10 years, starting off as a blogger for the eponymous website KayeBassey.com, which grew over time as an inspiration for women looking for fashion and beauty inspiration. She recently launched on Substack. As a Nigerian American, born in Canada and raised in Czech Republic and Germany, she uses her cosmopolitan background to influence her content and lifestyle. She currently calls New York City home. She has worked with luxury brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Dior Beauty, Bulgari, and Nordstrom, and her skincare, beauty, and fashion style have been featured in many publications, including Vogue.com and Elle magazine, and on billboards in Times Square.