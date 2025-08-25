7 Dated Fall Basics I Just Found Hiding in My Closet and Immediately Removed

If you're thinking that saying something is "dated" and should be removed from one's closet immediately is a bit dramatic, I don't disagree with you. I think that people should wear whatever they want and that the rapid pace of the fashion cycle can be kind of annoying. But I also think that sometimes people want to be informed about what's "in" and "out" as opposed to taking the time to research the runways and what celebrities and fashion people are wearing. That's my job, so I'm here to make it easy for you. The category? Basics.
The good thing about basics is that they tend to cycle through at a slower pace than trendier items, and some are immune to the whole "in" and "out" classification (such as crewneck white T-shirts, black miniskirts, and trench coats). As I do at the start of every fall, I recently took stock of my basics to see what I'm in need of. And while doing so, I came across a handful that simply don't feel as cool as they once did. That said, I'm sure all of these basics will make a comeback, and could currently be styled in ways that feel fresh, so do with this information what you will. With that, keep scrolling to find out which dated basics I removed from my closet, and see the ones I kept in action and shop them for your own fall wardrobe.
Removing: Cargo Joggers
Keeping: Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants
Perhaps I'm a bit biased because I've never been particularly fond of cargo pants, even if I have worn them from time to time over the years. And the style you definitely won't catch me wearing anytime soon are cargo joggers. In my opinion, they're best kept separate. On the flip side, the pants that have a permanent place in my closet are pull-on wide-leg styles. They can easily be dressed up or down and there are plenty of material options—from poplin to satin to linen.
Shop Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants
J.Crew
Cosmo Pants in Luster Charmeuse
Reformation
Olina Linen Pants
H&M
Wide-Cut Pull-On Pants
Removing: Distressed Jeans
Keeping: Dark-Wash Denim
I don't necessarily think distressed jeans are out, but elegant denim looks a lot more "2025", with dark-wash denim leading the charge. Any outfit that includes inky jeans looks ten times more elevated than they would with ultra-casual ripped jeans.
Shop Dark-Wash Denim
Levi's
501 Jeans
Madewell
The Vintage Flare Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Relaxed Jeans
Removing: Shrunken Leather Moto Jackets
Keeping: Leather Bomber Jackets
Year after year, there's one particular leather jacket style that everyone wants. Luckily (given that they're an investment), the buzzy style stays buzzy for a few years. In the past, shrunken moto jackets were all anyone wore, but in this day and age, it's oversized bomber jackets. It just doesn't get cooler.
Shop Leather Bomber Jackets
NOUR HAMMOUR
Ariste Oversized Paneled Leather Jacket
ZARA
100% Leather Bomber ZW Collection Limited Edition
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Viper Oversized Leather Jacket
Removing: Round-Toe Block-Heel Ankle Boots
Keeping: Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Boots
A quick way to make a good outfit look dated is to wear dated shoes. I found a couple of pairs of round-toe, block-heel ankle boots that I haven't worn in years lurking in my closet recently, and I swiftly removed them to make room for another pair of pointed-toe kitten-heel boots. They're far more polished, and they make every pair of pants and jeans I own look chic.
Shop Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Boots
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten-Heel Boots
Staud
Wally Ankle Boots
Toteme
Leather Ankle Boots
Removing: Off-the-Shoulder Sweaters
Keeping: Baby-V Sweaters
There are certain forms of off-the-shoulder tops I'm keeping in my closet, but sweaters aren't one of them at the moment, as I feel they defeat the purpose of wearing a sweater. But I'm embracing the return of the V-neck and will be stocking up on baby V-necks, in particular, as that's the freshest take on the classic style.
Shop Baby-V Sweaters
Reformation
Dulce Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
abercrombie & fitch
High V-Neck Sweater
Banana Republic
Oversized Cotton V-Neck Sweater
Removing: Midi Sweater Dresses
Keeping: Silky Slip Dresses
I'd be happy to be proven wrong but I predict sweater dresses are going on hiatus for the time being. The runways have been filled with silky dresses as of late, and slip dresses are extremely versatile, so I'm keeping mine in my closet.
Shop Silky Slip Dresses
Aritzia
Wilfred Pavilion Satin Dress
jcrew
Collection Lace Slip Dress
Gap
Lace-Trim Maxi Slip Dress
Removing: Long Oversized Cardigans
Keeping: Crewneck Cardigans
There was a time when I was fully obsessed with oversized cardigans, but they've since been replaced (in my closet, at least) with '90s-inspired crewneck cardigans. I've lost count of how many I own and have no interest in curtailing my collection.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.