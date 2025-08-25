7 Dated Fall Basics I Just Found Hiding in My Closet and Immediately Removed

Time for a wardrobe re-up.

Influencers wearing cool fall outfits
(Image credit: @fakerstrom; @livvperez; @nlmarilyn)
If you're thinking that saying something is "dated" and should be removed from one's closet immediately is a bit dramatic, I don't disagree with you. I think that people should wear whatever they want and that the rapid pace of the fashion cycle can be kind of annoying. But I also think that sometimes people want to be informed about what's "in" and "out" as opposed to taking the time to research the runways and what celebrities and fashion people are wearing. That's my job, so I'm here to make it easy for you. The category? Basics.

The good thing about basics is that they tend to cycle through at a slower pace than trendier items, and some are immune to the whole "in" and "out" classification (such as crewneck white T-shirts, black miniskirts, and trench coats). As I do at the start of every fall, I recently took stock of my basics to see what I'm in need of. And while doing so, I came across a handful that simply don't feel as cool as they once did. That said, I'm sure all of these basics will make a comeback, and could currently be styled in ways that feel fresh, so do with this information what you will. With that, keep scrolling to find out which dated basics I removed from my closet, and see the ones I kept in action and shop them for your own fall wardrobe.

Removing: Cargo Joggers

Keeping: Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants

Perhaps I'm a bit biased because I've never been particularly fond of cargo pants, even if I have worn them from time to time over the years. And the style you definitely won't catch me wearing anytime soon are cargo joggers. In my opinion, they're best kept separate. On the flip side, the pants that have a permanent place in my closet are pull-on wide-leg styles. They can easily be dressed up or down and there are plenty of material options—from poplin to satin to linen.

Influencer Liv Perez wearing a tweed jacket and black pants

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Shop Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants

Removing: Distressed Jeans

Keeping: Dark-Wash Denim

I don't necessarily think distressed jeans are out, but elegant denim looks a lot more "2025", with dark-wash denim leading the charge. Any outfit that includes inky jeans looks ten times more elevated than they would with ultra-casual ripped jeans.

Influencer @nlmarilyn wearing a checked shirt and dark denim jeans

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop Dark-Wash Denim

Removing: Shrunken Leather Moto Jackets

Keeping: Leather Bomber Jackets

Year after year, there's one particular leather jacket style that everyone wants. Luckily (given that they're an investment), the buzzy style stays buzzy for a few years. In the past, shrunken moto jackets were all anyone wore, but in this day and age, it's oversized bomber jackets. It just doesn't get cooler.

Influencer Felicia Akerstrom wearing a leather bomber jacket and baggy jeans

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Shop Leather Bomber Jackets

Removing: Round-Toe Block-Heel Ankle Boots

Keeping: Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Boots

A quick way to make a good outfit look dated is to wear dated shoes. I found a couple of pairs of round-toe, block-heel ankle boots that I haven't worn in years lurking in my closet recently, and I swiftly removed them to make room for another pair of pointed-toe kitten-heel boots. They're far more polished, and they make every pair of pants and jeans I own look chic.

Influencer Anouk Yve wearing a tan trench coat, black skinny jeans, and black ankle boots

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Boots

Removing: Off-the-Shoulder Sweaters

Keeping: Baby-V Sweaters

There are certain forms of off-the-shoulder tops I'm keeping in my closet, but sweaters aren't one of them at the moment, as I feel they defeat the purpose of wearing a sweater. But I'm embracing the return of the V-neck and will be stocking up on baby V-necks, in particular, as that's the freshest take on the classic style.

Influencer Sylvie Mus wearing a brown V-neck sweater and cream pants

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop Baby-V Sweaters

Removing: Midi Sweater Dresses

Keeping: Silky Slip Dresses

I'd be happy to be proven wrong but I predict sweater dresses are going on hiatus for the time being. The runways have been filled with silky dresses as of late, and slip dresses are extremely versatile, so I'm keeping mine in my closet.

Influencer Lucy Williams wearing a brown suede jacket and cream slip dress

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop Silky Slip Dresses

Removing: Long Oversized Cardigans

Keeping: Crewneck Cardigans

There was a time when I was fully obsessed with oversized cardigans, but they've since been replaced (in my closet, at least) with '90s-inspired crewneck cardigans. I've lost count of how many I own and have no interest in curtailing my collection.

Influencer Anne Laure Mais wearing a grey cardigan and black pencil skirt

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Crewneck Cardigans

