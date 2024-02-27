Meghan Markle Just Wore the Skinny Jeans-and-Flat Shoe Outfit I Always See in Paris
Taking inspiration from the French fashion set, Meghan Markle stepped out in a quintessentially French-girl outfit this week, styling a pair of grey skinny jeans with tonal ballet flats for an evening out. Simultaneously referencing a style combination that was much beloved in the early 2000s, Markle put a decidedly modern spin on her outfit by means of colour palette. Opting to style a head-to-toe look in the enduring grey colour trend, The Duchess of Sussex leaned into the spring-ready shade for her casual night-out look.
Whilst the popularity of skinny jeans peaked in the 2000s and 2010s, fashion people are back in the habit of embracing them on the regular in 2024. Although we're still coming around to them, the French never let the classic style fall out of favour. Styling them with roomy knits, smart blazers and most importantly, ballet flats, the French style set have long made the case for the return of the divisive jean.
Capable of adding a streamlined finish to an outfit in ways other denim styles simply can't, skinny jeans are working their way back into the wardrobes of those in the know. For a spring-worthy styling twist, the French-loved ballet flat pairing compliments the polished nature of the skinny jeans, culminating a casual outfit that you could style to a myriad of occasions.
Read on to discover Markle's look and shop our favourite skinny jeans and ballet flats below.
RE-CREATE MEGHAN MARKLE'S FRENCH JEANS OUTFIT
Style with knee high boots or wear with a classic ballet flat.
Add a feminine touch to a denim outfit, or style with a flowy skirt.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SKINNY JEANS AND BALLET FLATS BELOW:
Wear with a block heel or style with a mary jane.
Skinny jeans are an easy way to add some casual structure to a day-to-day outfit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Meghan Markle Loves Dior But Also Wears These 7 Lesser-Known Brands
Under the radar.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
The One Winter Outfit Combo Every Royal Owns
Crown optional.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Hot Tip: Meghan Markle's J.Crew Sweater Just Went on Sale
Get it while you can.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham Both Wore Winter's #1 Dress Trend
If they're endorsing it, I'm in!
By Natalie Munro
-
Before Businesscore, There Was Rachel Zane in Suits—29 Pieces She'd Buy Today
I've never been so inspired to dress for the office.
By Yusra Siddiqui
-
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Classy New-Season Trend You Can Shop At Zara & COS
She never misses.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Just Found 19 Off-the-Shoulder Tops to Mimic Meghan Markle's—Thank Me Later
Starting at $26.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Want to Buy Every Coat in Meghan Markle's Closet—26 Alts Within My Budget
Royal vibes.
By Sierra Mayhew