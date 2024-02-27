Meghan Markle Just Wore the Skinny Jeans-and-Flat Shoe Outfit I Always See in Paris

By Natalie Munro
Taking inspiration from the French fashion set, Meghan Markle stepped out in a quintessentially French-girl outfit this week, styling a pair of grey skinny jeans with tonal ballet flats for an evening out. Simultaneously referencing a style combination that was much beloved in the early 2000s, Markle put a decidedly modern spin on her outfit by means of colour palette. Opting to style a head-to-toe look in the enduring grey colour trend, The Duchess of Sussex leaned into the spring-ready shade for her casual night-out look.

Meghan Markle styles skinny jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst the popularity of skinny jeans peaked in the 2000s and 2010s, fashion people are back in the habit of embracing them on the regular in 2024. Although we're still coming around to them, the French never let the classic style fall out of favour. Styling them with roomy knits, smart blazers and most importantly, ballet flats, the French style set have long made the case for the return of the divisive jean.

skinny jeans and ballet flats

@symphonyofsilk styles skinny jeans and ballet flats in Paris.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Capable of adding a streamlined finish to an outfit in ways other denim styles simply can't, skinny jeans are working their way back into the wardrobes of those in the know. For a spring-worthy styling twist, the French-loved ballet flat pairing compliments the polished nature of the skinny jeans, culminating a casual outfit that you could style to a myriad of occasions.

skinny jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: @melodiebance)

Read on to discover Markle's look and shop our favourite skinny jeans and ballet flats below.

RE-CREATE MEGHAN MARKLE'S FRENCH JEANS OUTFIT

Donegal Wool Easy Sweater | Mist
Arket
Relaxed Cashmere Jumper

This wool knit is perfect for early-spring styling.

skinny jeans
Paige
Hoxton Skinny High-Rise Stretch-Denim Jeans

Style with knee high boots or wear with a classic ballet flat.

Amelie Light Grey Leather by French Sole
French Sole
Amelie Light Grey Leather

Add a feminine touch to a denim outfit, or style with a flowy skirt.

Artois PM Bag
Goyard
Artois PM Bag

This also comes in ten other colours.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SKINNY JEANS AND BALLET FLATS BELOW:

jeans
Mango
Skinny Push-Up Jeans

These are available in sizes 4 to 24.

flats
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

Black ballet flats are versatile enough to wear with just about anything.

Nico High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Agolde
Nico High-Rise Skinny Jeans

These will look chic style with mary janes and a slouchy knit.

ballet flats
Mango
Bow Leather Ballerina

Ballet flats are going to be everywhere this spring time.

Cynthia Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans

Wear with a block heel or style with a mary jane.

flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

I'm backing mesh ballet flats this season.

jeans
Paige
Gemma High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Skinny jeans look chic when styled with knee high boots,

Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
Cos
Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

jeans
Mango
Skinny Cropped Jeans

White jeans are a spring/summer staple.

AEYDE, Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats

These also come in beige and black.

jeans
Mother Denim
The Looker Skimp

Skinny jeans are an easy way to add some casual structure to a day-to-day outfit.

Mikayla Ballet Flat
Reformation
Mikayla Ballet Flat

Square-toe ballet flats are having a moment this season.

