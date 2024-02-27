Meghan Markle Just Wore the Skinny Jeans-and-Flat Shoe Outfit I Always See in Paris

Taking inspiration from the French fashion set, Meghan Markle stepped out in a quintessentially French-girl outfit this week, styling a pair of grey skinny jeans with tonal ballet flats for an evening out. Simultaneously referencing a style combination that was much beloved in the early 2000s, Markle put a decidedly modern spin on her outfit by means of colour palette. Opting to style a head-to-toe look in the enduring grey colour trend, The Duchess of Sussex leaned into the spring-ready shade for her casual night-out look.

Whilst the popularity of skinny jeans peaked in the 2000s and 2010s, fashion people are back in the habit of embracing them on the regular in 2024. Although we're still coming around to them, the French never let the classic style fall out of favour. Styling them with roomy knits, smart blazers and most importantly, ballet flats, the French style set have long made the case for the return of the divisive jean.

Capable of adding a streamlined finish to an outfit in ways other denim styles simply can't, skinny jeans are working their way back into the wardrobes of those in the know. For a spring-worthy styling twist, the French-loved ballet flat pairing compliments the polished nature of the skinny jeans, culminating a casual outfit that you could style to a myriad of occasions.

Read on to discover Markle's look and shop our favourite skinny jeans and ballet flats below.

RE-CREATE MEGHAN MARKLE'S FRENCH JEANS OUTFIT

Arket Relaxed Cashmere Jumper £159 SHOP NOW This wool knit is perfect for early-spring styling.

Paige Hoxton Skinny High-Rise Stretch-Denim Jeans £230 SHOP NOW Style with knee high boots or wear with a classic ballet flat.

French Sole Amelie Light Grey Leather £120 SHOP NOW Add a feminine touch to a denim outfit, or style with a flowy skirt.

Goyard Artois PM Bag £1660 SHOP NOW This also comes in ten other colours.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SKINNY JEANS AND BALLET FLATS BELOW:

Mango Skinny Push-Up Jeans £30 SHOP NOW These are available in sizes 4 to 24.

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £45 SHOP NOW Black ballet flats are versatile enough to wear with just about anything.

Agolde Nico High-Rise Skinny Jeans £270 SHOP NOW These will look chic style with mary janes and a slouchy knit.

Mango Bow Leather Ballerina £46 SHOP NOW Ballet flats are going to be everywhere this spring time.

Reformation Cynthia Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW Wear with a block heel or style with a mary jane.

Le Monde Beryl Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £355 SHOP NOW I'm backing mesh ballet flats this season.

Paige Gemma High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans £265 SHOP NOW Skinny jeans look chic when styled with knee high boots,

Cos Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW

Mango Skinny Cropped Jeans £36 SHOP NOW White jeans are a spring/summer staple.

Aeyde Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats £245 SHOP NOW These also come in beige and black.

Mother Denim The Looker Skimp £293 SHOP NOW Skinny jeans are an easy way to add some casual structure to a day-to-day outfit.