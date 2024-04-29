Jennifer Lawrence Just Paired Comfort Shoes With a Buzzy Fall Bag Trend
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most famous actresses in the world, but she's also a cool NYC mom—and she always dresses the part. A recent example of this was late last week when Lawrence was photographed walking around the city in a comfortable spring outfit that featured a few key items.
For the stroll, Lawrence donned a pale green cashmere sweater and baggy jeans with a Western belt. And the shoes and bag she opted for couldn't have been more opposite from each other. Her footwear of choice was a pair of Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly Clogs, which are a gold standard when it comes to comfort shoes. She paired them with a leopard-print mini pouch bag, reminding me how prominent leopard was on the F/W 24 runways (heavy hitters such as Alaïa, Christian Dior, and Versace are on board.) So buckle up—leopard-print bags are inevitably going to be a thing this fall, and Lawrence's endorsement could be an early sign.
Keep scrolling to get in on the trend early and shop chic leopard print bags for yourself.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Druna Cashmere Sweater ($3590); Celine belt; Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly Slippers ($155)
Shop the Shoes
Shop Chic Leopard-Print Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
