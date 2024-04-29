Jennifer Lawrence Just Paired Comfort Shoes With a Buzzy Fall Bag Trend

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most famous actresses in the world, but she's also a cool NYC mom—and she always dresses the part. A recent example of this was late last week when Lawrence was photographed walking around the city in a comfortable spring outfit that featured a few key items.

For the stroll, Lawrence donned a pale green cashmere sweater and baggy jeans with a Western belt. And the shoes and bag she opted for couldn't have been more opposite from each other. Her footwear of choice was a pair of Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly Clogs, which are a gold standard when it comes to comfort shoes. She paired them with a leopard-print mini pouch bag, reminding me how prominent leopard was on the F/W 24 runways (heavy hitters such as Alaïa, Christian Dior, and Versace are on board.) So buckle up—leopard-print bags are inevitably going to be a thing this fall, and Lawrence's endorsement could be an early sign.

Keep scrolling to get in on the trend early and shop chic leopard print bags for yourself.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Druna Cashmere Sweater ($3590); Celine belt; Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly Slippers ($155)

