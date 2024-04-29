Jennifer Lawrence Just Paired Comfort Shoes With a Buzzy Fall Bag Trend

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most famous actresses in the world, but she's also a cool NYC mom—and she always dresses the part. A recent example of this was late last week when Lawrence was photographed walking around the city in a comfortable spring outfit that featured a few key items.

For the stroll, Lawrence donned a pale green cashmere sweater and baggy jeans with a Western belt. And the shoes and bag she opted for couldn't have been more opposite from each other. Her footwear of choice was a pair of Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly Clogs, which are a gold standard when it comes to comfort shoes. She paired them with a leopard-print mini pouch bag, reminding me how prominent leopard was on the F/W 24 runways (heavy hitters such as Alaïa, Christian Dior, and Versace are on board.) So buckle up—leopard-print bags are inevitably going to be a thing this fall, and Lawrence's endorsement could be an early sign.

Keep scrolling to get in on the trend early and shop chic leopard print bags for yourself.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a green sweater and leopard-print bag

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Druna Cashmere Sweater ($3590); Celine belt; Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly Slippers ($155)

Shop the Shoes

Haflinger clogs
Haflinger
GZ Classic Grizzly

Shop Chic Leopard-Print Bags

The Essential Mini Bucket Tote in Calf Hair
Madewell
The Essential Mini Bucket Tote in Calf Hair

Le Bisou Pearle Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus
Le Bisou Pearle Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag

Flannery Bag Leopard Haircalf
Frances Valentine
Flannery Bag Leopard Haircalf

Wanda Pony Leopard Shoulder Bag
Ferragamo
Wanda Pony Leopard Shoulder Bag

Le Cache Coeur Leopard-Print Pony Hair and Leather Clutch
Alaïa
Le Cache Coeur Leopard-Print Pony Hair and Leather Clutch

Small Jeweled Cookie Bag
Puppets and Puppets
Small Jeweled Cookie Bag

Minnow Mini Tote
Loeffler Randall
Minnow Mini Tote

Hug Leopard Print Calf Hair Pouch Crossbody
Ferragamo
Hug Leopard Print Calf Hair Pouch Crossbody

