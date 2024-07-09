Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Sneaker Color That Makes Denim Shorts Look Very 2024

Although denim shorts are a summer staple, not all styles are as easy to work with as others. The trend every fashion person seems to be wearing this summer—long denim shorts—isn't the easiest to style, but Gigi Hadid just displayed the perfect way to do so. While walking in NYC yesterday, Hadid wore a pair of distressed black denim shorts that came to her knees. She paired them with a cropped white tee, fun accessories, and a pair of trendy sneakers that captured the 2024 outfit vibe in a nutshell.

The sneaker trend Hadid opted for was red sneakers, specifically red Adidas Gazelle sneakers. The sneakers added a fun, playful element to her outfit that summer outfits always benefit from. If you're in the market for a pair of red sneakers, keep scrolling for my favorites right now. I purchased a pair of Adidas SL 72s earlier in the summer. Trust me—you'll wear them more than you think you will. They weirdly go with everything.

Gigi Hadid wearing a white crop top, denim shorts, and red sneakers.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu bag; Adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneakers in Better Scarlet ($125)

