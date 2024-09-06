Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Shoes That Will Make Your Basic Jeans Look Very 2024
Zoë Kravitz has an effortless sense of style that never fails to make a statement. Whether she's wearing a sweatsuit or a casual jeans outfit, she always looks impeccably put-together. Her most recent street style look perfectly exemplifies her ability to leave a lasting impression with minimal effort.
Yesterday, the actor and director of Blink Twice made a striking appearance as she arrived for a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City. She sported a chic ensemble consisting of The Row's baggy jeans, a stylish army-green button-down shirt, trendy sunglasses, and a sophisticated tote bag. In a break from her usual loafers and slingbacks, Kravitz opted for a laid-back look by selecting classic slip-on sneakers from Vans.
On Zoë Kravitz: Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers ($55); The Row jeans
It might seem "frumpy" to pair casual sneakers with jeans, as celebrities often style them with more polished pieces. However, Kravitz's choice perfectly aligns with the fashion trends of 2024 and even 2025. The fall 2024 runways showcased a dominant theme of relaxed and effortless dressing through wardrobe essentials, and now, we're witnessing the influence of this trend in the market and on the streets. Like Kravitz, we anticipate that fashion enthusiasts from New York City to London will embrace simple pieces and enduring investments more than ever before.
If Kravitz's sneaker look has piqued your interest and you're considering styling these anti-trend shoes with your jeans, keep scrolling to shop some of the internet's best options.
Shop the best sneakers to wear with jeans:
Take notes from Kravitz and style these with blue jeans and a button-down shirt.
Fashion people in London and Paris can't stop wearing these sneakers.
Something about the green-and-yellow colorway makes me want to add these to my cart.
Burgundy sneakers? Yes, please.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Dakota Johnson and French Women Agree: This Anti-Trend Color Will Dominate Fall
What they say goes.
By Eliza Huber
-
Fall Is Coming—These Transitional J.Crew Finds Prove That Change Can Be Easy
Our one-stop shop for cult buys.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
5 Chic Skirt-and-Shoe Combos Fashion People Will Be Reaching for All Fall Long
100% adding these to my current outfit rotation.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm an Accessory Designer and Fashion Creative—30 Chic Fall Items I Have My Eye On
Bring on the elevated outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Rosie HW Just Wore the Skirt-and-Shoe Combo That's All Over Copenhagen and Paris
My new go-to look.
By Natalie Munro
-
Gracie Abrams Is Done Whispering
The "Close to You" singer talks therapy, female friendships, and performing with Taylor Swift.
By Eliza Huber
-
Nordstrom Is My Go-To Destination for Denim—6 Styles I'm Buying This Fall
Including the controversial Canadian tuxedo.
By Ana Escalante
-
9 Fall Outfits Elsa Hosk Already Figured Out for You
The expert herself.
By Allyson Payer