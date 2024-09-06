Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Shoes That Will Make Your Basic Jeans Look Very 2024

Zoë Kravitz has an effortless sense of style that never fails to make a statement. Whether she's wearing a sweatsuit or a casual jeans outfit, she always looks impeccably put-together. Her most recent street style look perfectly exemplifies her ability to leave a lasting impression with minimal effort.

Yesterday, the actor and director of Blink Twice made a striking appearance as she arrived for a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City. She sported a chic ensemble consisting of The Row's baggy jeans, a stylish army-green button-down shirt, trendy sunglasses, and a sophisticated tote bag. In a break from her usual loafers and slingbacks, Kravitz opted for a laid-back look by selecting classic slip-on sneakers from Vans.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Zoë Kravitz: Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers ($55); The Row jeans

It might seem "frumpy" to pair casual sneakers with jeans, as celebrities often style them with more polished pieces. However, Kravitz's choice perfectly aligns with the fashion trends of 2024 and even 2025. The fall 2024 runways showcased a dominant theme of relaxed and effortless dressing through wardrobe essentials, and now, we're witnessing the influence of this trend in the market and on the streets. Like Kravitz, we anticipate that fashion enthusiasts from New York City to London will embrace simple pieces and enduring investments more than ever before.

If Kravitz's sneaker look has piqued your interest and you're considering styling these anti-trend shoes with your jeans, keep scrolling to shop some of the internet's best options.

Shop the best sneakers to wear with jeans:

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers $55 SHOP NOW Take notes from Kravitz and style these with blue jeans and a button-down shirt.

Jeffrey Campbell Toned Sneakers $165 SHOP NOW These look designer without the designer price tag.

adidas Country Low Top Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW It's all about the resurgence of Adidas's classics.

New Balance 574 Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW Another favorite of Kravitz.

adidas Taekwondo Shoes $100 SHOP NOW Fashion people in London and Paris can't stop wearing these sneakers.

massimo dutti Sof Trainers $169 SHOP NOW These are at the top of my wish list.

Gola Race Sneakers $115 SHOP NOW I'm calling it: These will be the It sneakers of 2025.

ASICS Skyhand OG Leather and Suede Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW Style with wide-leg washed-black jeans.

massimo dutti Soft Split Suede Sneakers $199 SHOP NOW So rich looking.

NIKE Cortez Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW Something about the green-and-yellow colorway makes me want to add these to my cart.