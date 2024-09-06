Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Shoes That Will Make Your Basic Jeans Look Very 2024

By
published
in News

Zoë Kravitz has an effortless sense of style that never fails to make a statement. Whether she's wearing a sweatsuit or a casual jeans outfit, she always looks impeccably put-together. Her most recent street style look perfectly exemplifies her ability to leave a lasting impression with minimal effort.

Yesterday, the actor and director of Blink Twice made a striking appearance as she arrived for a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City. She sported a chic ensemble consisting of The Row's baggy jeans, a stylish army-green button-down shirt, trendy sunglasses, and a sophisticated tote bag. In a break from her usual loafers and slingbacks, Kravitz opted for a laid-back look by selecting classic slip-on sneakers from Vans.

Zoe Kravitz wears black sunglasses, an oversize green button-down shirt, baggy blue jeans, and black slip-on vans.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Zoë Kravitz: Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers ($55); The Row jeans

It might seem "frumpy" to pair casual sneakers with jeans, as celebrities often style them with more polished pieces. However, Kravitz's choice perfectly aligns with the fashion trends of 2024 and even 2025. The fall 2024 runways showcased a dominant theme of relaxed and effortless dressing through wardrobe essentials, and now, we're witnessing the influence of this trend in the market and on the streets. Like Kravitz, we anticipate that fashion enthusiasts from New York City to London will embrace simple pieces and enduring investments more than ever before.

If Kravitz's sneaker look has piqued your interest and you're considering styling these anti-trend shoes with your jeans, keep scrolling to shop some of the internet's best options.

Shop the best sneakers to wear with jeans:

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers
Vans
Classic Slip-On Sneakers

Take notes from Kravitz and style these with blue jeans and a button-down shirt.

Toned Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Toned Sneakers

These look designer without the designer price tag.

Country Low Top Sneaker
adidas
Country Low Top Sneakers

It's all about the resurgence of Adidas's classics.

574 Sneaker
New Balance
574 Sneakers

Another favorite of Kravitz.

taekwondo
adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

Fashion people in London and Paris can't stop wearing these sneakers.

massimo dutti, Sof Trainers
massimo dutti
Sof Trainers

These are at the top of my wish list.

Gola Race Sneakers
Gola
Race Sneakers

I'm calling it: These will be the It sneakers of 2025.

Skyhand Og Leather and Suede Sneakers
ASICS
Skyhand OG Leather and Suede Sneakers

Style with wide-leg washed-black jeans.

massimo dutti, Soft Split Suede Sneakers
massimo dutti
Soft Split Suede Sneakers

So rich looking.

Cortez Leather and Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
NIKE
Cortez Sneakers

Something about the green-and-yellow colorway makes me want to add these to my cart.

Retro Runner Slim Sneakers
rag & bone
Retro Runner Slim Sneakers

Burgundy sneakers? Yes, please.

Explore More:
Zoe Kravitz Sneakers Jeans Blue Jeans
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸