Zoë Kravitz Paired a Sheer Tank With the Ultimate Anti-Trend Skirt Style

Zoe Kravitz at a screening for Blink Twice wearing a sheer Yves Saint Laurent nude bodysuit and black plisse skirt.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

The skirt world is spilling over with trends—from micro-miniskirts and skorts to maxi column styles and lace-trim slips—most of which are considered controversial in some way, shape, or form. People even love to debate whether pencil skirts are "in" or not, and they're one of the genre's most classic items. But there are exceptions, and Zoë Kravitz just wore one of them to a screening in New York City for her new movie Blink Twice, starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie.

For the showing, Kravitz chose a look from The Row's Winter 25 collection from top to bottom, wearing an almost completely sheer, tan sleeveless bodysuit with a black, wrap-around plissé pleated midi skirt, and matching pumps. She also carried one of the brand's Ascot bags.

On the model:

The Row Winter 2025 sheer tank top with a black plisse skirt and black pumps.

(Image credit: The Row)

Pleated skirts like Kravitz's have long held a place in the fashion crowd's heart, specifically plissé styles by Issey Miyake. The designer's signature dresses and separates in the fabric are a staple in chic people's closets because of their comfort, versatility, and interesting texture. In fact, my fellow senior editor at Who What Wear, Anna LaPlaca, just returned from Japan with two plissé pieces by the brand, sharing that she would've invested in more of them if she could have.

On Zoë Kravitz:

Zoe Kravitz at a screening for Blink Twice wearing a sheer The Row nude bodysuit and black plisse skirt.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row top, skirt, bag, and shoes; Jessica McCormack jewelry

Issey Miyake's plissé pieces have made Kravitz's geometric skirt style one of fashion's most revered and sought-after, so it's no surprise that other brands are using the pleating technique to much success. Scroll down to shop the anti-trend skirts that will always win you compliments from the style set.

Shop plissé skirts:

Pleats Please Issey Miyake, Basics Midi Skirt
Pleats Please Issey Miyake
Basics Midi Skirt

This skirt is the best introductory piece if you want to start building a Pleats Please collection.

Wrapped Pleats Skirt
ISSEY MIYAKE
Wrapped Pleats Skirt

This skirt also comes in navy but it's selling out in record time.

Crinkled Drawstring Midi Skirt
J.Crew
Crinkled Drawstring Midi Skirt

I personally love this crinkled alternative to traditional plissé.

Hatching Pleated Skirt
Issey Miyake
Hatching Pleated Skirt

A timeless choice that you'll wear again and again for years to come.

Plissé Midi Skirt
Topshop
Plissé Midi Skirt

Sale alert.

Spongy Bk 46 Body-Con Midi Skirt
Issey Miyake
Spongy Bk 46 Body-Con Midi Skirt

This spongy design is next-level cool.

Pleated Skirt
H&M
Pleated Skirt

A winning choice at an even more impressive price.

Pleated Long Skirt
MANGO
Pleated Long Skirt

This skirt is the perfect choice for those days when you can't decide what to wear to the office.

New Colorful Basics 3 Pleated Midi Skirt
Pleats Please Issey Miyake
New Colorful Basics 3 Pleated Midi Skirt

This color-way is at the top of my wishlist.

H&M, Pleated Skirt
H&M
Pleated Skirt

Snag one of these while it's seriously discounted.

Paneled Pleated Column Maxi Skirt
COS
Paneled Pleated Column Maxi Skirt

COS is on one right now.

