Zoë Kravitz Paired a Sheer Tank With the Ultimate Anti-Trend Skirt Style
The skirt world is spilling over with trends—from micro-miniskirts and skorts to maxi column styles and lace-trim slips—most of which are considered controversial in some way, shape, or form. People even love to debate whether pencil skirts are "in" or not, and they're one of the genre's most classic items. But there are exceptions, and Zoë Kravitz just wore one of them to a screening in New York City for her new movie Blink Twice, starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie.
For the showing, Kravitz chose a look from The Row's Winter 25 collection from top to bottom, wearing an almost completely sheer, tan sleeveless bodysuit with a black, wrap-around plissé pleated midi skirt, and matching pumps. She also carried one of the brand's Ascot bags.
On the model:
Pleated skirts like Kravitz's have long held a place in the fashion crowd's heart, specifically plissé styles by Issey Miyake. The designer's signature dresses and separates in the fabric are a staple in chic people's closets because of their comfort, versatility, and interesting texture. In fact, my fellow senior editor at Who What Wear, Anna LaPlaca, just returned from Japan with two plissé pieces by the brand, sharing that she would've invested in more of them if she could have.
On Zoë Kravitz:
On Zoë Kravitz: The Row top, skirt, bag, and shoes; Jessica McCormack jewelry
Issey Miyake's plissé pieces have made Kravitz's geometric skirt style one of fashion's most revered and sought-after, so it's no surprise that other brands are using the pleating technique to much success. Scroll down to shop the anti-trend skirts that will always win you compliments from the style set.
Shop plissé skirts:
This skirt is the best introductory piece if you want to start building a Pleats Please collection.
This skirt also comes in navy but it's selling out in record time.
I personally love this crinkled alternative to traditional plissé.
A timeless choice that you'll wear again and again for years to come.
This skirt is the perfect choice for those days when you can't decide what to wear to the office.
This color-way is at the top of my wishlist.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
