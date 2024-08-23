Zoë Kravitz Paired a Sheer Tank With the Ultimate Anti-Trend Skirt Style

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

The skirt world is spilling over with trends—from micro-miniskirts and skorts to maxi column styles and lace-trim slips—most of which are considered controversial in some way, shape, or form. People even love to debate whether pencil skirts are "in" or not, and they're one of the genre's most classic items. But there are exceptions, and Zoë Kravitz just wore one of them to a screening in New York City for her new movie Blink Twice, starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie.

For the showing, Kravitz chose a look from The Row's Winter 25 collection from top to bottom, wearing an almost completely sheer, tan sleeveless bodysuit with a black, wrap-around plissé pleated midi skirt, and matching pumps. She also carried one of the brand's Ascot bags.

On the model:

(Image credit: The Row)

Pleated skirts like Kravitz's have long held a place in the fashion crowd's heart, specifically plissé styles by Issey Miyake. The designer's signature dresses and separates in the fabric are a staple in chic people's closets because of their comfort, versatility, and interesting texture. In fact, my fellow senior editor at Who What Wear, Anna LaPlaca, just returned from Japan with two plissé pieces by the brand, sharing that she would've invested in more of them if she could have.

On Zoë Kravitz:

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row top, skirt, bag, and shoes; Jessica McCormack jewelry

Issey Miyake's plissé pieces have made Kravitz's geometric skirt style one of fashion's most revered and sought-after, so it's no surprise that other brands are using the pleating technique to much success. Scroll down to shop the anti-trend skirts that will always win you compliments from the style set.

Shop plissé skirts:

Pleats Please Issey Miyake Basics Midi Skirt $355 SHOP NOW This skirt is the best introductory piece if you want to start building a Pleats Please collection.

ISSEY MIYAKE Wrapped Pleats Skirt $795 SHOP NOW This skirt also comes in navy but it's selling out in record time.

J.Crew Crinkled Drawstring Midi Skirt $90 $45 SHOP NOW I personally love this crinkled alternative to traditional plissé.

Issey Miyake Hatching Pleated Skirt $755 SHOP NOW A timeless choice that you'll wear again and again for years to come.

Topshop Plissé Midi Skirt $60 $42 SHOP NOW Sale alert.

Issey Miyake Spongy Bk 46 Body-Con Midi Skirt $730 SHOP NOW This spongy design is next-level cool.

H&M Pleated Skirt $40 SHOP NOW A winning choice at an even more impressive price.

MANGO Pleated Long Skirt $80 SHOP NOW This skirt is the perfect choice for those days when you can't decide what to wear to the office.

Pleats Please Issey Miyake New Colorful Basics 3 Pleated Midi Skirt $430 SHOP NOW This color-way is at the top of my wishlist.

H&M Pleated Skirt $40 $34 SHOP NOW Snag one of these while it's seriously discounted.